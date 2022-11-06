agate High school basketball schedule, Nov. 7-12 By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 6, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mary Grace Storment and Belmont will host Tishomingo County on Friday in a big matchup. Bob Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Monday, Nov. 7Houlka at North PontotocOxford at HernandoTuesday, Nov. 8Alcorn Central at MoorevilleAmory Christian at SmithvilleAshland at StrayhornByhalia at H.W. ByersCaledonia at AmoryCoffeeville at Calhoun CityFalkner at Hickory FlatHatley at TremontHouston at HoulkaIndependence at Potts CampKemper County at West PointLafayette at HernandoMantachie at Blue MountainMyrtle at West UnionNew Site at JumpertownPontotoc at Center HillRipley at Holly SpringsShannon at South PanolaSouth Pontotoc at IngomarTishomingo County at SaltilloTupelo Christian at ThrasherVardaman at East UnionWalnut at WheelerThursday, Nov. 10Aberdeen at New HopeAmory at MoorevilleBelmont at TremontCleveland Central at PontotocCorinth at SaltilloEast Union at JumpertownItawamba AHS at New AlbanyNorth Pontotoc at MyrtlePotts Camp at ColdwaterWater Valley at BruceWest Point at StarkvilleMantachie Shootout(G) Ripley vs. Mantachie, 5 p.m.(B) Nettleton vs. Mantaachie, 6:30 p.m.(G) Nettleton vs. Shannon, 8 p.m.Friday, Nov. 11Aberdeen at ShannonAmory Christian at HatleyBaldwyn at Alcorn CentralBelmont at Tishomingo CountyClinton at TupeloEast Union at JumpertownFalkner at StrayhornHickory Flat at HoulkaHolly Springs at AshlandHouston at NettletonIngomar at WheelerMooreville at New SiteOkolona at BoonevilleSouth Pontotoc at BruceSaturday, Nov. 12Starkville at Holmes County CentralWest Point at Itawamba AHSIndependence Shootout(G) Byhalia vs. Strayhorn, 10 a.m.(G) Southaven vs. New Albany, 11:30 a.m.(G) Senatobia vs. Potts Camp, 1 p.m.(G) Independence vs. Charleston, 2:30 p.m.(B) Water Valley vs. Potts Camp, 4 p.m.(G) Water Valley vs. Coldwater, 5:30 p.m.(B) Independence vs. Coldwater, 7 p.m.Viking ClassicAt North Pontotoc (girls only)Wheeler vs. Kossuth, 9 a.m.Mantachie vs. East Webster, 10:15 a.m.Lafayette vs. New Hope, 11:30 a.m.North Pontotoc vs. DeSoto Central, 12:45 p.m.Biggersville vs. Leake Academy, 2 p.m.Pontotoc vs. Biloxi, 3:15 p.m.Walnut vs. Delta Academy, 4:30 p.m.Pine Grove vs. Corinth, 5:45 p.m.Nettleton vs. Ripley, 7 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters