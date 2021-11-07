agate High school basketball schedule, Nov. 8-13 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Nov. 8Houston at West PointNorth Pontotoc at HoulkaTremont at South PontotocTuesday, Nov. 9Calhoun City at CoffeevilleCenter Hill at PontotocCharleston at LafayetteColdwater at Potts CampHickory Flat at West UnionHolly Springs at RipleyHoulka at HoustonH.W. Byers at ByhaliaIngomar at MyrtleItawamba AHS at Noxubee CountyJumpertown at North PontotocMantachie at New SiteMooreville at Alcorn CentralSaltillo at Tishomingo CountySenatobia at BoonevilleShannon at TupeloSmithville at AmoryStrayhorn at AshlandThrasher at Tupelo ChristianTremont at HatleyVardaman at Blue MountainWest Point at CaledoniaWheeler at WalnutThursday, Nov. 11Aberdeen at West LowndesBruce at Water ValleyHouston at EuporaIngomar at North PontotocJackson Academy at OxfordLafayette at LewisburgMooreville at AmoryPontotoc at Cleveland CentralSaltillo at CorinthStarkville at West PointTishomingo County at BelmontWest Union Invitational(G) Myrtle vs. Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.(B) Myrtle vs. Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.(G) West Union vs. Jumpertown, 7 p.m.(B) West Union vs. Jumpertown, 8:30 p.m.Friday, Nov. 12Alcorn Central at Tishomingo CountyAshland at Holly SpringsBooneville at OkolonaBruce at South PontotocHatley at MantachieHoulka at Hickory FlatH.W. Byers at Water ValleyNew Albany at Itawamba AHSNew Site at MoorevilleNorth Pontotoc at ThrasherPotts Camp at Pine GroveRipley at WalnutShannon at AberdeenSmithville at HamiltonStrayhorn at FalknerTremont at BelmontVardaman at East WebsterWest Union Invitational(G) Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.(B) Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5:30 p.m.(G) Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.(B) Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 13Holmes County Central at StarkvilleItawamba AHS at West PointTupelo at ClintonLady Kats Fall ShootoutAt Independence(G) Byhalia vs. North Delta, noon(G) Senatobia vs. New Albany, 1:30 p.m.(G) Coldwater vs. Strayhorn, 3 p.m.(G) Independence vs. Southaven, 4:30 p.m.(B) Independence vs. Coldwater, 6 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Basketball Schedule Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists