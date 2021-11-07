Monday, Nov. 8

Houston at West Point

North Pontotoc at Houlka

Tremont at South Pontotoc

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Calhoun City at Coffeeville

Center Hill at Pontotoc

Charleston at Lafayette

Coldwater at Potts Camp

Hickory Flat at West Union

Holly Springs at Ripley

Houlka at Houston

H.W. Byers at Byhalia

Ingomar at Myrtle

Itawamba AHS at Noxubee County

Jumpertown at North Pontotoc

Mantachie at New Site

Mooreville at Alcorn Central

Saltillo at Tishomingo County

Senatobia at Booneville

Shannon at Tupelo

Smithville at Amory

Strayhorn at Ashland

Thrasher at Tupelo Christian

Tremont at Hatley

Vardaman at Blue Mountain

West Point at Caledonia

Wheeler at Walnut

Thursday, Nov. 11

Aberdeen at West Lowndes

Bruce at Water Valley

Houston at Eupora

Ingomar at North Pontotoc

Jackson Academy at Oxford

Lafayette at Lewisburg

Mooreville at Amory

Pontotoc at Cleveland Central

Saltillo at Corinth

Starkville at West Point

Tishomingo County at Belmont

West Union Invitational

(G) Myrtle vs. Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

(B) Myrtle vs. Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

(G) West Union vs. Jumpertown, 7 p.m.

(B) West Union vs. Jumpertown, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Alcorn Central at Tishomingo County

Ashland at Holly Springs

Booneville at Okolona

Bruce at South Pontotoc

Hatley at Mantachie

Houlka at Hickory Flat

H.W. Byers at Water Valley

New Albany at Itawamba AHS

New Site at Mooreville

North Pontotoc at Thrasher

Potts Camp at Pine Grove

Ripley at Walnut

Shannon at Aberdeen

Smithville at Hamilton

Strayhorn at Falkner

Tremont at Belmont

Vardaman at East Webster

West Union Invitational

(G) Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.

(B) Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

(B) Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Holmes County Central at Starkville

Itawamba AHS at West Point

Tupelo at Clinton

Lady Kats Fall Shootout

At Independence

(G) Byhalia vs. North Delta, noon

(G) Senatobia vs. New Albany, 1:30 p.m.

(G) Coldwater vs. Strayhorn, 3 p.m.

(G) Independence vs. Southaven, 4:30 p.m.

(B) Independence vs. Coldwater, 6 p.m.

