High school basketball schedule, Oct. 27-29

Thursday, Oct. 27
Alcorn Central at West Union
Blue Mountain at Jumpertown
Hickory Flat at Tremont
Houlka at Ingomar
Thrasher at Smithville
Wheeler at New Site

Friday, Oct. 28
Lewisburg at Holly Springs
Mantachie at North Pontotoc
(G) Southaven at Oxford

Saturday, Oct. 29
East Webster at Amory
Nettleton at Caledonia

Belmont Lady Cardinal Classic
Ripley vs. Alcorn Central, 10 a.m.
Biggersville vs. Potts Camp, 11:30 a.m.
Itawamba AHS vs. East Union, 1 p.m.
New Albany vs. New Hope, 2:30 p.m.
Belmont vs. West Point, 4 p.m.

Bruce Franks Memorial Tipoff Classic
At Houston
(G) Blue Mountain vs. Choctaw County, 10 a.m.
(B) Blue Mountain vs. Choctaw County, 11:30 a.m.
(G) Louisville vs. McAdams, 1 p.m.
(B) Louisville vs. Neshoba Central, 2:30 p.m.
(B) Aberdeen vs. Senatobia, 4 p.m.
(G) Houston vs. North Panola, 6:15 p.m.
(B) Houston vs. North Panola, 8 p.m.

Leonard Holland Classic
At Calhoun City
(G) Coffeeville vs. Shannon, 11 a.m.
(G) Bruce vs. Aberdeen, 12:30 p.m.
(B) Oxford vs. Itawamba AHS, 2 p.m.
(G) Vardaman vs. Charleston, 3:30 p.m.
(G) Calhoun City vs. Water Valley, 5 p.m.
(B) Calhoun City vs. Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Scarlett Thompson Classic
At Hatley
(G) Smithville vs. Starkville Academy, noon
(G) Oak Hill Academy vs. Hamilton, 1:30 p.m.
(G) Tishomingo County vs. Nettleton, 3 p.m.
(B) Tishomingo County vs. West Union, 4:30 p.m.
(G) Hatley vs. West Union, 6 p.m.
(B) Hatley vs. Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.

Tupelo Hound Dog Classic
(G) South Pontotoc vs. Holly Springs, 9:30 a.m.
(B) South Pontotoc vs. Holly Springs, 11 a.m.
(B) Puckett vs. Booneville, 12:30 p.m.
(G) Coahoma County vs. Booneville, 2 p.m.
(B) Coahoma County vs. Horn Lake, 3:30 p.m.
(G) Independence vs. Saltillo, 5 p.m.
(G) Tupelo vs. Southaven, 6:30 p.m.
(B) Tupelo vs. Southaven, 8 p.m.