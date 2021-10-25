agate High school basketball schedule, Oct. 28-30 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 25, 2021 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Oct. 28Alcorn Central at West UnionHolly Springs at LewisburgIngomar at HoulkaJumpertown at Blue MountainSmithville at Thrasher (girls only)Tremont at Hickory FlatFriday, Oct. 29Eupora at HoustonNorth Pontotoc at MantachieSaturday, Oct. 30Center Hill at New SiteEast Webster at AmoryBelmont Girls ClassicBiggersville vs. Itawamba AHS, 10 a.m.East Union vs. Oak Hill Academy, 11:15 a.m.New Albany vs. Baldwyn, 12:30 p.m.Corinth vs. New Hope, 1:45 p.m.Belmont vs. New Hope (JV), 3 p.m.Belmont vs. Tupelo Christian, 4 p.m.Choctaw Central Shootout(G) Union vs. Kemper County, 9 a.m.(G) Southeast Lauderdale vs. Scott Central, 10:30 a.m.(G) St. Martin vs. Northeast Lauderdale, noon(G) South Pontotoc vs. Northwest Rankin, 1:30 p.m.(G) Quitman vs. Choctaw Central, 3 p.m.(B) Quitman vs. Choctaw Central, 4:30 p.m.Hound Dog ClassicAt Tupelo(G) Ripley vs. Holly Springs, 9 a.m.(B) Ripley vs. Holly Springs, 10:15 a.m.(B) Tishomingo County vs. Potts Camp, 11:30 a.m.(G) Saltillo vs. Potts Camp, 12:45 p.m.(G) Tishomingo County vs. Starkville, 2 p.m.(B) Pontotoc vs. Starkville, 3:30 p.m.(G) Pontotoc vs. Vicksburg, 5 p.m.(G) Tupelo vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m.(B) Tupelo vs. TBD, 8 p.m.Leonard Holland ClassicAt Calhoun City(G) Vardaman vs. Shannon, 11 a.m.(B) Shannon vs. Senatobia, 12:30 p.m.(G) Houston vs. Aberdeen, 2 p.m.(B) Oxford vs. Aberdeen, 3:30 p.m.(G) Bruce vs. Coffeeville, 5 p.m.(G) Calhoun City vs. Water Valley, 6:30 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Basketball Schedule Calhoun City Tupelo Aberdeen Choctaw Central Shannon Southeast Lauderdale Houston Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists