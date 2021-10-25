Thursday, Oct. 28

Alcorn Central at West Union

Holly Springs at Lewisburg

Ingomar at Houlka

Jumpertown at Blue Mountain

Smithville at Thrasher (girls only)

Tremont at Hickory Flat

Friday, Oct. 29

Eupora at Houston

North Pontotoc at Mantachie

Saturday, Oct. 30

Center Hill at New Site

East Webster at Amory

Belmont Girls Classic

Biggersville vs. Itawamba AHS, 10 a.m.

East Union vs. Oak Hill Academy, 11:15 a.m.

New Albany vs. Baldwyn, 12:30 p.m.

Corinth vs. New Hope, 1:45 p.m.

Belmont vs. New Hope (JV), 3 p.m.

Belmont vs. Tupelo Christian, 4 p.m.

Choctaw Central Shootout

(G) Union vs. Kemper County, 9 a.m.

(G) Southeast Lauderdale vs. Scott Central, 10:30 a.m.

(G) St. Martin vs. Northeast Lauderdale, noon

(G) South Pontotoc vs. Northwest Rankin, 1:30 p.m.

(G) Quitman vs. Choctaw Central, 3 p.m.

(B) Quitman vs. Choctaw Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hound Dog Classic

At Tupelo

(G) Ripley vs. Holly Springs, 9 a.m.

(B) Ripley vs. Holly Springs, 10:15 a.m.

(B) Tishomingo County vs. Potts Camp, 11:30 a.m.

(G) Saltillo vs. Potts Camp, 12:45 p.m.

(G) Tishomingo County vs. Starkville, 2 p.m.

(B) Pontotoc vs. Starkville, 3:30 p.m.

(G) Pontotoc vs. Vicksburg, 5 p.m.

(G) Tupelo vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m.

(B) Tupelo vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Leonard Holland Classic

At Calhoun City

(G) Vardaman vs. Shannon, 11 a.m.

(B) Shannon vs. Senatobia, 12:30 p.m.

(G) Houston vs. Aberdeen, 2 p.m.

(B) Oxford vs. Aberdeen, 3:30 p.m.

(G) Bruce vs. Coffeeville, 5 p.m.

(G) Calhoun City vs. Water Valley, 6:30 p.m.

