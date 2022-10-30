agate High school basketball schedule, Oct. 31-Nov. 5 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 30, 2022 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Tyler Shephard and Pontotoc will face South Panola in Saturday's Bank of Pontotoc Classic. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Monday, Oct. 31Myrtle at Falkner (girls only)Tuesday, Nov. 1Blue Mountain at New SiteByhalia at PontotocCaledonia at AberdeenCalhoun City at Oxford (girls only)East Webster at VardamanHickory Flat at IngomarHolly Springs at SenatobiaHouston at BruceItawamba AHS at RipleyJumpertown at HatleyLafayette at South PontotocMantachie at WheelerPine Grove at MoorevilleSaltillo at Belmont (girls only)Thrasher at North PontotocTremont at Alcorn CentralWalnut at MyrtleThursday, Nov. 3East Webster at Blue MountainHolly Springs at AberdeenHouston at West PointH.W. Byers at Rosa FortItawamba AHS at LafayetteMeridian at StarkvilleMyrtle at East Union (girls only)New Albany at LewisburgRipley at KossuthTremont at Belgreen (Ala.)Wheeler at North PontotocFriday, Nov. 4Alcorn Central at Tishomingo CountyHoulka at Tupelo ChristianIngomar at Pine GroveJumpertown at Hickory FlatMooreville at HatleyNew Site at MantachieSaturday, Nov. 5Bank of Pontotoc Classic(G) Shannon vs. West Union, 10 a.m.(B) Shannon vs. West Union, 11:15 a.m.(G) Mooreville vs. Oxford, 12:30 p.m.(G) South Pontotoc vs. North Side, 1:45 p.m.(B) South Pontotoc vs. North Panola, 3 p.m.(G) Ripley vs. Columbus, 4:30 p.m.(G) Pontotoc vs. South Panola, 6 p.m.(B) Pontotoc vs. South Panola, 7:30 p.m.SSP ClassicAt New Hope (boys only)Pine Grove vs. Amory, 2 p.m.Columbus vs. Holmes County Central, 3:30 p.m.Starkville vs. MRA, 5 p.m.New Hope vs. Olive Branch, 6:30 p.m.Tupelo vs. Hamilton Heights (Tenn.), 8 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters