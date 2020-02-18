MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

BOYS

Tuesday

Class 6A

North

Madison Central 73, Hernando 53

Clinton 65, Oxford 59

Greenville 72, DeSoto Central 70

Tupelo 72, South Panola 49

South

Petal 60, St. Martin 58

Oak Grove 91, Ocean Springs 57

Gulfport 52, Pearl 38

Northwest Rankin 58, Hancock 35

Class 5A

North

Vicksburg 85, Grenada 50

Columbus 58, Provine 52

Holmes County Central 59, Saltillo 48

Lake Cormorant 71, Canton 52

South

Pearl River Central 49, West Jones 41

Laurel 66, Picayune 60

Natchez 63, Pascagoula 58

Wingfield 85, East Central 47

Class 4A

North

Coriinth 56, Clarksdale 51

Louisville 59, Shannon 55

Greenwood 77, Tishomingo County 40

Leake Central 53, Caledonia 49

Pontotoc 62, Kosciusko 50

New Albany 60, Gentry 59

Choctaw Central 61, Mooreville 60

Ripley 51, Yazoo City 41

South

Forrest County AHS 75, Northeast Jones 53

South Pike 47, St. Stanislaus 35

Florence 97, Poplarville 56

Pass Christian 59, North Pike 51

Raymond 71, Moss Point 38

Richland 60, Stone 48

Bay High 51, Lanier 43

Quitman 79, Purvis 45

Class 3A

North

Booneville 74, Amanda Elzy 52

Noxubee County 83, Byhalia 78, 3OT

Coahoma AHS 87, Belmont 36

Holly Springs 101, Aberdeen 46

North Panola 74, Choctaw County 67

Nettleton 82, Ruleville Central 78

Houston 79, Independence 67

Amory 85, Humphreys County 66

South

Morton at Franklin County

Yazoo County 64, Columbia 47

Southeast Lauderdale 57, Wilkinson County 26

St. Andrew’s 76, Tylertown 54

Velma Jackson 70, Seminary 29

Port Gibson 62, Forest 58, OT

Jefferson Davis County 95, Crystal Springs 73

Kemper County 55, Hazlehurst 52

Class 2A

North

New Site 71, Charleston 56

Pisgah 52, East Webster 44

Coahoma County 68, East Union 46

Madison St. Joseph 63, J.Z. George 57

Calhoun City 84, Riverside 43

North Side 92, Mantachie 41

Eupora at South Delta

Potts Camp 76, Leland 55

South

Amite County 73, Puckett 38

Collins at Newton

Heidelberg 79, West Lincoln 49

North Forrest 44, Lake 30

Philadelphia 72, East Marion 61

Wesson 70, Taylorsville 67

St. Patrick 32, Union 28

Loyd Star at Bay Springs

Class 1A

North

Pine Grove 70, Coldwater 48

Houlka 56, Smithville 51

H.W. Byers 72, Blue Mountain 23

Baldwyn 73, Okolona 63

Ingomar 97, Vardaman 30

West Union 50, Falkner 44

Coffeeville 59, Tremont 35

Biggersville 73, Myrtle 71

South

Leake County 62, French Camp 49

West Tallahatchie 80, Sacred Heart 37

West Lowndes 98, Stringer 46

West Bolivar 57, Salem 26

Shaw 90, Richton 32

Sebastopol 48, Nanih Waiya 39

Brooks at Lumberton

Mount Olive at Ethel

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus