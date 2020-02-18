MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
BOYS
Tuesday
Class 6A
North
Madison Central 73, Hernando 53
Clinton 65, Oxford 59
Greenville 72, DeSoto Central 70
Tupelo 72, South Panola 49
South
Petal 60, St. Martin 58
Oak Grove 91, Ocean Springs 57
Gulfport 52, Pearl 38
Northwest Rankin 58, Hancock 35
Class 5A
North
Vicksburg 85, Grenada 50
Columbus 58, Provine 52
Holmes County Central 59, Saltillo 48
Lake Cormorant 71, Canton 52
South
Pearl River Central 49, West Jones 41
Laurel 66, Picayune 60
Natchez 63, Pascagoula 58
Wingfield 85, East Central 47
Class 4A
North
Coriinth 56, Clarksdale 51
Louisville 59, Shannon 55
Greenwood 77, Tishomingo County 40
Leake Central 53, Caledonia 49
Pontotoc 62, Kosciusko 50
New Albany 60, Gentry 59
Choctaw Central 61, Mooreville 60
Ripley 51, Yazoo City 41
South
Forrest County AHS 75, Northeast Jones 53
South Pike 47, St. Stanislaus 35
Florence 97, Poplarville 56
Pass Christian 59, North Pike 51
Raymond 71, Moss Point 38
Richland 60, Stone 48
Bay High 51, Lanier 43
Quitman 79, Purvis 45
Class 3A
North
Booneville 74, Amanda Elzy 52
Noxubee County 83, Byhalia 78, 3OT
Coahoma AHS 87, Belmont 36
Holly Springs 101, Aberdeen 46
North Panola 74, Choctaw County 67
Nettleton 82, Ruleville Central 78
Houston 79, Independence 67
Amory 85, Humphreys County 66
South
Morton at Franklin County
Yazoo County 64, Columbia 47
Southeast Lauderdale 57, Wilkinson County 26
St. Andrew’s 76, Tylertown 54
Velma Jackson 70, Seminary 29
Port Gibson 62, Forest 58, OT
Jefferson Davis County 95, Crystal Springs 73
Kemper County 55, Hazlehurst 52
Class 2A
North
New Site 71, Charleston 56
Pisgah 52, East Webster 44
Coahoma County 68, East Union 46
Madison St. Joseph 63, J.Z. George 57
Calhoun City 84, Riverside 43
North Side 92, Mantachie 41
Eupora at South Delta
Potts Camp 76, Leland 55
South
Amite County 73, Puckett 38
Collins at Newton
Heidelberg 79, West Lincoln 49
North Forrest 44, Lake 30
Philadelphia 72, East Marion 61
Wesson 70, Taylorsville 67
St. Patrick 32, Union 28
Loyd Star at Bay Springs
Class 1A
North
Pine Grove 70, Coldwater 48
Houlka 56, Smithville 51
H.W. Byers 72, Blue Mountain 23
Baldwyn 73, Okolona 63
Ingomar 97, Vardaman 30
West Union 50, Falkner 44
Coffeeville 59, Tremont 35
Biggersville 73, Myrtle 71
South
Leake County 62, French Camp 49
West Tallahatchie 80, Sacred Heart 37
West Lowndes 98, Stringer 46
West Bolivar 57, Salem 26
Shaw 90, Richton 32
Sebastopol 48, Nanih Waiya 39
Brooks at Lumberton
Mount Olive at Ethel