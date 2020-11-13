Warren Central (8-2) at Tupelo (6-4)
THE PLAYERS
Warren Central: QB Kentrick Thompson has completed 56 of 92 passes for 724 yards, 4 TDs and 5 INTs; he has rushed for 497 yards, 6 TDs on 143 carries. … RB Trey Hall has rushed for 334 yards, 4 TDs on 36 carries. … LB Taylen Smith has recorded 43 tackles, 8 sacks, 2 INTs.
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 111 of 226 passes for 1,310 yards, 9 TDs and 7 INTs. … RB Kyson Brown has rushed for 682 yards, 11 TDs on 100 carries. … DL Quay Edwards has made 43 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Warren Central was idle; Tupelo lost to Oxford 25-14.
This is Tupelo’s first home playoff game since 2017– when Warren Central won 30-13.
Tupelo’s last playoff win came in 2016, against Northwest Rankin.
Warren Central averages 164 rushing yards per game; Tupelo averages 147.2.
UP NEXT: The winner will face the winner of Horn Lake at Clinton.
Pontotoc (9-1) at Ripley (4-6)
THE PLAYERS
Pontotoc: QB Conner Armstrong has completed 103 of 178 passes for 1,341 yards, 14 TDs and 5 INTs. … RB Jemarkus Whitfield has rushed for 867 yards, 10 TDs on 132 carries. … RB Jordan Ball has rushed for 537 yards, 7 TDs on 76 carries.
Ripley: RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 970 yards, 13 TDs on 179 carries. … LB Shaundell Carter has recorded 90 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT. … DB Chazton Crudup has made 90 tackles, 4 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Pontotoc beat Choctaw Central 38-24; Ripley beat Yazoo City 34-28.
Pontotoc beat Ripley 31-20 during the regular season.
Ripley is looking to reach the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Pontotoc has won eight-straight games.
UP NEXT: The winner will face the winner of New Albany at Louisville.
North Panola (8-1) at Nettleton (7-2)
THE PLAYERS
North Panola: QB Q.D. Walls has completed 82 of 134 passes for 1,173 yards, 15 TDs and 2 INTs. … WR Carl Robinson has made 24 catches for 346 yards, 5 TDs; he has 43 carries for 382 yards, 3 TDs. … RB Alex Gross has 39 carries for 229 yards, 5 TDs.
Nettleton: QB Davis Oswalt has completed 71 of 136 passes for 1,104 yards, 14 TDs and 7 INTs; he has rushed for 432 yards, 6 TDs on 56 carries. … WR Zavian Dilworth has made 22 catches for 331 yards, 6 TDs. … RB Roderick Patterson has rushed for 783 yards, 12 TDs on 89 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, North Panola beat Aberdeen 45-12; Nettleton beat Humphreys County 31-0.
This is the first meeting between these teams.
North Panola has won eight-straight games.
Nettleton is coming off its first playoff win in 11 years.
UP NEXT: The winner will face the winner of Booneville at Noxubee County.
Calhoun City (7-2) at Mantachie (4-5)
THE PLAYERS
Calhoun City: RB Jaylen Artberry has rushed for 842 yards, 12 TDs on 110 carries. … ATH Thomas Clayton has rushed for 283 yards, 1 TD on 46 carries; he has 23 catches for 304 yards, 5 TDs. … LB J.B. Edwards has made 45 tackles.
Mantachie: QB Jaycob Hawkes has completed 32 of 67 passes for 495 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs. … RB Luke Ellis has rushed for 671 yards, 7 TDs on 108 carries. … RB Patrick Mangels has rushed for 510 yards, 9 TDs on 78 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Calhoun City beat Riverside 44-6; Mantachie beat Coahoma County 45-34.
These teams have met twice – in 2009 and 2010 – with Calhoun City winning both times.
Calhoun City is averaging 228.4 rushing yards per game.
Mantachie has advanced past the second round just once, in 1991.
UP NEXT: The winner will face the winner of Walnut at East Webster.
Walnut (8-2) at East Webster (5-4)
THE PLAYERS
Walnut: QB Cade Hunt has completed 79 of 148 passes for 1,086 yards, 15 TDs and 5 INTs. … ATH T.J. Colom has rushed for 1,367 yards, 26 TDs on 133 carries; he has 26 catches for 363 yards, 3 TDs. … DT J.C. Merritt has recorded 54 tackles, 5.5 TFL.
East Webster: QB Steven Betts has completed 19 of 54 passes for 383 yards, 5 TDs and 8 INTs; he has rushed for 887 yards, 7 TDs on 101 carries. … RB/LB Zy Ford has rushed for 474 yards, 8 TDs on 40 carries; on defense, he has 74 tackles, 13 TFL. … LB Ethan Roberts has made 66 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Walnut beat Marks Palmer 48-32; East Webster beat Pelahatchie 41-13.
East Webster is 5-0 all-time against Walnut.
East Webster is averaging 320.4 rushing yards per game; Walnut is averaging 227.6.
Walnut is averaging 49.3 points over its last four games.
UP NEXT: The winner will face the winner of Calhoun City at Mantachie.
OTHER PLAYOFF GAMES
Class 6A
First Round
Madison Central (7-3) at Oxford (9-0)
Oxford’s QB tandem of Trip Maxwell and Michael Harvey has combined for 1,348 yards, 19 TDs and 5 INTs on a 51.7 completion percentage. LB Alex Sanford has 82 tackles, 16 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 blocked punts. The Chargers are 1-3 all time versus Madison Central, which won the last meeting 35-3 in the first round of the 2018 playoffs.
Class 5A
First Round
West Point (7-3) at Holmes Central (7-2)
West Point RB Cameron Young has 1,016 yards and 10 TDs on 152 carries. RB Christopher Ivy has 648 yards and 5 TDs on 81 carries. RB Jakobe Pate has 631 yards and 6 TDs on 96 carries. The Green Wave defeated the Jaguars 41-7 in the two teams’ only meeting back in 2016.
Class 4A
Second Round
West Lauderdale (7-3) at Corinth (6-3)
Corinth RB Cayden Betts has 1,181 yards from scrimmage and 17 rushing TDs, while adding 4 TDs on kick returns and another TD on an INT. West Lauderdale RB JaKarius Grant has 471 yards and 5 TDs on 75 carries. The Warriors’ offense is averaging 42.9 points per game, while the Knights’ defense is giving up just 16.0 points per game.
New Albany (6-3) at Louisville (9-1)
New Albany QB Joe Mathis is 67 of 95 for 1,005 yards, 15 TDs and 1 INT. RB C.J. Hill has 995 yards and 12 TDs on 122 carries. RB A.I. Nugent has 516 yards and 4 TDs on 58 carries; he adds 35 tackles, 7 TFL and 1 sack on defense. Louisville defeated New Albany 38-13 in the second round of the 4A playoffs in 2012.
Class 3A
Second Round
Choctaw County (7-3) at Amory (9-1)
Amory QB Hunter Jones is 125 of 187 for 2,122 yards, 23 TDs and 5 INTs. WR Jay Hampton has 824 yards and 9 TDs on 38 receptions. RB Charleston French has 657 yards and 6 TDs on 121 carries. The Panthers average 31.4 points per game on offense and give up 15.6 on defense. This is the first meeting between the two programs.
Booneville (7-2) at Noxubee County (7-1)
Booneville QB John Daniel Deaton is 83 of 131 for 1,490 yards, 9 TDs and 5 INTs. RB Kaleb Guy has 617 yards and 8 TDs on 74 carries. LB J.D. Nanney has 107 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 sack and 1 INT. Noxubee County has outscored its opponents 245-63 this season. The Tigers’ only loss was to West Point, 31-15.
Class 2A
Second Round
East Union (8-1) at J.Z. George (6-4)
East Union RB Colton Plunk has 1,575 yards and 29 TDs on 143 carries. WR Micah Fulgham has 247 yards and 1 TD on 15 receptions. QB Hayden Roberts is 27 of 50 for 343 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs. The Urchins have won six-straight games and average 44.0 points in games played this season. J.Z. George won the only meeting between the two teams in the first round of the 2016 2A playoffs, 47-7.
Class 1A
First Round
W. Lowndes (4-5) at Biggersville (10-0)
Biggersville RB Goldman Butler has 1,206 yards and 21 TDs on 110 carries. QB Drew Rowsey is 37 of 51 for 586 yards, 13 TDs and 2 INTs. WR Zae Davis has 229 yards and 7 TDs on 17 receptions. West Lowndes is 9-3 all time versus the Lions, but Biggersville has won each of the last two meetings, including a 44-6 win in the first round last year.
Ashland (5-5) at Tupelo Christian (7-2)
TCPS QB Khi Holiday is 140 of 232 for 2,468 yards, 35 TDs and 11 INTs; he adds 1,233 yards and 24 TDs on 138 carries. WR John Avery Herrod has 862 yards and 14 TDs on 54 receptions. WR Noah Foster has 744 yards and 11 TDs on 30 receptions. This is TCPS’ first ever home playoff game. This is Ashland’s first playoff game since splitting from the Benton County co-op team in 2017.
Myrtle (3-6) at Nanih Waiya (9-0)
Myrtle’s defense has given up 27.3 points in games played this season, shutting out two different opponents. Nanih Waiya averages 312.7 rushing yards per game. Nanih Waiya RB Austin Sanders has 1,300 yards and 17 TDs on 147 carries. This is Myrtle’s second playoff appearance in as many years since joining a division.
French Camp (6-3) at Baldwyn (5-3)
Baldwyn QB Maddux Richey is 53 of 94 for 751 yards, 12 TDs and 4 INTs. RB Kylan Billips has 133 yards and 3 TDs on 22 carries. WR Blake McGaughy has 203 yards and 4 TDs on 18 receptions. The Baldwyn defense has 12 takeaways in just five games of action. This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Canceled
Itawamba AHS at Clarksdale (IAHS advances), Lafayette at Neshoba Central (Neshoba Central advances)
Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes