Tupelo (6-3, 5-1) at Oxford (8-0, 6-0)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 96 of 190 passes for 1,135 yards, 8 TDs and 6 INTs. … RB Kyson Brown has rushed for 626 yards, 11 TDs on 80 carries. … DB Zech Pratt has recorded 40 tackles, 1 INT, 11 passes defended.
Oxford: WR Jay Wortham has made 26 catches for 446 yards, 9 TDs. … LB Keegan Wilfawn has made 66 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries. … DB Xavier Walton has recorded 25 tackles, 6 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat Horn Lake 34-13; Oxford beat Hernando 37-27.
• The winner of this game will get the No. 1 playoff seed from Division 1-6A.
• Oxford beat Tupelo 14-3 last season.
• Oxford has a plus-15 turnover margin.
UP NEXT: Tupelo in playoffs; Oxford in playoffs.
Houston (4-5) at Senatobia (6-2)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 69 of 129 passes for 1,606 yards, 14 TDs and 5 INTs; he has rushed for 354 yards, 3 TDs on 57 carries. … RB Jalen Washington has rushed for 725 yards, 8 TDs on 124 carries. … WR Shemar Crawford has made 43 catches for 984 yards, 9 TDs.
Senatobia: QB Ty Hullette has completed 36 of 72 passes for 727 yards, 11 TDs and 6 INTs; he has rushed for 216 yards, 2 TDs on 55 carries. … RB Jordan Osborn has rushed for 537 yards, 11 TDs on 71 carries. … LB Brandon Mercer has made 80 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Houston lost to Eupora 21-20; Senatobia beat Water Valley 44-14.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
• Senatobia is averaging 33.9 ppg.
• Houston QB Red Parker (arm) will be a game-time decision.
UP NEXT: The winner will face the winner of Kossuth-Winona.
Leake Central (4-5) at Itawamba AHS (5-3)
THE PLAYERS
Leake Central: QB Kevron Leflore has completed 49 of 113 passes for 677 yards, 7 TDs and 3 INTs; he has rushed for 710 yards, 3 TDs on 123 carries. … RB Antonio Luckett has rushed for 1,119 yards, 11 TDs on 165 carries. … WR Jarkea Reed has made 17 catches for 265 yards, 5 TDs.
Itawamba AHS: QB Ty Davis has completed 81 of 160 passes for 1,074 yards, 12 TDs and 6 INTs. … RB/DB Tae Chandler has rushed for 544 yards, 6 TDs on 92 carries; on defense, he has 76 tackles, 3 INTs. … DB Isaac Smith has recorded 70 tackles, 4 INTs, 5 fumble recoveries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Leake Central beat Choctaw Central 29-13; IAHS beat Caledonia 42-28.
• This is Itawamba’s 15th-straight playoff appearance.
• This is Leake Central’s third playoff appearance in its 10th year of existence.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
UP NEXT: The winner will face the winner of North Pontotoc-Clarksdale.
North Pontotoc (5-3) at Clarksdale (7-2)
THE PLAYERS
North Pontotoc: QB Reece Kentner has completed 74 of 138 passes for 1,217 yards, 13 TDs and 12 INTs. … RB Raquan Booth has rushed for 1,095 yards, 12 TDs on 133 carries. … WR Kaden Wilson has made 20 catches for 492 yards, 6 TDs.
Clarksdale: QB Tamera Allen has completed 42 of 79 passes for 588 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT. … RB Sammie Ray has rushed for 841 yards, 11 TDs on 129 carries. … LB De’Meric Strong has recorded 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, North Pontotoc beat Corinth 49-46; Clarksdale lost to Trinity Christian (Texas) 50-0.
• Clarksdale is the Division 3-4A champion.
• North Pontotoc has gained 1,026 total yards over its last two games.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
UP NEXT: The winner will face the winner of Leake Central-Itawamba AHS.
Nettleton (6-2) at Humphreys County (3-5)
THE PLAYERS
Nettleton: QB Davis Oswalt has completed 63 of 123 passes for 992 yards, 13 TDs and 6 INTs; he has rushed for 423 yards, 6 TDs on 53 carries. … RB Roderick Patterson has rushed for 721 yards, 11 TDs on 80 carries. … WR Anterion Venson has made 19 catches for 380 yards, 4 TDs.
Humphreys County: QB Ashton Allen has completed 66 of 114 passes for 1,068 yards, 7 TDs and 8 INTs; he has rushed for 189 yards, 3 TDs on 25 carries. … RB/WR Corderious Carter has rushed for 402 yards, 3 TDs on 48 carries; he has 24 catches for 317 yards, 3 TDs. … LB Quatavius Hall has made 85 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Nettleton lost to Booneville 14-6; Humphreys County beat Amanda Elzy via forfeit.
• Humphreys County finished second in Division 3-3A.
• Humphrey County’s only on-field win was 38-0 against Coldwater on Sept. 11.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
UP NEXT: The winner will face the winner of Aberdeen-North Panola.
ALSO TONIGHT
MHSAA PLAYOFFS
Class 2A
O’Bannon (1-4) at East Union (7-1)
East Union RB Colton Plunk has 1,442 yards and 25 TDs on 129 carries. WR Micah Fulgham has 212 yards and 1 TD on 12 receptions. QB Hayden Roberts is 27 of 50 for 343 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs in just five starts this season.
Riverside (2-2) at Calhoun City (6-2)
Calhoun City QB Jackson Lee is 53 of 104 for 764 yards, 8 TDs and 4 INTs. RB Jaylen Artberry has 797 yards and 11 TDs on 100 carries and adds 152 yards and 1 TD on 9 receptions. LB J.B. Edwards has 45 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.
Mantachie (3-5) at Coahoma County (5-1)
Mantachie RB Luke Ellis has 595 yards and 5 TDs on 100 carries. QB Jaycob Hawkes is 36 of 84 for 588 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs and adds 148 yards and 7 TDs on 48 carries. This is the Mustangs’ first playoff game since 2016.
East Webster (4-4) at Pelahatchie (4-5)
East Webster QB Steven Betts is 16 of 48 for 323 yards, 4 TDs and 7 INTs and adds 765 yards and 6 TDs on 91 carries. RB Zy Ford has 409 yards and 6 TDs on 32 carries. WR Jontavius Cunningham has 287 yards and 4 TDs on 14 receptions.
Marks Palmer (4-3) at Walnut (7-2)
Walnut will be without T.J. Colom in the first half after his ejection in the first half of last week’s game. On the year, Colom has 1,498 yards from scrimmage and 30 total TDs. QB Cade Hunt is 73 of 139 for 1,001 yards, 13 TDs and 5 INTs.
Class 3A
Kossuth (3-6) at Winona (8-1)
Kossuth has won two games in a row entering tonight. Winona hasn’t played since Oct. 16. Winona RB Deriaun Townsend has 962 yards and 11 TDs on 125 carries. The Aggies give up an average of 34 points per game.
Aberdeen (1-8) at North Panola (6-1)
This is Aberdeen’s first game back off a two-week quarantine. The Bulldogs’ defense gives up 28.2 points per game in its six lost in game action. North Panola averages 29 points a game on offense.
Class 4A
Choctaw Central (2-5) at Pontotoc (8-1)
Pontotoc QB Conner Armstrong is 89 of 155 for 1,095 yards, 11 TDs and 5 INTs. RB Jermarkus Whitfield has 869 yards and 10 TDs on 131 carries. RB Jordan Ball has 445 yards and 6 TDs on 61 carries. Pontotoc’s defense gives up just 20.5 points per game.
Ripley (3-6) at Yazoo City (6-3)
The Ripley defense gave up a season-high 42 points in a 42-0 loss to New Albany in last week’s regular season finale. Yazoo City defeated Ripley 24-23 in the two teams’ only meeting back in the first round of the 2017 Class 4A playoffs.
Regular season
Center Hill (5-4, 3-3) at West Point (6-3, 4-2)
West Point RB Cameron Young has 907 yards and 8 TDs on 139 carries. RB Jakobe Pate has 583 yards and 6 TDs on 89 carries. QB Corbin Kelly is 45 of 84 for 748 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT.
Coffeeville (3-3, 3-2) at Hamilton (3-6, 2-4)
Hamilton RB Rye Howard has 717 yards and 10 TDs on 158 carries. QB Evan Pounders is 26 of 56 for 315 yards, 1 TD and 3 INTs and adds 240 yards and 1 TD on 51 carries. This is the final game of the season for the Lions.
French Camp (5-3, 5-2) at Smithville (2-5, 2-4)
Smithville’s offense averages just 12.4 points per game as the defense gives up 38.1 points a game. French Camp’s offense scores 30.1 points a game. This is the final game of the year for the Seminoles, as the Panthers have locked in the No. 3 seed in Division 2-1A.
Lafayette (7-2, 5-1) at Lake Cormorant (6-2, 4-2)
Lafayette RB Jayden Reed has 1,179 yards and 10 TDs on 182 carries. QB Tyrus Williams is 82 of 142 for 1,008 yards, 7 TDs and 4 INTs and adds 388 yards and 6 TDs on 43 carries. LB Mario Wilbourn has 97 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. A win would secure Lafayette’s first Division 1-5A title.
Starkville (7-2, 3-2) at Clinton (6-2, 5-1)
Starkville must win to secure their playoff spot. A win for the Yellowjackets would place them as the No. 3 seed in Division 2-6A. A Clinton win would give the Warriors the 2-6A title, but a would land them the No. 4 seed.
Tupelo Christian (6-2, 6-1) at West Lowndes (4-4, 4-3)
Both teams have their playoff spots settled as TCPS is the No. 2 seed and West Lowndes the No. 4 seed in Division 2-1A. TCPS QB Khi Holiday is 126 of 205 for 2,257 yards, 32 TDs and 9 INTs; he adds 1,146 yards and 23 TDs on 121 carries. WR John Avery Herrod has 770 yards and 12 TDs on 48 receptions.
Other games
Coldwater (2-7, 2-4) at Falkner (0-9, 0-6)
Noxapater (2-6, 2-4) at Vardaman (2-7, 2-5)
Saltillo (1-7,1-5) at Columbus (1-8, 1-5)
Canceled
Thrasher at Biggersville, H.W. Byers at Ashland, Shannon at West Lauderdale (4A Playoffs)
Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes