Nettleton (5-0, 2-0) at Amory (5-1, 2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Nettleton: QB Davis Oswalt has completed 46 of 80 passes for 728 yards, 10 TDs and 3 INTs; he has rushed for 335 yards, 6 TDs on 37 carries. … RB Roderick Patterson has rushed for 510 yards, 9 TDs on 58 carries. … DB Jacorien Moore has made 3 INTs.
Amory: QB Hunter Jones has completed 89 of 130 passes for 1,571 yards, 18 TDs and 3 INTs. … WR Jay Hampton has made 27 catches for 626 yards, 7 TDs. … WR Braxton Griffin has made 31 catches for 552 yards, 5 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Nettleton beat Kossuth 55-20; Amory beat Alcorn Central 48-0.
Amory and Nettleton are tied with Booneville for the Division 1-3A lead.
Amory beat Nettleton 41-27 last season.
Nettleton averages 341.0 yards per game, while Amory averages 369.3.
UP NEXT: Nettleton at Alcorn Central; Amory at Booneville.
New Albany (3-2, 1-0) at Corinth (4-2, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
New Albany: QB Joe Mathis has completed 49 of 74 passes for 803 yards, 12 TDs and 1 INT. … RB C.J. Hill has rushed for 507 yards, 8 TDs on 88 carries. … WR/SS Cameron Knox has made 9 catches for 299 yards, 5 TDs; on defense, he’s made 24 tackles, 1 INT.
Corinth: QB Brawner Cregeen has completed 31 of 57 passes for 415 yards, 3 TDs and 3 INTs. … RB Cayden Betts has rushed for 701 yards, 9 TDs on 71 carries; he has 2 TDs on kickoff returns and 1 TD on an INT return. … RB Nazarius Jones has rushed for 304 yards, 4 TDs on 37 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, New Albany beat North Pontotoc 38-14; Corinth beat Noxubee County via forfeit.
This is a Division 1-4A game.
Corinth beat New Albany 56-20 last season.
New Albany averages 214.6 rushing yards per game; Corinth averages 273.2.
UP NEXT: New Albany hosts Tishomingo County; Corinth at Ripley.
Starkville (6-0, 3-0) at Madison Central (4-2, 1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Starkville: QB Luke Altmyer has completed 94 of 140 passes for 1,304 yards, 15 TDs and 1 INT. … WR LeRoy Hollingshed has made 22 catches for 377 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Devhon Lucious has recorded 38 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack.
Madison Central: RB Duke Arnold has rushed for 344 yards, 6 TDs on 68 carries. … QB/DB Creek Robertson has completed 15 of 27 passes for 173 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs; on defense, he has made 50 tackles. … DB B.J. Washington has made 18 tackles, 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Starkville was idle; Madison Central lost to Warren Central 8-0.
This is a Division 2-6A game.
Starkville beat Madison Central 24-21 last year.
In 17 trips to the red zone, Starkville has scored 13 touchdowns.
UP NEXT: Starkville hosts Laurel; Madison Central at South Panola.
North Pontotoc (3-3, 0-2)
at Tishomingo County (2-4, 0-2)
THE PLAYERS
North Pontotoc: QB Reece Kentner has completed 60 of 111 passes for 887 yards, 10 TDs and 10 INTs. … RB Raquan Booth has rushed for 743 yards, 6 TDs on 98 carries. … LB Leyton Walker has recorded 54 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack.
Tishomingo County: QB Blake Counce has completed 73 of 161 passes for 1,089 yards, 9 TDs and 12 INTs; he has rushed for 270 yards, 1 TD on 50 carries. … RB Gavin Crocker has rushed for 530 yards, 9 TDs on 83 carries. … LB Tyriek Duckett has recorded 82 tackles, 19 TFL, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, North Pontotoc lost to New Albany 38-14; Tishomingo County lost to Ripley 28-7.
This is a Division 1-4A game.
North Pontotoc beat Tishomingo County 38-7 last year.
Tishomingo County is averaging 321 yards per game.
UP NEXT: North Pontotoc hosts Aberdeen; Tishomingo County at New Albany.
Lewisburg (2-4, 0-3) at Tupelo (3-3, 2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Lewisburg: RB Jason Hoffman has rushed for 429 yards, 4 TDs on 57 carries. … RB Myles Smith has rushed for 415 yards, 3 TDs on 60 carries. … LB Josh Pack has recorded 43 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT.
Tupelo: RB Kyson Brown has rushed for 288 yards, 6 TDs on 49 carries. … WR Corbin Huggins has made 25 catches for 369 yards, 2 TDs. … DL Jacarious Clayton has made 18 tackles, 9 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Lewisburg lost to Hernando 42-13; Tupelo beat Southaven via forfeit.
This is a Division 1-6A game.
Tupelo beat Lewisburg 43-26 last season.
Lewisburg averages 255.2 rushing yards per game.
UP NEXT: Lewisburg hosts Southaven; Tupelo at DeSoto Central.
ALSO TONIGHT
Alcorn Central (2-4, 0-2) at Belmont (0-5, 0-2)
Alcorn Central’s defense has given up an average of 46.3 points per game over the last three weeks. Belmont has beaten the Bears 17 times in a row, with its last loss coming in 1996.
Ashland (2-4, 2-0) at Baldwyn (1-3, 1-2)
Baldwyn QB Maddux Richey is 22 of 55 for 238 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs. WR Blake McGaughy has 141 yards and 2 TDs on 11 receptions. The Bearcats beat Ashland 54-6 last season.
Biggersville (6-0, 3-0) at Coldwater (1-5, 1-2)
Biggersville has outscored its opponents 316-40 this season. RB Goldman Butler has 800 yards and 15 TDs on 91 carries.
Booneville (4-1, 2-0) at Kossuth (1-5, 0-2)
Kossuth RB Zamarius Alexander has rushed for 649 yards, 5 TDs on 108 carries. Booneville QB John Daniel Deaton is 53 of 75 for 974 yards, 6 TDs and 3 INTs.
Calhoun City (4-2, 2-0) at Bruce (2-4, 0-1)
Calhoun City RB Jaylen Artberry has 495 yards and 6 TDs on 64 carries. Bruce’s offense is averaging just 13.3 points per game, and the Wildcats’ defense is giving up just 15 points per game.
Falkner (0-6, 0-3) at Thrasher (2-2, 2-1)
Falkner QB Benton Hopkins threw 5 TDs in a 40-6 win over Thrasher last season. The Rebels haven’t beaten the Eagles since 2007.
Horn Lake (3-2, 3-0) at Oxford (4-0, 2-0)
Oxford’s offense has 840 passing yards to just 298 rushing yards. Oxford WR J’kyvious Wortham has 259 yards and 6 TDs on 14 receptions. The Chargers defeated Horn Lake 14-10 last season.
Houston (2-4, 0-2) at Aberdeen (1-5, 1-1)
Aberdeen broke a 15-game losing streak last week with a 47-16 win over Hatley. Houston QB Red Parker is 54 of 106 for 1,133 yards, 8 TDs and 4 INTs; he’s rushed for 284 yards and 3 TDs on 45 carries.
Lafayette (4-2, 2-1) at Saltillo (0-5, 0-3)
In Lafayette’s four wins this season, the defense has given up an average of 8.3 points per game. RB Jayden Reed has 663 yards and 4 TDs on 107 carries. Saltillo is 0-7 all-time against Lafayette.
Mooreville (2-4, 0-2) at Itawamba AHS (3-2, 2-0)
Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips is 101 of 168 for 1,207 yards, 8 TDs and 6 INTs. IAHS DB Tae Chandler has 58 tackles, 3 TFL and 2 INTs. The Indians’ defense has 7 INTs and 10 fumble recoveries.
Nanih Waiya (5-0, 4-0) at Hamilton (3-3, 2-3)
Nanih Waiya averages 334.6 rushing yards per game, including 7.9 yards per carry. The Warriors have won 19-straight games. Hamilton lost 61-6 in last season’s matchup.
Noxubee County (3-1, 1-0) at Hatley (2-4, 0-1)
Noxubee County won 48-21 last season. Hatley’s offense is scoring just 13 points per game. Noxubee County’s defense is giving up just 14.3 points per contest.
Pontotoc (5-1, 2-0) at Caledonia (2-3, 1-1)
Pontotoc QB Conner Armstrong is 64 of 116 for 791 yards, 7 TDs and 4 INTs. RB Jemarkus Whitfield has 739 yards and 9 TDs on 115 carries.
Potts Camp (2-4, 0-2) at Walnut (4-2, 0-1)
Walnut’s offense is averaging 40.3 points per game this season. Potts Camp is 0-3 all-time versus Walnut.
Ripley (3-3, 2-0) at Choctaw County (4-2, 2-0)
Ripley RB Immanuel Griffin has 515 yards and 8 TDs on 109 carries. QB Ty Long is 18 of 35 for 255 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs. Choctaw County defeated Ripley 38-0 last season.
Shannon (3-3, 1-1) at South Pontotoc (3-3, 0-2)
Shannon RB Sentwali White has 520 yards and 3 TDs on 90 carries. QB Jamarcus Shines is 39 of 93 for 514 yards, 4 TDs and 7 INTs. Shannon beat South Pontotoc 60-7 last season.
Strayhorn (2-3, 1-0) at Mantachie (2-3, 1-1)
Mantachie QB Jaycob Hawkes is 20 of 44 for 295 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT. RB Luke Ellis has 325 yards and 2 TDs on 65 carries.
Vardaman (2-4, 2-2) at Tupelo Christian (3-2, 3-1)
TCPS QB Khi Holiday is 75 of 130 for 1,274 yards, 18 TDs and 5 INTs; he’s rushed for 832 yards and 15 TDs on 86 carries. LB Tucker Huggins has 42 tackles, including 2 TFL.
Water Valley (3-2, 2-0) at Holly Springs (1-5, 0-2)
Water Valley defeated Holly Springs 38-0 last season. The Blue Devils are averaging 25.6 points on offense and giving up just 20.2 points per game. Holly Springs is scoring 14.3 points per game.
West Point (4-2, 2-1) at Grenada (3-2, 2-1)
West Point RB Cameron Young has 686 yards and 5 TDs on 101 carries. RB Jakobe Pate has 435 yards and 5 TDs on 67 carries.
Other Games
Calhoun Academy (4-3, 0-1) at DeSoto (Ark.) (8-0, 1-0)
Hebron Christian (2-6, 1-1) at Columbus Christian (1-7, 1-0)
Marshall Academy (5-3, 3-0) at Winona Christian (6-2, 2-2)
Oak Hill Academy (3-5, 1-2) at Central Holmes Christian (2-5, 1-2)
Smithville (1-4, 1-3) at Okolona (1-5, 0-4)
Starkville Academy (5-2, 4-0) at Heritage Academy (5-2, 3-0)
Open dates: East Union, East Webster
Canceled: H.W. Byers at Myrtle
Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes