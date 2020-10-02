South Pontotoc (3-1) at Itawamba AHS (1-2)
THE PLAYERS
South Pontotoc: RB Cody Stutsy has rushed for 346 yards, 2 TDs on 60 carries. … FB Chase Long has rushed for 229 yards, 4 TDs on 46 carries. … RB Quay Scott has rushed for 150 yards, 2 TDs on 18 carries.
Itawamba AHS: QB Ty Davis has completed 35 of 68 passes for 367 yards, 2 TDs and 4 iNTs. … RB/DB Tae Chandler has rushed for 214 yards, 2 TDs on 42 carries; on defense, he has 29 tackles, 3 TFL. … DB Isaac Smith has made 20 tackles, 2 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, South Pontotoc beat Walnut 38-7; IAHS lost to Houston 28-14.
• IAHS beat South Pontotoc 47-14 last season.
• This is the Division 2-4A opener for both teams.
• IAHS is trying to avoid its first three-game losing streak since 2014.
UP NEXT: South Pontotoc hosts Pontotoc; IAHS at Shannon.
Tupelo (1-3, 0-1) at Olive Branch (4-0, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: RB Kyson Brown has rushed for 253 yards, 5 TDs on 39 carries. … WR Corbin Huggins has made 23 catches for 354 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Justin Wilson has recorded 46 tackles and 1 forced fumble.
Olive Branch: QB Ty Walton has rushed for 225 yards, 3 TDs on 31 carries. … RB Khamron Ford has rushed for 523 yards, 3 TDs on 84 carries. … LB Jonathan Elliott has recorded 32 tackles, 7 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo lost to Hernando 21-19; Olive Branch beat DeSoto Central 21-20.
• Olive Branch beat Tupelo 24-14 last season.
• Olive Branch is averaging 313.3 rushing yards per game.
• Tupelo is 1-3 for the first time since 2009.
UP NEXT: Tupelo at Southaven; Olive Branch at Horn Lake.
Mooreville (2-2) at Pontotoc (3-1)
THE PLAYERS
Mooreville: QB Dawson Phillips has completed 69 of 110 passes for 854 yards, 6 TDs and 3 INTs. … WR/RB Alyk Houle has 13 catches for 201 yards, 2 TDs; he’s rushed for 214 yards, 3 TDs on 15 carries. … DT Brody Estes has made 30 tackles.
Pontotoc: QB Conner Armstrong has completed 37 of 74 passes for 362 yards, 3 TDs and 4 INTs. … RB Jemarkus Whitfield has rushed for 447 yards, 5 TDs on 80 carries. … WR Cade Armstrong has 16 catches for 173 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Mooreville beat Mantachie 48-22; Pontotoc beat Ripley 31-20.
• Pontotoc beat Mooreville 35-17 last season.
• This is the Division 2-4A opener for both teams.
• Pontotoc is averaging 189.5 rushing yards per game.
UP NEXT: Mooreville hosts Caledonia; Pontotoc at South Pontotoc.
Noxubee County (2-1) at Houston (2-2)
THE PLAYERS
Noxubee County: QB Chrishard Rupert has completed 39 of 77 passes for 500 yards, 4 TDs and 3 INTs. … RB Bobby Shanklin has rushed for 243 yards, 5 TDs on 38 carries. … LB Trillo Brown has recorded 35 tackles, 2 TFL.
Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 34 of 66 passes for 645 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs; he has rushed for 230 yards, 3 TDs on 29 carries. … RB Jalen Washington has rushed for 351 yards, 2 TDs on 64 carries. … WR Shemar Crawford has 23 catches for 445 yards, 4 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Noxubee County was idle; Houston beat Itawamba AHS 28-14.
• Noxubee County beat Houston 19-12 last season.
• This is the Division 4-3A opener for both teams.
• Noxubee County was the 3A North champ last season.
UP NEXT: Noxubee County hosts Corinth; Houston at Choctaw County.
Calhoun City (2-2) at East Webster (2-2)
This game has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions at East Webster
UP NEXT: Calhoun City hosts Eupora.
ALSO TONIGHT
Amory (3-1) at Kossuth (1-3)
Amory QB Hunter Jones is 59 of 91 for 969 yards, 10 TDs and 2 INTs. Amory WR Braxton Griffin has 323 yards and 3 TDs on 23 receptions. The Aggies’ defense has given up 115 points over the last two weeks in losses.
Ashland (1-3, 1-0) at Biggersville (4-0, 1-0)
Ashland picked up its first win of the season last week, 30-0 over Falkner in its 1-1A opener. Biggersville RB Goldman Butler has 602 yards and 11 TDs on 64 carries.
Belmont (0-3) at Nettleton (3-0)
Belmont’s offense is averaging just 14.3 points per game in its three losses. The Tigers’ defense has pitched two shutouts in three games. Nettleton defeated Belmont 42-15 last season.
Booneville (2-1) at Alcorn Central (2-2)
Booneville LB J.D. Nanney has 45 tackles and 6 TFL, averaging 15 tackles per game. Booneville QB John Daniel Deaton is 33 of 44 for 484 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs. The Bears have given up 41 points in each of their losses.
Bruce (1-3) at Eupora (2-2)
The Trojans’ offense has been held scoreless twice this season but poured in a season-high 31 points in their win over Potts Camp last week. Eupora won last season’s matchup 5-2.
Choctaw County (2-2) at Aberdeen (0-4)
The Bulldogs’ defense has improved in the last two weeks, giving up an average of 16.5 points per game in the two losses. Choctaw County defeated Aberdeen 37-14 last season.
Corinth (2-2) at Tishomingo County (2-2)
Corinth RB Cayden Betts has rushed for 381 yards and 3 TDs over the last two weeks. Tishomingo County QB Blake Counce is 51 of 101 for 842 yards, 8 TDs and 4 INTs.
East Union (3-1) at Mantachie (1-2)
East Union RB Colton Plunk has 875 yards and 14 TDs on 76 carries. Mantachie RB Luke Ellis has 267 yards and 2 TDs on 52 carries. The Urchins won last year 54-29.
Grenada (2-1, 1-0) at Lafayette (2-2, 0-1)
Lafayette QB Tyrus Williams is 35 of 65 for 421 yards and 1 TD; he’s also rushed for 234 yards and 4 TDs on 23 carries. RB Jayden Reed has 354 yards and 2 TDs on 58 carries.
Hamilton (2-2, 1-2) at Okolona (1-3, 0-1)
Hamilton defeated Smithville last week 19-8 for its first win over the Seminoles since 2013. Okolona defeated the Lions 20-0 last season in their Division 2-1A battle.
Holly Springs (1-3) at Independence (1-2)
The Hawks’ defense is giving up an average of 46.3 points in their three losses this season. Independence wiped out Holly Springs 34-13 last season.
H.W. Byers (1-2, 0-1) at Thrasher (1-1, 1-0)
Thrasher won this matchup 36-32 last season for its only win of the 2019 season. The Lions have given up 90 points to their opponents in their last two games.
J.Z. George (3-1) at Walnut (3-1)
Walnut RB T.J. Colom has 539 yards and 9 TDs on 41 carries. The Wildcats held off J.Z. George 28-25 last season.
Lewisburg (2-2, 0-1) at Oxford (3-0, 1-0)
Oxford’s QB tandem of Trip Maxwell and Michael Harvey is a combined 36 of 70 for 647 yards, 9 TDs and 2 INTs. LB Alex Sanford has 33 tackles, 4 TFL and 1 forced fumble.
Myrtle (0-3, 0-1) at Falkner (0-4, 0-1)
Myrtle’s offense has scored just 13 points all season, all coming in one game. The Hawks beat Falkner 47-0 last season.
Potts Camp (2-2) at Strayhorn (1-3)
Potts Camp QB Joshua Blake has 581 yards and 7 TDs on 81 carries; he also adds 188 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs through the air. DB Peyton Aldridge has 14 tackles and 3 INTs.
Ripley (1-3) at North Pontotoc (3-1)
Ripley RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for a team-high 7 TDs this season. North Pontotoc QB Reece Kentner is 41 of 74 for 729 yards, 8 TDs and 4 INTs. North Pontotoc RB Raquan Booth has 577 yards and 6 TDs on 68 carries.
Shannon (2-2) at Caledonia (1-2)
Shannon RB Sentwali White has 344 yards and 3 TDs on 59 carries. QB Jamarcus Shines is 28 of 63 for 393 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs; he’s also rushed for 109 yards and 2 TDs on 28 carries.
Starkville (4-0, 1-0) at Germantown (3-1, 0-1)
No. 1-ranked large school Starkville gave up 366 yards of offense to South Panola last week. The Jackets’ defense is just giving up 19 points per game.
Vardaman (1-3, 1-1) at Smithville (0-2, 0-1)
Smithville is looking to avoid being 0-3 for the first time since 1986. The Lions defeated Vardaman 50-21 last season.
West Point (3-1, 1-0) at Saltillo (0-3, 0-1)
West Point RB Cameron Young has 410 yards and 3 TDs on 65 carries. Saltillo RB Tyler Smith has 248 yards and 1 TD on 61 carries.
Other Games
Calhoun Academy (3-3) at Kemper Academy (0-6)
Hebron Christian (2-4, 1-1) at Unity Christian
Oak Hill Academy (2-4, 0-2) at Rossville Christian (Tenn.) (0-3, 0-1)
Pillow Academy (4-2, 1-1) at Starkville Academy (3-2, 2-0)
Tunica Academy (1-5, 1-0) at Marshall Academy (4-2, 2-0)
Open dates: Baldwyn, Hatley, New Albany, Tupelo Christian
Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes