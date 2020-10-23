Amory (6-1, 3-0) at Booneville (5-1, 3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Amory: QB Hunter Jones has completed 98 of 146 passes for 1,691 yards, 18 TDs and 4 INTs. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 444 yards, 3 TDs on 91 carries. … WR Braxton Griffin has made 36 catches for 648 yards, 5 TDs.
Booneville: QB John Daniel Deaton has completed 63 of 97 passes for 1,174 yards, 8 TDs and 4 INTs. … RB Kaleb Guy has rushed for 581 yards, 7 TDs on 67 carries; he has 8 catches for 122 yards. … LB J.D. Nanney has recorded 74 tackle, 8 TFL, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Amory beat Nettleton 14-0; Booneville beat Kossuth 38-7.
Amory is the Journal’s No. 1-ranked small school, while Booneville is No. 2.
These teams are tied for first in Division 1-3A.
Booneville beat Amory 28-16 last season.
UP NEXT: Amory hosts Belmont; Booneville at Nettleton.
Corinth (5-2, 2-0) at Ripley (3-4, 2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Corinth: QB Brawner Cregeen has completed 40 of 68 passes for 577 yards, 4 TDs and 3 INTs. … RB Cayden Betts has rushed for 811 yards, 14 TDs on 85 carries. … RB Nazarius Jones has rushed for 377 yards, 4 TDs on 49 carries; he has 7 catches for 101 yards, 1 TD.
Ripley: RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 840 yards, 11 TDs on 144 carries. … QB Ty Long has completed 25 of 47 passes for 373 yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs. … LB Shaundell Carter has recorded 57 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Corinth beat New Albany 58-35; Ripley lost to Choctaw County 20-8.
These teams are tied for first in Division 1-4A.
Corinth beat Ripley 41-0 last year.
Corinth averages 364.7 yards per game, including 261.7 rushing.
UP NEXT: Corinth hosts North Pontotoc; Ripley at New Albany.
Itawamba AHS (4-2, 3-0) at Pontotoc (6-1, 3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Itawamba AHS: RB/S Tae Chandler has rushed for 499 yards, 5 TDs on 78 carries; on defense, he has 66 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs. … WR/S Isaac Smith has made 29 catches for 258 yards, 2 TDs; on defense, he has 60 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INTs. … LB Derreco Dilworth has recorded 42 tackles, 3 TFL.
Pontotoc: QB Conner Armstrong has completed 76 of 132 passes for 950 yards, 9 TDs and 4 INTs. … RB Jemarkus Whitfield has rushed for 861 yards, 10 TDs on 128 carries. … WR Cade Armstrong has made 27 catches for 205 yards, 5 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Itawamba AHS beat Mooreville 41-13; Pontotoc beat Caledonia 37-12.
These teams are tied for first in Division 2-4A.
IAHS beat Pontotoc 41-7 last season.
IAHS has forced 12 turnovers over the last two games.
UP NEXT: IAHS hosts Caledonia; Pontotoc at Shannon.
Tupelo (4-3, 3-1) at DeSoto Central (2-5, 0-4)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 78 of 152 passes for 990 yards, 8 TDs and 5 INTs. … WR Corbin Huggins has made 30 catches for 477 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Justin Wilson has made 62 tackles, 3 TFL.
DeSoto Central: QB Jason Curry has completed 35 of 77 passes for 459 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT; he has rushed for 178 yards, 3 TDs on 58 carries. … RB Marquis Fields has rushed for 343 yards, 4 TDs on 54 carries. … LB Cameron Taylor has made 34 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Tupelo beat Lewisburg 30-14; DeSoto Central lost to Hernando via forfeit.
This is a Division 1-6A game.
Tupelo beat DeSoto Central 35-7 last year.
Tupelo’s third-down conversion rate is 29.2%.
UP NEXT: Tupelo hosts Horn Lake; DeSoto Central at Southaven.
Olive Branch (4-3, 1-3) at Oxford (6-0, 4-0)
THE PLAYERS
Olive Branch: QB Ty Walton has rushed for 301 yards, 4 TDs on 70 carries. … RB Khamron Ford has rushed for 771 yards, 4 TDs on 134 carries. … LB J.D. Elliott has recorded 48 tackles, 7 TFL.
Oxford: QBs Michael Harvey and Trip Maxwell are a combined 64 of 111 for 1,065 yards, 16 TDs and 2 INTs. … WR Jay Wortham has made 20 catches for 394 yards, 9 TDs. … LB Keegan Wilfawn has made 46 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Olive Branch lost to Southaven 19-14; Oxford beat Horn Lake 50-27.
Oxford is sitting in first place in Division 1-6A.
Oxford beat Olive Branch 10-0 last year.
After starting 4-0, Olive Branch has lost three straight.
UP NEXT: Olive Branch hosts Lewisburg; Oxford at Hernando.
ALSO TONIGHT
Biggersville (7-0, 4-0) at Falkner (0-7, 0-4)
Biggersville RB Goldman Butler has 1,024 yards and 19 TDs on 107 carries. The Lions defeated Falkner 36-0 last season.
Bruce (2-5, 0-2) at J.Z. George (4-3, 1-1)
The Trojans have won six-straight meetings against J.Z. George, with the Jaguars’ last win coming in 2000. Bruce’s defense is giving up 22.4 points per game.
Coldwater (1-6, 1-3) at Thrasher (3-2, 3-1)
Coldwater won this matchup 28-20 last season. A win for the Rebels would secure their first playoff appearance since 1992.
Columbus (1-6, 1-3) at West Point (4-3, 2-2)
West Point RB Cameron Young has 816 yards and 6 TDs on 126 carries. The Green Wave are trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses for the first time since 2014.
Eupora (4-3, 2-1) at East Webster (2-4, 0-2)
East Webster QB Steven Betts has 535 yards and 5 TDs on 61 carries. RB Zy Ford has 229 yards and 4 TDs on 20 carries.
French Camp (3-3, 3-2) at Hamilton (3-4, 2-4)
Hamilton RB Rye Howard has 668 yards and 10 TDs on 145 carries. DL Quinn Pounders has 18 tackles, 9 TFL, including 2 sacks.
Hatley (2-5, 0-2) at Houston (3-4, 1-2)
Houston freshman RB Jalen Washington has 538 yards and 6 TDs on 97 carries. WR Shemar Crawford has 782 yards and 6 TDs on 38 receptions. Houston defeated Hatley 56-7 last season.
Kossuth (1-6, 0-3) at Belmont (1-5, 1-2)
Belmont RB Derrick Hacker has 321 yards and 3 TDs on 47 carries. Belmont LB River Ford has 59 tackles, 2 INTs and 2 fumble recoveries. Kossuth beat Belmont 46-24 a year ago.
Lafayette (5-2, 3-1) at New Hope (2-5, 1-3)
Lafayette QB Tyrus Williams is 64 of 115 for 856 yards, 6 TDs and 4 INTs; he’s also rushed for 310 yards and 5 TDs on 36 carries. RB Jayden Reed has 827 yards and 5 TDs on 132 carries.
Magnolia Heights (5-4, 2-3) at Mantachie (3-3, 2-1)
Mantachie QB Jaycob Hawkes is 28 of 55 for 488 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs. RB Luke Ellis has 521 yards and 5 TDs on 82 carries. Magnolia Heights won 49-27 last season in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Myrtle (2-4, 2-2) at Ashland (2-5, 2-2)
Ashland’s defense is giving up an average of 36.6 points this season. Myrtle’s offense has averaged 45 points in their two wins.
Nanih Waiya (6-0, 5-0) at Vardaman (2-5, 2-3)
Vardaman’s defense has given up 36.3 points per game. Nanih Waiya’s offense has rushed for 1,913 yards and 27 TDs, averaging 8 yards per carry. The Warriors won 54-21 last season.
Nettleton (5-1, 2-1) at Alcorn Central (2-5, 0-3)
Nettleton was shut out last week for the first time this season but still averages 34.2 points per game. Alcorn Central gives up 35.2 points per game, including 46.3 points during its current four-game losing streak.
Okolona (1-6, 0-5) at West Lowndes (4-3, 4-2)
Okolona RB Armani Fields has 170 yards and 4 TDs on 32 carries. RB Daevon Johnson has 280 yards and 2 TDs on 36 carries. The Chieftains’ defense has 7 INTs on the season.
Saltillo (0-6, 0-4) at Center Hill (5-2, 3-1)
Saltillo has just 3 TDs all year, all coming on the ground. RB Tyler Smith has 277 yards and 2 TDs on 83 carries. RB Jaden Warren has 66 yards and 1 TD on 21 carries.
Shannon (3-4, 1-2) at Mooreville (2-5, 0-3)
Shannon RB Sentwali White has 612 yards and 5 TDs on 102 carries. Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips is 116 of 193 for 1,401 yards, 10 TDs and 10 INTs. Shannon’s defense has 12 INTs this season, with 4 coming from DB Chris Hughley.
South Pontotoc (4-3, 1-2) at Caledonia (2-4, 1-2)
Caledonia RB Darrius Triplett has 563 yards and 9 TDs on 40 carries. South Pontotoc RB Cody Stutsy has 552 yards and 3 TDs on 116 carries. Caledonia beat the Cougars 62-21 last season.
Tishomingo County (2-5, 0-3) at New Albany (3-3, 1-1)
Tishomingo County QB Blake Counce is 80 of 177, 1,210 yards, 10 TDs and 13 INTs. New Albany RB C.J. Hill has 507 yards and 8 TDs on 88 carries. The Bulldogs won 34-13 last season over the Braves.
Walnut (5-2, 1-1) at Strayhorn (2-4, 1-1)
Walnut RB T.J. Colom has 1,529 all-purpose yards and 23 TDs on the year. QB Cade Hunt is 61 of 114 for 829 yards, 12 TDs and 5 INTs. The Wildcats defeated Strayhorn 20-17 last year.
Other Friday Games
Columbus Christian (1-8, 1-1) at Calhoun Academy (4-4, 0-2)
Humphreys Academy (7-2, 1-2) at Hebron Christian (3-6, 2-1)
Lee Academy, Miss. (4-4, 1-1) at Marshall Academy (5-4, 3-0)
Winona Christian (7-2, 2-2) at Oak Hill Academy (4-5, 1-2)
Open: Calhoun City, Starkville
Canceled: Aberdeen at North Pontotoc, East Union at Potts Camp, Jackson Academy at Starkville Academy
On Saturday
Holly Springs (1-6, 0-3) at Byhalia (0-5, 0-3)
Holly Springs QB Dylan King is 48 of 87 for 592 yards, 7 TDs and 5 INTs. RB Robert Jones has 568 yards on 84 carries. Byhalia won 26-14 last season.
Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes