Horn Lake (4-3, 4-1) at Tupelo (5-3, 4-1)
THE PLAYERS
Horn Lake: Stats not provided.
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 87 of 173 passes for 1,086 yards, 8 TDs and 6 INTs. … RB Kyson Brown has rushed for 451 yards, 8 TDs on 68 carries. … DL Jacarious Clayton has recorded 25 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Horn Lake beat Hernando 16-14; Tupelo beat DeSoto Central 21-14.
These teams are tied for second in Division 1-6A.
Tupelo beat Horn Lake 28-20 last season.
Tupelo has a minus-2 turnover margin.
UP NEXT: Horn Lake hosts Southaven; Tupelo at Oxford.
Ripley (3-5, 2-1) at New Albany (4-3, 2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Ripley: RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 901 yards, 11 TDs on 158 carries. … DB Chazton Crudup has made 67 tackles, 4 INTs. … DL Caleb Leatherwood has recorded 51 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks.
New Albany: RB C.J. Hill has rushed for 897 yards, 12 TDs on 122 carries. … RB/LB A.I. Nugent has rushed for 608 yards, 6 TDs on 63 carries; he has 43 tackles, 7 TFL on defense. … WR Cameron Knox has made 12 catches for 385 yards, 7 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Ripley lost to Corinth 35-20; New Albany beat Tishomingo County 56-7.
The winner of this game will earn the No. 2 playoff seed from Division 1-4A.
New Albany beat Ripley 48-21 last season.
New Albany had a season-high 472 rushing yards last week.
UP NEXT: Ripley in playoffs; New Albany in playoffs.
Mantachie (3-4, 2-1) at Walnut (6-2, 2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Mantachie: QB Jaycob Hawkes has completed 32 of 68 passes for 530 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs. … RB Luke Ellis has rushed for 542 yards, 5 TDs on 91 carries. … RB Pat Mangels has rushed for 448 yards, 6 TDs on 72 carries.
Walnut: QB Cade Hunt has completed 64 of 125 passes for 856 yards, 12 TDs and 5 INTs. … ATH T.J. Colom has rushed for 1,084 yards, 22 TDs on 105 carries; he has 359 yards, 3 TDs on 25 catches. … LB Landon Wilbanks has made 48 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Mantachie lost to Magnolia Heights 37-0; Walnut beat Strayhorn 52-28.
The winner of this game will earn the No. 2 playoff seed from Division 1-2A.
Walnut beat Mantachie 36-14 last season.
Walnut averages 344.5 total yards per game.
UP NEXT: Mantachie in playoffs; Walnut in playoffs.
Booneville (5-2, 3-1) at Nettleton (6-1, 3-1)
THE PLAYERS
Booneville: QB John Daniel Deaton has completed 71 of 112 passes for 1,291 yards, 8 TDs and 4 INTs. … RB Kaleb Guy has rushed for 617 yards, 8 TDs on 74 carries. … LB J.D. Nanney has recorded 89 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 INT.
Nettleton: QB Davis Oswalt has completed 57 of 105 passes for 948 yards, 13 TDs and 5 INTs; he has rushed for 370 yards, 6 TDs on 40 carries. … RB Roderick Patterson has rushed for 673 yards, 11 TDs on 66 carries. … DB Jacorien Moore has made 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Booneville lost to Amory 31-20; Nettleton beat Alcorn Central 34-0.
The winner of this game will earn the No. 2 playoff seed from Division 1-3A.
Booneville beat Nettleton 49-6 last season.
Booneville has committed just 7 turnovers.
UP NEXT: Booneville in playoffs; Nettleton in playoffs.
ALSO TONIGHT
Ashland (3-5, 3-2) at Thrasher (3-3, 3-2)
This game will help break up a three-way tie for second place in Division 1-1A. Ashland defeated Thrasher 18-6 last season.
Baldwyn (3-2, 3-3) at Falkner (0-8, 0-5)
Baldwyn QB Maddux Richey is 39 of 77 for 487 yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs. WR Blake McGaughy has 168 yards and 3 TDs on 14 receptions.
Belmont (1-6, 1-3) at Amory (7-1, 4-0)
Amory QB Hunter Jones is 114 of 174 for 1,868 yards, 20 TDs and 5 INTs. Amory WR Jay Hampton has 673 yards and 7 TDs on 33 receptions. Belmont RB Myles Cox has 380 yards and 3 TDs on 70 carries.
Caledonia (3-4, 2-2) at Itawamba AHS (4-3, 3-1)
IAHS QB Ty Davis is 66 of 129 for 833 yards, 8 TDs and 6 INTs. IAHS RB Tae Chandler has 500 yards and 5 TDs on 82 carries; he adds 282 yards and 4 TDs on 27 receptions.
Columbus (1-7, 1-4) at Lafayette (6-2, 4-1)
Lafayette QB Tyrus Williams is 70 of 126 for 910 yards, 7 TDs and 4 INTs; he adds 367 yards and 6 TDs on 38 carries. RB Jayden Reed has 986 yards and 7 TDs on 147 carries.
East Webster (3-4, 1-2) at Bruce (2-6, 0-3)
East Webster QB Steven Betts has 685 yards and 6 TDs on 82 carries; he’s also 13 of 40 for 248 yards, 2 TDs and 7 INTs. RB Zy Ford has 299 yards and 5 TDs on 24 carries, and adds 58 tackles, including 6 TFL.
Hamilton (3-5, 2-5) at Noxapater (2-6, 2-4)
Hamilton RB Rye Howard has 717 yards and 10 TDs on 158 carries. Hamilton DL Quinn Pounders has 18 tackles, 9 TFL and 2 sacks. Noxapater won this game 40-13 last season.
Hatley (2-6, 0-3) at Choctaw County (5-3, 3-1)
Hatley’s defense is giving up an average of 44.4 points per game. Choctaw County averages just 23 points per game. The Chargers beat Hatley 31-7 last season.
Houston (4-4, 2-2) at Eupora (4-4, 2-2)
Houston QB Red Parker is 68 of 128 for 1,550 yards, 13 TDs and 5 INTs. WR Shemar Crawford has 971 yards and 9 TDs on 42 receptions. RB Jalen Washington has 756 yards of offense and 7 total TDs.
H.W. Byers (3-4, 2-3) at Biggersville (8-0, 5-0)
Biggersville RB Goldman Butler has 20 rushing TDs this season as the Lions hold the No. 1 seed in Division 1-1A. Biggersville’s offense averages 55.5 points per game.
J.Z. George (5-3, 2-1) at Calhoun City (5-2, 3-0)
Calhoun City RB Jaylen Artberry has 748 yards and 10 TDs on 91 carries. QB Jackson Lee is 46 of 88 for 558 yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs. DB Jaron Thompson has 23 tackles and 2 INTs.
Lake Cormorant (5-2, 3-2) at Saltillo (1-6, 1-4)
Saltillo RB Tyler Smith has 277 yards and 1 TD on 83 carries. LB Carter Finch has 58 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack and 2 forced fumbles. Lake Cormorant defeated Saltillo 38-0 last year.
Mooreville (2-6, 0-4) at South Pontotoc (4-4, 1-3)
Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips is 134 of 224 for 1,562 yards, 11 TDs and 10 INTs. Mooreville RB Alyk Houle has 423 yards and 6 TDs on 57 carries. South Pontotoc RB Cody Stutsy has 599 yards and 4 TDs on 138 carries.
North Pontotoc (4-3, 1-2) at Corinth (6-2, 3-0)
Corinth RB Cayden Betts rushed for 175 yards and 3 TDs and added a 75-yard kick return for a TD last week. North Pontotoc is outscoring opponents 192-191 this season. The Warriors won this game 40-7 last season.
Okolona (2-6, 1-5) at Tupelo Christian (5-2, 5-1)
TCPS QB Khi Holiday is 106 of 175 for 1,890 yards, 28 TDs and 8 INTs; he adds 1,081 yards and 21 TDs on 109 carries. Okolona’s defense is giving up just 20.8 points in five games of action.
Oxford (7-0, 5-0) at Hernando (4-3, 3-1)
Oxford QBs Trip Maxwell and Michael Harvey have combined for 1,210 yards, 18 TDs and 3 INTs on a 54.8% completion rate. LB Alex Sanford has 58 tackles, 12 TFL, 1 sack and 4 forced fumbles.
Smithville (2-5, 2-4) at Nanih Waiya (7-0, 6-0)
Smithville is giving up 38.2 points per game. Nanih Waiya RB Austin Sanders has 1,103 yards and 16 TDs on 124 carries. The Warriors beat Smithville 41-20 last season.
Strayhorn (2-5, 1-2) at East Union (6-1, 3-0)
East Union RB Colton Plunk has 1,329 yards and 17 TDs on 114 carries. QB Hayden Roberts is 19 of 39 for 218 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs; he adds 107 yards and 2 TDs on 24 carries.
Tishomingo County (2-6) at Potts Camp (2-6)
Tishomingo County QB Blake Counce is 86 of 202 for 1,391 yards, 11 TDs and 16 INTs. RB Gavin Crocker has 781 yards and 11 TDs on 124 carries. Potts Camp QB Joshua Blake has 980 yards and 13 TDs on 126 carries.
West Point (5-3, 3-2) at New Hope (2-6, 1-4)
West Point RB Cameron Young has 874 yards and 7 TDs on 135 carries. RB Jakobe Pate has 568 yards and 5 TDs on 86 carries. LB Keon Cunningham has 55 tackles, 3 TFL and 3 sacks.
Other Games
Calhoun Academy (5-4, 0-2) at Deer Creek (2-7, 0-2)
Hebron Christian (3-7) vs. Delta Streets (6-4), at Miss. Delta CC
Myrtle (2-5, 2-3) at Coldwater (2-6, 2-3)
Simpson Academy (4-6) at Starkville Academy (5-4)
Vardaman (2-5, 2-3) at French Camp (4-3, 4-2)
Canceled
Aberdeen at Noxubee County, Holly Springs at North Panola, Pontotoc at Shannon, Warren Central at Starkville
Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes