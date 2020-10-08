Eupora (3-2, 1-0) at Calhoun City (3-2, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Eupora: QB Ty Murphy has completed 22 of 47 passes for 254 yards, 1 INT; he has rushed for 567 yards, 7 TDs on 99 carries. … DB Tra McComb has recorded 47 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs. … DE Jacob Collum has made 39 tackles, 2 TFL.
Calhoun City: QB Jackson Lee has completed 31 of 57 passes for 334 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs; he has rushed for 215 yards on 37 carries. … RB Jaylen Artberry has rushed for 406 yards, 5 TDs on 57 carries. … WR Zac Armstrong has 8 catches for 186 yards, 2 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Calhoun City beat East Webster via forfeit; Eupora beat Bruce 14-0.
This is a Division 2-2A game.
Calhoun City beat Eupora 36-0 last year.
Eupora has lost six fumbles this season.
UP NEXT: Eupora hosts J.Z. George; Calhoun City at Bruce.
Itawamba AHS (2-2, 1-0) at Shannon (3-2, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Itawamba AHS: QB Ty Davis has completed 43 of 85 passes for 513 yards, 5 TDs and 4 INTs. … RB/S Tae Chandler has rushed for 320 yards, 3 TDs on 53 carries; on defense, he has made 38 tackles, 3 TFL. … S Isaac Smith has made 38 tackles.
Shannon: QB Jamarcus Shines has completed 32 of 75 passes for 443 yards, 4 TDs and 4 INTs; he has rushed for 131 yards, 3 TDs on 31 carries. … RB Sentwali White has rushed for 445 yards, 3 TDs on 75 carries. … ATH Keytravious Shannon has 11 catches for 251 yards, 3 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, IAHS beat South Pontotoc 26-14; Shannon beat Caledonia 34-28.
This is a Division 2-4A game.
IAHS beat Shannon 22-14 last year.
Shannon’s defense has recorded 10 interceptions in five games.
UP NEXT: IAHS hosts Mooreville; Shannon at South Pontotoc.
Kossuth (1-4, 0-1) at Nettleton (4-0, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Kossuth: QB Brock Seago has completed 48 of 108 passes for 620 yards, 6 TDs and 5 INTs; he has rushed for 330 yards, 5 TDs on 77 carries. … RB Zamarius Alexander has rushed for 561 yards, 5 TDs on 87 carries.
Nettleton: QB Davis Oswalt has completed 35 of 63 passes for 507 yards, 7 TDs and 2 INTs; he has rushed for 190 yards, 4 TDs on 27 carries. … RB Roderick Patterson has rushed for 388 yards, 7 TDs on 40 carries. … WR Zavian Dilworth has made 11 catches for 155 yards, 3 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Kossuth lost to Amory 37-29; Nettleton beat Belmont 48-31.
This is a Division 1-3A game.
Kossuth beat Nettleton 20-16 last season.
Nettleton is seeking its first 5-0 start since 2006.
UP NEXT: Kossuth hosts Booneville; Nettleton at Amory.
New Albany (2-2, 0-1) at North Pontotoc (3-2, 0-1)
THE PLAYERS
New Albany: QB Joe Mathis has completed 39 of 56 passes for 633 yards, 9 TDs and 1 INT. … RB C.J. Hill has rushed for 399 yards, 7 TDs on 71 carries. … LB Jackson Formsma has recorded 34 tackles, 3 TFL.
North Pontotoc: QB Reece Kentner has completed 51 of 95 passes for 824 yards, 10 TDs and 9 INTs. … RB Raquan Booth has rushed for 675 yards, 6 TDs on 87 carries. … LB Hunter Miles has made 52 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, New Albany was idle; North Pontotoc lost to Ripley 35-21.
This is a Division 1-4A game.
New Albany beat North Pontotoc 19-0 last year.
New Albany averages 374 yards of offense per game.
UP NEXT: New Albany at Corinth; North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County.
Walnut (4-1, 0-0) at East Union (4-1, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Walnut: QB Cade Hunt has completed 32 of 70 passes for 377 yards, 8 TDs and 4 INTs. … RB T.J. Colom has rushed for 662 yards, 12 TDs on 58 carries. … LB Landon Wilbanks has made 31 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 INT.
East Union: RB Colton Plunk has rushed for 1,046 yards, 16 TDs on 85 carries. … WR/DB Micah Fulgham has made 9 catches for 123 yards, 1 TD; on defense, he’s made 21 tackles, 4 TFL. … DL Nicholas La Montagne has recorded 18 tackles, 3 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Walnut beat J.Z. George 55-28; East Union beat Mantachie 42-7.
This is a Division 1-2A game.
East Union beat Walnut 42-7 last season.
Walnut averages 233.6 rushing yards per game; East Union averages 311.6.
UP NEXT: Walnut hosts Potts Camp; East Union is idle.
ALSO TONIGHT
Aberdeen (0-5, 0-1) at Hatley (2-3, 0-0)
Aberdeen has lost 15 games in a row. Hatley is giving up 38.4 points per game this season. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 21-18 last season.
Alcorn Central (2-3, 0-1) at Amory (4-1, 1-0)
Amory QB Hunter Jones is 77 of 115 for 1,344 yards, 15 TDs and 2 INTs. Amory WR Braxton Griffin has 496 yards and 5 TDs on 29 receptions. LB TJ Huppert has 49 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.
Baldwyn (1-2, 1-1) at Biggersville (5-0, 2-0)
This is Baldwyn’s first game since Sept. 11. Baldwyn QB Maddux Richey is 9 of 27 for 105 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs. Biggersville RB Goldman Butler has 666 yards and 12 TDs on 69 carries. Biggersville won 24-13 last season.
Belmont (0-4, 0-1) at Booneville (3-1, 1-0)
Belmont RB Derrick Hacker has 226 yards and 2 TDs on 33 carries. Belmont LB River Ford has 37 tackles, 2 INTs and 2 fumble recoveries. Booneville QB John Daniel Deaton is 42 of 57 for 665 yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs. Booneville RB Caleb Guy has 310 yards and 5 TDs on 51 carries.
Caledonia (1-3, 0-1) at Mooreville (2-3, 0-1)
Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips is 86 of 138 for 1,016 yards, 7 TDs and 4 INTs. RB Alyk Houle has 387 yards and 6 TDs on 41 carries. WR Michael Tharp has 281 yards and 4 TDs on 28 catches. Caledonia defeated Mooreville 26-18 last season.
Houston (2-3, 0-1) at Choctaw County (3-2, 1-0)
Houston QB Red Parker is 40 of 83 for 790 yards, 5 TDs and 2 INTs; he’s rushed for 254 yards and 3 TDs on 38 carries. RB Jalen Washington has 408 yards and 2 TDs on 73 carries. WR Shemar Crawford has 497 yards and 4 TDs on 25 receptions.
Lafayette (3-2, 1-1) at Center Hill (4-1, 2-0)
Lafayette QB Tyrus Williams is 51 of 89 for 656 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs; he’s also rushed for 246 yards and 4 TDs on 27 carries. RB Jayden Reed has 556 yards and 3 TDs on 87 carries. LB Mario Wilbourn has 43 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Lake Cormorant (3-1, 1-1) at West Point (4-1, 2-0)
West Point RB Cameron Young has 615 yards and 4 TDs on 83 carries. RB Jakobe Pate has 402 yards and 5 TDs on 55 carries. DE Jacquerious Thomas has 23 tackles, 4 sacks and 18 QB hits.
Mantachie (1-3, 0-1) at Potts Camp (2-3, 0-1)
The Cardinals are coming off a 30-6 loss to Strayhorn last week. Mantachie RB Luke Ellis has 325 yards and 2 TDs on 65 carries. Mantachie WR Hunter Hester has 143 yards and 2 TDs on 10 receptions.
Saltillo (0-4, 0-2) at New Hope (1-4, 0-2)
Satillo has scored just 22 points in four games this season. The Tigers were shut out 27-0 by West Point last week. New Hope defeated Saltillo 19-16 last season.
Senatobia (2-2, 0-1) at Holly Springs (1-4, 0-1)
Holly Springs QB Dylan King is 32 of 62 for 406 yards, 6 TDs and 4 INTs. RB Robert Jones has 505 yards on 68 carries. DL Clinton Hubbard has 33 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 forced fumble.
Thrasher (2-1, 2-0) at Myrtle (1-3, 1-1)
Myrtle QB Jackson Mayer has rushed for 203 yards and 3 TDs on 25 carries. Myrtle LB Gabriel Medlin has 26 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT and 1 forced fumble. Myrtle defeated Thrasher 20-0 last season.
Tishomingo County (2-3, 0-1) at Ripley (2-3, 1-0)
Ripley RB Immanuel Griffin has 515 yards and 8 TDs on 109 carries; he also has 99 yards and 2 TDs on 4 receptions. Ripley DB Chazton Crudup has 45 tackles, 1 TFL and 3 INTs. Tishomingo County RB Gavin Crocker has 414 yards and 9 TDs on 65 carries.
Tupelo Christian (2-2, 2-1) at Hamilton (3-3, 2-2)
TCPS QB Khi Holiday is 62 of 112 for 1,096 yards, 16 TDs and 4 INTs; he’s also rushed for 698 yards and 10 TDs on 76 carries. TCPS WR Noah Foster has 389 yards and 4 TDs on 13 receptions. TCPS defeated Hamilton 41-0 last season.
West Lowndes (2-3, 2-2) at Smithville (1-2, 1-1)
Smithville RB Dylan Christian has 231 yards and 3 TDs on 53 carries. LB Chandler Woodham has 32 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 blocked punt and 1 blocked FG. LB Ryan Christian has 28 tackles and 7 TFL.
Other games tonight
Bayou Academy (3-4, 1-2) at Starkville Academy (4-2, 3-0)
Carroll Academy (7-0, 3-0) at Oak Hill Academy (3-4, 1-2)
Magnolia Heights (4-3, 2-2) at Marshall Academy (5-2, 3-0)
FRIDAY GAMES
DeSoto, Ark. (7-0, 1-0) at Hebron Christian (2-5, 1-1)
Hebron Christian is 0-7 all time against DeSoto, including a 50-14 loss to the Thunderbirds last season. Hebron Christian averages 51 points per game in its two wins, but just 16 points per game in its five losses.
Falkner (0-5, 0-2) at H.W. Byers (1-3, 0-2)
Falkner is 0-5 for the first time since 2016. The Eagles have scored just 12 points all season, including being shut out the past three weeks as their opponents have outscored them 155-0. H.W. Byers picked up its first ever win over Falkner last season, 36-13.
OPEN DATES
Ashland, Bruce, Calhoun Academy, Corinth, East Webster, Okolona, Oxford, Starkville, Tupelo, Vardaman.
