West Point (0-1) at Tupelo (0-1)
THE PLAYERS
West Point: RB Cameron Young has 167 yards and 1 TD on 15 carries. … RB Jakobe Pate has 137 yards and 2 TDs on 13 carries. … LB Keon Cunningham has recorded 7 tackles.
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir is 11 of 31 for 159 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs. … WR Corbin Huggins has 5 catches for 114 yards, 1 TD. … RB Kyson Brown has 4 carries for 35 yards.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, West Point lost to Starkville 40-28; Tupelo lost to Neshoba Central 25-17.
West Point beat Tupelo 37-7 last season.
Tupelo was 3-3 at home last year, while West Point was 6-1 on the road.
Tupelo was only 1 of 12 on third-down conversions last week.
UP NEXT: West Point hosts Noxubee County; Tupelo hosts Grenada.
Houston (1-0) at Shannon (0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 11 of 20 passes for 210 yards, 1 TD. … WR/DB Shemar Crawford has 6 catches for 131 yards, 1 TD; he has 1 INT on defense. … LB Gage Harrington has recorded 14 tackles.
Shannon: QB Jordan Jernigan has completed 3 of 9 passes for 64 yards; he has rushed for 44 yards on 9 carries. … RB Sentwali White has 9 carries for 38 yards. … WR Omarion Guyton has 3 catches for 25 yards.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Houston beat New Hope 20-7; Shannon lost to Noxubee County 39-0.
Houston beat Shannon 18-14 last season.
Shannon allowed 312 total yards last week.
Houston’s defense forced 4 turnovers last week.
UP NEXT: Houston at Pontotoc; Shannon hosts Louisville.
Booneville (1-0) at New Albany (0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Booneville: QB John Daniel Deaton has completed 13 of 15 passes for 158 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. … RB Kaleb Guy has rushed for 46 yards, 1 TD on 15 carries. … WR Jackson McCoy has 2 catches for 64 yards, 1 TD.
New Albany: QB Joe Mathis has completed 13 of 22 passes for 143 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. … ATH Isaiah Cohran has 6 catches for 79 yards, 1 TD; he has rushed for 50 yards on 2 carries. … LB Jackson Formsma has made 12 tackles
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Booneville beat Ripley 22-12; New Albany lost to Pontotoc 38-35 in overtime.
New Albany beat Booneville 42-41 last year.
New Albany RB C.J. Hill had only 29 yards on 19 carries last week but 3 TDs.
Booneville allowed 197 rushing yards to Ripley last week.
UP NEXT: Booneville hosts Saltillo; New Albany hosts Hernando.
Lafayette (1-0) at Oxford (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Lafayette: QB Tyrus Williams has completed 8 of 20 passes for 98 yards; he has rushed for 113 yards,2 TDs on 8 carries. … ATH Trikyus Woodall has rushed for 51 yards and 1 TD on 6 carries; he has 5 catches for 68 yards. … DL Derrick Burgess has recorded 10 tackles, 5 TFL and 1 forced fumble.
Oxford: QB Michael Harvey has completed 8 of 17 passes for 174 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Omar Howell has rushed for 76 yards and 2 TDs on 17 carries. … LB Alex Sanford has made 11 tackles, 2 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Lafayette beat Horn Lake 21-6; Oxford beat Grenada 37-20.
Oxford beat Lafayette 46-7 last year.
Oxford has won 7 of the last 8 in this rivalry series.
This is the second of four-straight road games for Lafayette to open the season.
UP NEXT: Lafayette at Mooreville; Oxford is idle.
Nanih Waiya (1-0) at Tupelo Christian (0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Nanih Waiya: RB/SS Austin Sanders has rushed for 138 yards and 2 TDs on 21 carries; he has 1 INT on defense. … LB Taylor Higginbothan has recorded 12 tackles and 2 sacks. … DL Cody Warren had made 9 tackles and 1 sack.
TCPS: QB Khi Holiday has completed 12 of 27 passes for 260 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs; he has rushed for 82 yards and 1 TD on 17 carries. … WR John Avery Herrod has 6 catches for 120 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Tucker Huggins has made 10 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Nanih Waiya beat Choctaw Central 29-13; TCPS lost to Biggersville 46-21.
Nanih Waiya beat TCPS 67-28 last year.
Nanih Waiya is the two-time defending 1A state champ.
TCPS was held to 93 rushing yards last week.
UP NEXT: Nanih Waiya hosts West Lowndes; TCPS at French Camp.
ALSO TONIGHT
Amory (1-0) at Aberdeen (0-1)
Amory has won the last two meetings of the annual A-Game. The Panthers hold a 47-36 advantage in the 83-game series, including a 35-0 win last season.
Ashland (0-1) at Mantachie (0-0)
Ashland is coming off a 42-6 loss to East Union in its opener. Mantachie begins its season this week after COVID-19 took away its opener scheduled with Smithville. This the first meeting between the two teams.
Biggersville (1-0) at Hatley (0-1)
The Lions rushed for 196 yards on 39 carries in a 46-21 win over TCPS last week. Goldman Butler earned 136 yards and 2 TDs on the ground. Hatley is coming off a 56-0 defeat at the hands of Nettleton.
Corinth (1-0) at Olive Branch (1-0)
Corinth RB Cayden Betts had seven carries, 131 yards and 3 TDs plus a 68-yard INT return for a TD in a 46-12 win over Holly Springs. The Warriors’ defense will be tasked to try and slow down LSU TE commit Jalen Shead, a three-star prospect who stands 6-foot-4, 240 pounds.
East Union (1-0) at Tishomingo County (1-0)
The Urchins throttled Ashland 42-6 in the season opener behind 131 yards and 3 TDs from Colton Plunk, all in the first quarter. Tishomingo County QB Blake Counce was 12-of-25 for 151 yards and 2 TDs in a 17-7 win over Belmont last week.
East Webster (1-0) at Choctaw County (1-0)
East Webster RB Zy Ford rushed for 2 TDs in a 55-21 win over Vardaman. As a team, the Wolverines totaled 413 yards of offense while missing starting QB Steven Betts to injury. Choctaw County defeated 2A power Calhoun City, 14-12, last week.
Falkner (0-1) at Alcorn Central (0-1)
Falkner had 104 yards rushing but just 2 yards passing in a 34-6 loss to Potts Camp. Alcorn Central had six fumbles lost in a 41-7 loss to Walnut. The Bears won 42-19 last season over the Eagles.
Holly Springs (0-1) at Vardaman (0-1)
The Hawks took a 46-12 loss to Corinth last week. Vardaman fell 55-21 to East Webster. This marks the first meeting between the two schools.
H.W. Byers (1-0) at Potts Camp (1-0)
The Lions kicked off their season with a 28-14 win over Rossville Christian (Tenn.) last Thursday. Marshall County rival Potts Camp blew past Falkner 34-6 behind 216 total yards and 4 TDs from QB Joshua Blake. The Cardinals won 54-14 last season over Byers.
Itawamba AHS (0-0) at New Hope (0-1)
Itawamba lost its season-opener due to Saltillo’s issues with COVID-19. The Indians will play their first game since losing 2019 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year Ike Chandler, who rushed for 2,466 yards and 29 TDs last season. IAHS defeated New Hope 38-0 last year.
Kirk Academy (1-1) at Marshall Academy (2-1)
Marshall Academy shut out Myrtle 14-0 last week with a pair of rushing TDs in the second half. It was the Patriots’ first shutout since Oct. 29, 2017. Kirk Academy defeated the Patriots 28-22 last season.
Kossuth (1-0) at Adamsville, Tenn. (1-2)
The Aggies held down Mooreville for a 26-14 last week. QB Brock Seago and RB Zamarius Alexander combined for 48 carries, 281 yards and 4 TDs. Kossuth won 34-14 over Adamsville last season.
Louisville (1-0) at Starkville (1-0)
Luke Altmyer put the state on notice with 315 passing yards, 77 rushing yards and 3 total TDs in the No. 1-ranked Yellowjackets’ 40-28 win over No. 2 West Point last week. Starkville wiped out Louisville 35-7 last season behind 192 passing yards and 3 total TDs from Altmyer.
Mooreville (0-1) at Belmont (0-1)
Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips was 15 of 25 for 201 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in a 26-14 loss to Kossuth last week. Belmont opened its season with a 17-7 loss to Tishomingo County. The Troopers took last season’s matchup, 35-8.
Nettleton (1-0) at Baldwyn (0-0)
Nettleton QB Davis Oswalt went 5 for 5 for 117 yards and 4 total TDs in a 56-0 thrashing of Hatley last week. Roderick Patterson notched eight carries, 114 yards and 3 TDs. The Tigers defeated Baldwyn 24-21 last season.
North Panola (0-1) at Calhoun City (0-1)
Calhoun City is 1-2 all-time against North Panola, including last season’s 26-8 loss to the Cougars. The Wildcats fell just short in their opener to Choctaw County, 14-12, while giving up 6.2 yards per carry to the Chargers.
North Pontotoc (1-0) at South Pontotoc (1-0)
South Pontotoc’s Chase Long tallied 4 rushing TDs in a 34-13 win over Aberdeen. The Vikings look to retain the Horton Bowl trophy after a 20-0 win last season. The Cougars lead the all-time series 30-21.
Okolona (1-0) at French Camp (0-1)
The Chieftains eased past Thrasher 34-6 last week. French Camp won its first ever meeting with Okolona last season, 20-14.
Pontotoc (1-0) at DeSoto Central (0-1)
Pontotoc’s Ashton Maffett was a perfect 5-for-5 on PATs and kicked the game-winning FG in overtime for a 38-35 win over New Albany. The Jaguars lost 24-10 to Arlington (Tenn.) last week. DeSoto Central beat Pontotoc 33-14 last season.
Ripley (0-1) at Saltillo (0-0)
Saltillo picked up its lone win of the 2019 season with a 36-28 win over Ripley. It was the first time Saltillo has defeated Ripley since 1979, with Ripley winning the previous 20 meetings.
Starkville Academy (1-1) at Magnolia Heights (2-1)
The Volunteers blazed Noxapater 52-26 last week. Starkville Academy defeated Magnolia Heights 35-30 last season, making the Vols winners of their last six meetings with the Chiefs.
Walnut (1-0) at Myrtle (0-1)
Myrtle lost 14-0 last week to Marshall Academy and will be playing in its first true home game this week. Walnut’s T.J. Colom rushed for 164 yards and 3 TDs in a 41-7 win over Alcorn Central last week.
Water Valley (0-0) at Bruce (0-1)
Bruce suffered a 30-13 loss to North Pontotoc after giving up 386 yards of offense. The Trojans lost 48-0 to the Blue Devils last season.
West Lowndes (0-1) at Hamilton (1-0)
Hamilton’s Parker Beasley kicked a 23-yard field goal in overtime for an 18-15 win over Ethel. Rye Howard scored both of Hamilton’s touchdowns in regulation. The Lions dropped this division opener 36-0 last season.
OTHER GAMES
Hebron Christian (0-3) at Delta Academy (0-3)
Oak Hill Academy (2-1) at Tunica Academy (0-3)
Prentiss Christian (2-1) at Calhoun Academy (2-1)
OPEN: Smithville, Thrasher
Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes