West Lauderdale (1-1) at Tupelo (0-2)
THE PLAYERS
West Lauderdale: QB Jackson Parker has completed 23 of 54 passes for 315 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs; he has rushed for 124 yards, 1 TD on 29 carries. … RB Ja Karius Grant has rushed for 235 yards, 4 TDs on 35 carries. … LB Dillon Williamson has made 20 tackles, 3 TFL.
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 33 of 77 passes for 393 yards, 3 TDs and 4 INTs. … WR Corbin Huggins has made 14 catches for 235 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Kyson Brown has 6 carries for 53 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, West Lauderdale lost to Neshoba Central 49-14; Tupelo lost to West Point 24-14.
This will be the first meeting between these programs.
Tupelo has only 39 net rushing yards this season.
Tupelo is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2009.
UP NEXT: West Lauderdale at Southeast Lauderdale; Tupelo hosts Hernando.
Houston (1-1) at Pontotoc (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 19 of 34 passes for 448 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT; he has rushed for 146 yards, 2 TDs on 15 carries. … WR Shemar Crawford has 11 catches for 280 yards, 4 TDs. … RB Jalen Washington has rushed for 205 yards on 32 carries; he has 6 catches for 146 yards.
Pontotoc: RB Jemarkus Whitfield has rushed for 238 yards, 4 TDs on 39 carries. … RB Jordan Ball has rushed for 141 yards, 2 TDs on 22 carries. … QB Conner Armstrong has completed 18 of 39 passes for 156 yards, 1 TD and 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Houston lost to Shannon 40-32 in OT; Pontotoc lost to DeSoto Central 27-21.
Houston beat Pontotoc 26-20 last season.
Houston is averaging 224 passing yards and 223 rushing yards per game.
Pontotoc leads the all-time series 39-34-2.
UP NEXT: Houston hosts Itawamba AHS; Pontotoc at Ripley.
Kossuth (1-1) at Corinth (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Kossuth: QB Brock Seago has completed 19 of 45 passes for 230 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT; he has rushed for 193 yards, 3 TDs on 37 carries. … RB Zamarius Alexander has rushed for 156 yards, 1 TD on 32 carries. … DB Clayton Jacobs has made 2 INTs.
Corinth: QB Brawner Cregeen has completed 10 of 15 passes for 179 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs. … RB Cayden Betts has rushed for 222 yards, 4 TDs on 27 carries. … RB Nazarius Jones has accounted for 196 total yards, 2 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Kossuth lost to Adamsville (Tenn.) 28-7; Corinth lost to Olive Branch 24-23.
Corinth beat Kossuth 39-0 last season.
Kossuth’s last win against Corinth came in 2016.
The teams first met in 1913.
UP NEXT: Kossuth hosts Senatobia; Corinth is idle.
Amory (2-0) at Ripley (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Amory: QB Hunter Jones has completed 27 of 37 passes for 508 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT. … RB Isaiah Brownlee has rushed for 87 yards, 2 TDs on 23 carries. … LB T.J. Huppert has recorded 20 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.
Ripley: QB Sentavius Hunt has rushed for 145 yards, 1 TD on 26 carries. … RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 141 yards, 3 TDs on 31 carries. … LB Shaundell Carter has made 15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Amory beat Aberdeen 47-0; Ripley beat Saltillo 14-3.
Amory beat Ripley 21-7 last year.
Ripley held Saltillo to 144 total yards last week.
Amory is averaging 45.5 points per game.
UP NEXT: Amory hosts New Albany; Ripley hosts Pontotoc.
East Union (2-0) at East Webster (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
East Union: RB Colton Plunk has rushed for 420 yards, 5 TDs on 26 carries. … QB Rett Johnson has completed 8 of 13 passes for 125 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs. … WR Hayden Roberts has a 90-yard kickoff return for TD.
East Webster: QB Steven Betts has rushed for 160 yards on 21 carries. … RB Zy Ford has rushed for 115 yards, 2 TDs on 14 carries. … LB Ethan Roberts has recorded 20 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, East Union beat Tishomingo County 42-32; East Webster lost to Choctaw County 50-18.
East Webster beat East Union 62-38 last year.
East Webster QB Steven Betts returned from an injury last week.
East Union has scored 42 points in each of its first two games.
UP NEXT: East Union hosts Hatley; East Webster at Union.
ALSO TONIGHT
Aberdeen (0-2) at New Hope (0-2)
Aberdeen is coming off a 47-0 loss to Amory last week. New Hope won this matchup 51-0 a season ago.
Ashland (0-2) at Strayhorn (0-2)
Ashland is scoring 13 points per game while giving up 40 points per game on defense. Strayhorn defeated the Blue Devils 43-6 last year.
Bruce (0-2) at South Pontotoc (1-1)
Both teams were shut out last week. Bruce lost 45-0 to Water Valley, and South Pontotoc lost 34-0 to North Pontotoc.
Calhoun City (0-2) at Water Valley (1-0)
Calhoun City is 0-2 for the first time since 2004. QB Jackson Lee has 119 yards passing with 2 TDs to go along with another 181 rushing yards. The Wildcats defeated Water Valley 14-7 last season.
Hamilton (1-1) at Vardaman (0-2)
This is the Division 2-1A opener for both teams. Hamilton slid past Vardaman 7-0 last season by tallying 313 rushing yards to the Rams’ 40 yards.
Hernando (0-2) at New Albany (1-1)
New Albany QB Joe Mathis is 23 of 32 for 437 yards, 6 TDs and 1 INT. RB C.J. Hill has 28 carries, 153 yards and 5 TDs. The all-time series between these two teams is tied 2-2, last playing in 2004.
Holly Springs (1-1) at Caledonia (0-2)
The Hawks picked up their first win of the season last week with a 20-14 win over Vardaman. RB Robert Jones has 213 yards on 39 carries.
Independence (0-1) at North Pontotoc (2-0)
North Pontotoc QB Reece Kentner is 20 of 30 for 444 yards, 5 TDs and 2 INTs. RB Raquan Booth has 227 yards and 3 TDs on 34 carries. Independence won 20-13 last year.
Lafayette (1-1) at Mooreville (1-1)
This will be the first time these two programs have met. Lafayette’s Jayden Reed and Trikyus Woodall have combined for 288 rushing yards and 2 TDs. Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips is 31 of 52 for 417 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs.
Louisville (1-1) at Shannon (1-1)
Shannon RB Sentwali White has 234 yards and 3 TDs on 36 carries. The Red Raiders’ secondary is shining early on with 5 INTs between 5 players. Louisville won last year 28-8.
Mantachie (1-0) at Hatley (0-2)
Mantachie picked up a 38-20 win over Ashland last week in its season opener. QB Jacob Hawkes has 62 yards passing, 35 rushing yards and 3 total TDs. Hatley has given up 56 and 60 points in its first two games.
Meridian (0-2) at Starkville (2-0)
The No. 1-ranked Yellowjackets survived a scare from Louisville last week to go on and win 24-14. Meridian is giving up an average of 36 points per game through the first two weeks.
Noxapater (0-2) at Okolona (1-1)
Okolona took a 28-6 loss to French Camp last week after allowing 5.5 yards per carry and 3 rushing TDs. Noxapater defeated Okolona 34-0 last season.
Noxubee County (2-0) at West Point (1-1)
West Point rushed for 208 yards on 44 carries in a 24-14 win over Tupelo last week. The Green Wave’s defense held Tupelo to minus-8 yards rushing and made 4 sacks.
Potts Camp (2-0) at Alcorn Central (1-1)
Potts Camp QB Joshua Blake is 6 of 12 for 160 yards and 3 TDs; he also has rushed for 306 yards and 5 TDs on 30 carries. The Cardinals beat Alcorn Central 40-12 last year.
Saltillo (0-1) at Booneville (1-1)
Saltillo freshman WR J.T. Beasley has 62 yards on four receptions. Booneville won 35-20 in last season’s game with the Tigers.
Senatobia (0-1) at Itawamba AHS (1-0)
IAHS QB Ty Davis is 13 of 22 for 173 yards and 2 TDs. RB Tae Chandler has 73 yards and 1 TD on 9 carries, plus 59 yards and 1 TD on 5 receptions.
Smithville (0-0) at Biggersville (2-0)
Biggersville has put up 46 and 60 points in its first two contests. The Seminoles will play their first game after dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.
Tishomingo County (1-1) at Lewisburg (1-1)
Tish. County QB Blake Counce is 22 of 51 for 344 yards, 5 TDs and 1 INT. RB Gavin Crocker has 139 yards and 1 TD on 24 carries. DE Jim Riley has 11 tackles, 4 TFL, 2.5 sacks and 8 QB hurries.
Tupelo Christian (0-2) at French Camp (1-1)
TCPS QB Khi Holiday is 30 of 59 for 494 yards, 7 TDs and 4 INTs; he’s rushed for 239 yards and 1 TD on 38 carries. WR John Avery Herrod has 191 receiving yards and 5 TDs on 14 receptions. LB Tucker Huggins has 23 tackles.
OTHER GAMES
Winston Academy (2-2) at Oak Hill Academy (2-2)
Marshall Academy (2-2) at Rossville Christian (Tenn.) (0-2)
Kemper Academy (0-4) at Hebron Christian (0-4)
Delta Academy (1-3) at Calhoun Academy (3-1)
Leake Academy (4-0) at Starkville Academy (2-1)
Open: Baldwyn, Belmont, H.W. Byers, Myrtle, Nettleton, Oxford, Thrasher
Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes