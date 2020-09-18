djr-2020-09-12-sport-tupelo-feature-arp1

Tenth-grader Kaitlyn Fortson, a member of the Tupelo High School marching band color guard, waits along with her teammates to enter the field prior to kickoff of last Friday’s game against West Point.

West Lauderdale (1-1) at Tupelo (0-2)

THE PLAYERS

West Lauderdale: QB Jackson Parker has completed 23 of 54 passes for 315 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs; he has rushed for 124 yards, 1 TD on 29 carries. … RB Ja Karius Grant has rushed for 235 yards, 4 TDs on 35 carries. … LB Dillon Williamson has made 20 tackles, 3 TFL.

Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 33 of 77 passes for 393 yards, 3 TDs and 4 INTs. … WR Corbin Huggins has made 14 catches for 235 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Kyson Brown has 6 carries for 53 yards, 1 TD.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, West Lauderdale lost to Neshoba Central 49-14; Tupelo lost to West Point 24-14.

This will be the first meeting between these programs.

Tupelo has only 39 net rushing yards this season.

Tupelo is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2009.

UP NEXT: West Lauderdale at Southeast Lauderdale; Tupelo hosts Hernando.

Houston (1-1) at Pontotoc (1-1)

THE PLAYERS

Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 19 of 34 passes for 448 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT; he has rushed for 146 yards, 2 TDs on 15 carries. … WR Shemar Crawford has 11 catches for 280 yards, 4 TDs. … RB Jalen Washington has rushed for 205 yards on 32 carries; he has 6 catches for 146 yards.

Pontotoc: RB Jemarkus Whitfield has rushed for 238 yards, 4 TDs on 39 carries. … RB Jordan Ball has rushed for 141 yards, 2 TDs on 22 carries. … QB Conner Armstrong has completed 18 of 39 passes for 156 yards, 1 TD and 3 INTs.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, Houston lost to Shannon 40-32 in OT; Pontotoc lost to DeSoto Central 27-21.

Houston beat Pontotoc 26-20 last season.

Houston is averaging 224 passing yards and 223 rushing yards per game.

Pontotoc leads the all-time series 39-34-2.

UP NEXT: Houston hosts Itawamba AHS; Pontotoc at Ripley.

Kossuth (1-1) at Corinth (1-1)

THE PLAYERS

Kossuth: QB Brock Seago has completed 19 of 45 passes for 230 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT; he has rushed for 193 yards, 3 TDs on 37 carries. … RB Zamarius Alexander has rushed for 156 yards, 1 TD on 32 carries. … DB Clayton Jacobs has made 2 INTs.

Corinth: QB Brawner Cregeen has completed 10 of 15 passes for 179 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs. … RB Cayden Betts has rushed for 222 yards, 4 TDs on 27 carries. … RB Nazarius Jones has accounted for 196 total yards, 2 TDs.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, Kossuth lost to Adamsville (Tenn.) 28-7; Corinth lost to Olive Branch 24-23.

Corinth beat Kossuth 39-0 last season.

Kossuth’s last win against Corinth came in 2016.

The teams first met in 1913.

UP NEXT: Kossuth hosts Senatobia; Corinth is idle.

Amory (2-0) at Ripley (1-1)

THE PLAYERS

Amory: QB Hunter Jones has completed 27 of 37 passes for 508 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT. … RB Isaiah Brownlee has rushed for 87 yards, 2 TDs on 23 carries. … LB T.J. Huppert has recorded 20 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Ripley: QB Sentavius Hunt has rushed for 145 yards, 1 TD on 26 carries. … RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 141 yards, 3 TDs on 31 carries. … LB Shaundell Carter has made 15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, Amory beat Aberdeen 47-0; Ripley beat Saltillo 14-3.

Amory beat Ripley 21-7 last year.

Ripley held Saltillo to 144 total yards last week.

Amory is averaging 45.5 points per game.

UP NEXT: Amory hosts New Albany; Ripley hosts Pontotoc.

East Union (2-0) at East Webster (1-1)

THE PLAYERS

East Union: RB Colton Plunk has rushed for 420 yards, 5 TDs on 26 carries. … QB Rett Johnson has completed 8 of 13 passes for 125 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs. … WR Hayden Roberts has a 90-yard kickoff return for TD.

East Webster: QB Steven Betts has rushed for 160 yards on 21 carries. … RB Zy Ford has rushed for 115 yards, 2 TDs on 14 carries. … LB Ethan Roberts has recorded 20 tackles.

FOUR DOWNS

Last week, East Union beat Tishomingo County 42-32; East Webster lost to Choctaw County 50-18.

East Webster beat East Union 62-38 last year.

East Webster QB Steven Betts returned from an injury last week.

East Union has scored 42 points in each of its first two games.

UP NEXT: East Union hosts Hatley; East Webster at Union.

ALSO TONIGHT

Aberdeen (0-2) at New Hope (0-2)

Aberdeen is coming off a 47-0 loss to Amory last week. New Hope won this matchup 51-0 a season ago.

Ashland (0-2) at Strayhorn (0-2)

Ashland is scoring 13 points per game while giving up 40 points per game on defense. Strayhorn defeated the Blue Devils 43-6 last year.

Bruce (0-2) at South Pontotoc (1-1)

Both teams were shut out last week. Bruce lost 45-0 to Water Valley, and South Pontotoc lost 34-0 to North Pontotoc.

Calhoun City (0-2) at Water Valley (1-0)

Calhoun City is 0-2 for the first time since 2004. QB Jackson Lee has 119 yards passing with 2 TDs to go along with another 181 rushing yards. The Wildcats defeated Water Valley 14-7 last season.

Hamilton (1-1) at Vardaman (0-2)

This is the Division 2-1A opener for both teams. Hamilton slid past Vardaman 7-0 last season by tallying 313 rushing yards to the Rams’ 40 yards.

Hernando (0-2) at New Albany (1-1)

New Albany QB Joe Mathis is 23 of 32 for 437 yards, 6 TDs and 1 INT. RB C.J. Hill has 28 carries, 153 yards and 5 TDs. The all-time series between these two teams is tied 2-2, last playing in 2004.

Holly Springs (1-1) at Caledonia (0-2)

The Hawks picked up their first win of the season last week with a 20-14 win over Vardaman. RB Robert Jones has 213 yards on 39 carries.

Independence (0-1) at North Pontotoc (2-0)

North Pontotoc QB Reece Kentner is 20 of 30 for 444 yards, 5 TDs and 2 INTs. RB Raquan Booth has 227 yards and 3 TDs on 34 carries. Independence won 20-13 last year.

Lafayette (1-1) at Mooreville (1-1)

This will be the first time these two programs have met. Lafayette’s Jayden Reed and Trikyus Woodall have combined for 288 rushing yards and 2 TDs. Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips is 31 of 52 for 417 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs.

Louisville (1-1) at Shannon (1-1)

Shannon RB Sentwali White has 234 yards and 3 TDs on 36 carries. The Red Raiders’ secondary is shining early on with 5 INTs between 5 players. Louisville won last year 28-8.

Mantachie (1-0) at Hatley (0-2)

Mantachie picked up a 38-20 win over Ashland last week in its season opener. QB Jacob Hawkes has 62 yards passing, 35 rushing yards and 3 total TDs. Hatley has given up 56 and 60 points in its first two games.

Meridian (0-2) at Starkville (2-0)

The No. 1-ranked Yellowjackets survived a scare from Louisville last week to go on and win 24-14. Meridian is giving up an average of 36 points per game through the first two weeks.

Noxapater (0-2) at Okolona (1-1)

Okolona took a 28-6 loss to French Camp last week after allowing 5.5 yards per carry and 3 rushing TDs. Noxapater defeated Okolona 34-0 last season.

Noxubee County (2-0) at West Point (1-1)

West Point rushed for 208 yards on 44 carries in a 24-14 win over Tupelo last week. The Green Wave’s defense held Tupelo to minus-8 yards rushing and made 4 sacks.

Potts Camp (2-0) at Alcorn Central (1-1)

Potts Camp QB Joshua Blake is 6 of 12 for 160 yards and 3 TDs; he also has rushed for 306 yards and 5 TDs on 30 carries. The Cardinals beat Alcorn Central 40-12 last year.

Saltillo (0-1) at Booneville (1-1)

Saltillo freshman WR J.T. Beasley has 62 yards on four receptions. Booneville won 35-20 in last season’s game with the Tigers.

Senatobia (0-1) at Itawamba AHS (1-0)

IAHS QB Ty Davis is 13 of 22 for 173 yards and 2 TDs. RB Tae Chandler has 73 yards and 1 TD on 9 carries, plus 59 yards and 1 TD on 5 receptions.

Smithville (0-0) at Biggersville (2-0)

Biggersville has put up 46 and 60 points in its first two contests. The Seminoles will play their first game after dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

Tishomingo County (1-1) at Lewisburg (1-1)

Tish. County QB Blake Counce is 22 of 51 for 344 yards, 5 TDs and 1 INT. RB Gavin Crocker has 139 yards and 1 TD on 24 carries. DE Jim Riley has 11 tackles, 4 TFL, 2.5 sacks and 8 QB hurries.

Tupelo Christian (0-2) at French Camp (1-1)

TCPS QB Khi Holiday is 30 of 59 for 494 yards, 7 TDs and 4 INTs; he’s rushed for 239 yards and 1 TD on 38 carries. WR John Avery Herrod has 191 receiving yards and 5 TDs on 14 receptions. LB Tucker Huggins has 23 tackles.

OTHER GAMES

Winston Academy (2-2) at Oak Hill Academy (2-2)

Marshall Academy (2-2) at Rossville Christian (Tenn.) (0-2)

Kemper Academy (0-4) at Hebron Christian (0-4)

Delta Academy (1-3) at Calhoun Academy (3-1)

Leake Academy (4-0) at Starkville Academy (2-1)

Open: Baldwyn, Belmont, H.W. Byers, Myrtle, Nettleton, Oxford, Thrasher

Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

