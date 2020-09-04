Tupelo at Neshoba Central
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,257 yards, 20 TDs and 9 INTs. … ILB Justin Wilson recorded a team-best 114 tackles and recovered six fumbles. … OLB Dalton Hughes made 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks.
Neshoba Central: RB Jarquez Hunter – a 3-star prospect – rushed for 2,088 yards, 29 TDs. … QB Eli Anderson completed 48.3% of his passes for 987 yards, 10 TDs and 7 INTs. … LB Jaharon Griffin made 156 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
Neshoba Central was 10-4 last season, while Tupelo was 7-5.
Tupelo won last year’s matchup, 24-6.
Neshoba Central won the Division 2-5A title last year.
This is the debut for new Tupelo head coach Ty Hardin.
NEXT UP: Tupelo hosts West Point; Neshoba Central hosts West Lauderdale.
West Point at Starkville
THE PLAYERS
West Point: DE Jaquarius Thomas recorded 80 tackles, 6 sacks. … LB Keon Cunningham made 78 tackles, 5.5 TFL. … RB Jakobe Pate is expected to make the Green Wave offense go this season.
Starkville: QB Luke Altmyer completed 67.1% of his passes for 3,093 yards, 37 TDs and 5 INTs. … RB Amariyon Howard rushed for 833 yards, 6 TDs on 140 carries. … DL Ahmir Taylor made 77 tackles, 6 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
West Point went 15-1 last season and won the Class 5A state title, while Starkville went 12-3.
West Point won last year’s meeting, 41-35.
Historical records suggest this will be the first time for these two rivals to meet in a season opener.
Starkville was 8-0 at home last season.
NEXT UP: West Point at Tupelo; Starkville hosts Louisville.
Hatley at Nettleton
THE PLAYERS
Hatley: QB Markhel Hunt rushed for 976 yards, 11 TDs and passed for 451 yards, 3 TDs and 10 INTs. … RB/LB Jacob Mobley rushed for 127 yards, made 12 tackles on defense. … K Luke Moffett made 4 of 7 field goal attempts.
Nettleton: QB/LB Davis Oswalt is stepping behind center for the first time. … LB Marcus Thomas had 168 tackles, 25 TFL. … LB Charlie Sullivan made 82 tackles, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
Hatley went 4-8 last season, while Nettleton was 6-6.
Nettleton won last year’s meeting, 14-10.
Hatley averaged 236 rushing yards per game last year.
Hatley’s Clint Adair and Nettleton’s John Keith are both first-year coaches.
NEXT UP: Hatley hosts Biggersville; Nettleton at Baldwyn.
Ripley at Booneville
THE PLAYERS
Ripley: RB Immanuel Griffin rushed for 273 yards, 1 TD in backup role. … LB Shaundell Carter made 94 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 4 fumble recoveries. … QB/DB Sentavius Hunt was a WR on offense last year; he made 5 INTs on defense.
Booneville: QB John Daniel Deaton completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,569 yards, 15 TDs and 6 INTs. … WR/DB L.J. Shumpert had 491 yards, 4 TDs receiving and made 38 tackles on defense. …LB/TE J.D. Nanney had 55 tackles, 6 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
Ripley went 2-10 last season, while Booneville was 8-3.
Booneville won last year’s meeting, 27-26.
Perry Liles is making his debut as Ripley head coach.
All three of Booneville’s losses last year came at home.
NEXT UP: Ripley at Saltillo; Booneville at New Albany.
New Albany at Pontotoc
THE PLAYERS
New Albany: RB C.J. Hill rushed for 1,581 yards, 19 TDs on 215 carries. … WR/DB Isaiah Cohran had 23 catches for 458 yards, 8 TDs in six games. … LB Jackson Formsma recorded 79 tackles.
Pontotoc: RB Jemarkus Whitfield rushed for 839 yards, 7 TDs. … QB Conner Armstrong completed 55.7% of his passes for 702 yards, 7 TDs and 4 INTs. … CB Marty Reel made 55 tackles, 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
New Albany was 8-4 last season, while Pontotoc was 6-6.
New Albany won last year’s matchup, 44-42.
Pontotoc averaged just 209.7 yards of total offense last year.
New Albany’s defense recovered 18 fumbles last season.
NEXT UP: New Albany hosts Booneville; Pontotoc at DeSoto Central.
ALSO TONIGHT
Alcorn Central at Walnut
Walnut’s T.J. Colom accounted for 2,305 all-purpose yards and 28 TDs as a junior, leading Walnut to a 9-3 record. Alcorn Central RB Charlie Staley rushed for 677 yards and 5 TDs.
Ashland at East Union
East Union won last season’s matchup, 53-0. RB Colton Plunk returns after 1,550 rushing yards and 20 TDs. Ashland’s defense gave up 42.4 points per game last season.
Belmont at Tishomingo County
Tishomingo County defeated Belmont 17-7 last season. Belmont QB Garrett Rooker threw for 351 yards and 3 TDs as a junior. Richard Russo is making his head coaching debut at Tish County.
Caledonia at Amory
Amory QB Hunter Jones is a fourth-year starter who has thrown for 6,357 yards and 59 TDs in his career. Caledonia beat the Panthers 35-21 last season.
Calhoun City at Choctaw County
M.D. Jennings is making his head coaching debut for the Wildcats. Calhoun City took a 24-21 victory over Choctaw County last year.
East Webster at Vardaman
QB Steven Betts rushed for over 1,500 yards and passed for another 1,000 yards to lead East Webster to an 11-2 record. Vardaman QB Britton Bailey threw for 717 yards, 10 TDs and 11 INTs last season.
Hamilton at Ethel
Hamilton went 2-9 last season, with the first win coming on a 7-0 victory over Ethel. The Lions return all but one offensive lineman.
Holly Springs at Corinth
The defending 4A champs return RB Cayden Betts, who totaled 713 yards and 10 TDs. Holly Springs QB Dylan King is a third-year starter with 2,325 career passing yards and 28 TDs.
Lafayette at Horn Lake
Lafayette took down Horn Lake last season, 28-14. The Commodores return Mario Wilbourn, a junior LB who recorded 127 tackles, including 15 TFL. QB Tyrus Williams is back after suffering an injury last season.
Mooreville at Kossuth
Kossuth QB Brock Seago passed for 941 yards and 5 TDs last year. Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips tossed for 2,903 yards, 29 TDs and 20 INTs. The Troopers won last season’s matchup, 28-14.
Myrtle at Marshall Academy (1-1)
Myrtle lost RB A.I. Nugent, who transferred to New Albany. Nugent rushed for 3,773 yards and 56 TDs in two seasons with the Hawks. Marshall Academy defeated East Rankin Academy 24-20 last week.
New Hope at Houston
Houston’s offense is led by QB Red Parker and WR Shemar Crawford, who hauled in 3 TDs and 250 yards last season. Baylor Dampeer will coach his first game as the lead man for the Hilltoppers. Houston edged New Hope 32-28 last year.
North Pontotoc at Bruce
RB Raquan Booth led North Pontotoc with 1,001 yards and 5 TDs last season. Bruce coach Jamaal Jackson, who was at Pontotoc last season, is back at his alma mater. The Vikings won last season 42-6.
Noxapater at Starkville Academy (0-1)
Starkville Academy lost 33-30 to Lamar in their opener and defeated French Camp 29-7 in a two-quarter scrimmage last week. The Volunteers gave up 353 yards through the air in the loss to Lamar.
Oxford at Grenada
Oxford’s defense allowed just 11.1 points per game last season on its way to the Class 6A state championship. LB Tristan Shorter is the lone returning starter on that side of the ball. Oxford beat Grenada 33-14 a season ago.
Shannon at Noxubee County
Shannon RB Sentwali White rushed for 1,279 yards and 16 TDs despite being slowed by a hip injury last season. QB Jamarcus Shines threw for 1,040 yards, 6 TDs and 7 INTs. Noxubee County defeated Shannon last year, 22-14.
South Pontotoc at Aberdeen
South Pontotoc QB Eli Allen is a third-year starter who threw for 6 TDs last season. Aberdeen RB Jonathan Moore rushed for 756 yards and 10 TDs while missing time with an injury. The Cougars won 24-20 over the Bulldogs last year.
Thrasher at Okolona
One of Okolona’s three wins last season came in a 33-8 victory over Thrasher. LB Daylen Ezell leads a strong Chieftains defense with 95 tackles in just 9 games last season. Thrasher QB Ethan Cummings is a second-year starter for the Rebels.
Tupelo Christian at Biggersville
TCPS wiped out Biggersville 41-26 last season. QB Khi Holiday, a dual threat, totaled 4,698 yards and 58 total TDs last season for TCPS. Biggersville RB Goldman Butler rushed for 1,446 yards and 26 TDs and led the team with 61 tackles.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy (1-1) at West Memphis Christian
Ben’s Ford Christian (1-0) at Hebron Christian (0-2)
Newton County Academy at Oak Hill Academy, canceled
OFF TONIGHT: Itawamba AHS, Saltillo, Mantachie, Smithville, Baldwyn
Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes