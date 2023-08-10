High school football jamboree schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Levi Ellis and Mantachie will host Hamilton in a preseason jamboree scrimmage. Adam Robison | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Aug. 18East Webster JamboreeBiggersville vs. East Webster, 6:30 p.m.Biggersville vs. Water Valley, 7:15 p.m.Water Valley vs. East Webster, 8 p.m.Nettleton JamboreeBooneville vs. New Albany, 6 p.m.Corinth vs. Nettleton, 7:30 p.m.Thrasher JamboreeShannon vs. Byhalia, 5 p.m.Holly Springs vs. Thrasher, 7:30 p.m.Tupelo JamboreeAmory vs. Tupelo, 5 p.m.Caledonia vs. Kossuth, 7 p.m.Other gamesAlcorn Central at Myrtle, 7 p.m.Ashland at Walnut, 7 p.m.Brandon at West Point, 6 p.m.Bruce at Strayhorn, 7 p.m.Hamilton at Mantachie, 7 p.m.H.W. Byers at O’Bannon, 7 p.m.Lafayette at South Panola, 5:30 p.m.North Pontotoc at Ripley, 7 p.m.Pontotoc at Saltillo, 7 p.m.Potts Camp at Okolona, 6 p.m.Russellville (Ala.) at Itawamba AHS, 7 p.m.Smithville at East Union, 7 p.m.South Pontotoc at VardamanSouthaven at Houston, 6 p.m.Tupelo Christian at Mooreville, 7 p.m.Winona at Oxford, 7 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 19Louisville JamboreeGrenada vs. Starkville, 6 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Jamborees Schedule Ornithology Ancient History Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you