HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Oxford (8-0): Beat Hernando 37-27. This week: hosts Tupelo.
2. Starkville (6-2): Lost to Warren Central via forfeit. This week: at Clinton.
3. Pontotoc (8-1): Beat Shannon via forfeit. This week: hosts Choctaw Central.
4. West Point (6-3): Beat New Hope 41-0. This week: hosts Center Hill.
5. Corinth (6-3): Lost to North Pontotoc 49-46. This week: Idle.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (8-1): Beat Belmont 31-13. This week: Idle.
2. Booneville (6-2): Beat Nettleton 14-6. This week: Idle.
3. Biggersville (9-0): Beat H.W. Byers via forfeit. This week: hosts Thrasher.
4. Nettleton (6-2): Lost to Booneville 14-6. This week: at Humphreys County.
5. Calhoun City (6-2): Beat J.Z. George 34-0. This week: hosts Riverside.
LOOKING BACK
North Pontotoc won a wild one over Division 1-4A champ Corinth, 49-46. The Vikings thrived on big plays, scoring touchdowns from 50, 78, 84 and 90 yards. … Despite its best player, T.J. Colom, getting ejected in the first half, Walnut topped Mantachie 36-21 to claim the No. 2 playoff seed in 1-2A. … Booneville won a defensive battle against Nettleton, 14-6, to earn the No. 2 playoff seed in 1-3A.
LOOKING AHEAD
The 1-6A title is on the line when Tupelo (6-3, 5-1) visits reigning state champ Oxford (8-0, 6-0). Tupelo’s last division title came in 2017. … Playoffs begin for Classes 2A, 3A and 4A this week. Four area teams will have first-round byes: Amory and Booneville in 3A, Corinth and New Albany in 4A.
STAR POWER
Tupelo RB Kyson Brown rushed for a career-high 175 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 34-13 win over Horn Lake. … RB Raquan Booth rushed for 193 yards, 3 TDs on 20 carries against Corinth. … Amory QB Hunter Jones surpassed 10,000 yards of total offense for his career. He passed for 226 yards, 3 TDs in a 31-13 win over Belmont.
Brad Locke