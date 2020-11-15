HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Oxford (10-0): Beat Madison Central 25-23. This week: hosts Hernando.
2. Pontotoc (10-1): Beat Ripley 32-15. This week: hosts Louisville.
3. Starkville (7-3): Season over.
4. West Point (8-3): Beat Holmes County Central 42-28. This week: at Grenada.
5. Tupelo (6-5): Lost to Warren Central via forfeit. This week: Season over.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (9-1): Beat Choctaw County 27-26. This week: at Winona.
2. Booneville (6-3): Lost to Noxubee County 32-8. This week: Season over.
3. Biggersville (11-0): Beat West Lowndes 36-14. This week: hosts Tupelo Christian.
4. Nettleton (7-3): Lost to North Panola 41-21. This week: Season over.
5. Calhoun City (8-2): Beat Mantachie 60-13. This week: hosts East Webster.
LOOKING BACK
Hunter Jones hit Braxton Griffin for a 2-yard touchdown pass with under 30 seconds left to give Amory a 27-26 win over Choctaw County in the 3A playoffs. … Baldwyn got a big goal-line stand, stuffing French Camp at the 2-yard line with 16 seconds left to preserve a 28-20 win in the 1A playoffs. … Jamarri Sims stopped Madison Central’s QB just inches shy of the goal line on a two-point try with 56 seconds left, giving Oxford a 25-23 win in a 6A playoff game.
LOOKING AHEAD
Biggersville hosts Tupelo Christian in a second-round 1A playoff game. These teams met on Sept. 4, with Biggersville winning 46-21. … West Point has a chance for revenge when it visits Grenada. The Chargers beat the reigning 5A champs 28-21 on Oct. 16. … Defending 4A champ Corinth will visit Itawamba AHS. The Warriors are averaging 43.9 points per game, while the host Indians are allowing 19.8 per game.
STAR POWER
Cayden Betts scored a school-record 6 touchdowns as Corinth rolled past West Lauderdale, 52-39. He had 188 yards and 3 TDs rushing to go with 162 yards and 3 TDs receiving. … Jaylen Artberry rushed for 138 yards and 4 TDs on 10 carries as Calhoun City beat Mantachie 60-13. … QB Steven Betts passed for 209 yards and a TD, and he rushed for 156 yards and 4 scores in East Webster’s 52-50 double-OT win over Walnut. … Amory RB Charleston French rushed for a career-high 217 yards on 32 carries as the Panthers beat Choctaw Central, 27-26.
Brad Locke