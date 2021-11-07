1. West Point (8-2): Beat Columbus 49-26. This week: hosts Ridgeland.
2. Lafayette (9-2): Beat Lake Cormorant 28-19. This week: hosts Holmes County Central.
3. Oxford (7-4): Lost to Madison Central 48-7. This week: at South Panola.
4. Starkville (10-1): Beat Grenada 14-10. This week: hosts Hernando.
5. Itawamba AHS (10-1): Beat Choctaw Central 28-14. This week: hosts Ripley.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Kossuth (9-2): Beat Nettleton 32-7. This week: at Yazoo City.
2. East Webster (8-3): Beat Coahoma County 47-0. This week: at East Union.
3. Tupelo Christian (8-2): Beat H.W. Byers 44-14. This week: hosts West Tallahatchie.
4. Baldwyn (9-2): Beat Leland 41-12. This week: at Choctaw County.
5. Biggersville (8-2): Beat Ashland 47-0. This week: hosts South Delta.
LOOKING BACK
Pontotoc held on to beat Gentry 35-34 in double overtime in a Class 4A first-round playoff game. The Warriors are 6-0 in first-round games under coach Jeff Carter. … Lafayette beat Lake Cormorant 28-19 to clinch the No. 2 playoff seed in Division 1-5A. … Aberdeen earned its first playoff win in six years when it beat Water Valley 12-9 in a 3A clash.
LOOKING AHEAD
Two of the area’s top teams in 4A meet in the second round when Itawamba AHS (10-1) hosts Ripley (9-2). These teams last met in 2019, with IAHS winning 42-13 in a first-round game. … Oxford (7-4) opens the 6A playoffs with a trip to South Panola (8-2). These teams were scheduled to play Sept. 3, but South Panola had to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues. … In the 2A playoffs, East Union (7-4) hosts East Webster (8-3) in a rematch of a Sept. 24 game. East Webster won that one, 23-21.
STAR POWER
Baldwyn defensive lineman Rodney Stewart had 10 tackles and 3 sacks as the Bearcats rolled past Leland 41-12 in a 2A playoff game. … Daevon Johnson rushed for 133 yards and a TD on 7 carries, and Tony Hunter had 110 yards and 2 TDs on 3 carries in Okolona’s 38-8 win over Falkner. … Amory’s Charleston French rushed for 163 yards, 3 TDs in just one half of play in a 54-6 playoff win against Mantachie.