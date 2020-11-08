HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Oxford (9-0): Beat Tupelo 25-14. This week: hosts Madison Central.
2. Starkville (7-3): Lost to Clinton 35-7. This week: season complete.
3. Pontotoc (9-1): Beat Choctaw Central 38-24. This week: at Ripley.
4. West Point (7-3): Beat Center Hill 40-21. This week: at Holmes County Central.
5. Tupelo (6-4): Lost to Oxford 25-14. This week: hosts Warren Central.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (8-1): Idle. This week: hosts Choctaw County.
2. Booneville (6-2): Idle. This week: at Noxubee County.
3. Biggersville (10-0): Beat Thrasher via forfeit. This week: hosts West Lowndes.
4. Nettleton (7-2): Beat Humphreys County 31-0. This week: hosts North Panola.
5. Calhoun City (7-2): Beat Riverside 44-6. This week: at Mantachie.
LOOKING BACK
Oxford won its 22nd consecutive game and secured the Division 1-6A title with a 25-14 win over Tupelo, which is the No. 2 seed. ... Starkville missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after a 35-7 loss to Clinton. ... Pontotoc scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to come back and defeat Choctaw Central 38-24 to advance in the 4A playoffs. ... West Point defeated Center Hill 40-21 and Lafayette lost to Lake Cormorant 26-14, making the Green Wave the No. 3 seed and the Commodores the No. 4 seed out of Division 1-5A.
LOOKING AHEAD
Oxford (9-0) welcomes Madison Central (7-3) to town for the first round of the 6A playoffs. ... Pontotoc (9-1) hits the road to face Ripley (4-6), a team it defeated 31-20 in the regular season. ...Tupelo (6-4) tries to bounce back from its first loss in six weeks as it hosts Warren Central (8-2) in the first round. ... After a first-round bye, Amory (8-1) gets a tough Choctaw County (7-3) at home in the second round of the 3A playoffs.
STAR POWER
Walnut's T.J. Colom had to sit the first half due to suspension, but still racked up 232 yards and 3 TDs on 15 carries in a 48-32 win over Marks Palmer. ... East Union RB Colton Plunk had 132 yards and 4 TDs on 14 carries in a 57-6 win over O'Bannon. ... IAHS RB Isaac Smith totaled 172 yards and 2 TDs on 25 touches as the Indians defeated Leake Central 34-18.
Dillon Barnes