HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (6-1): Lost to Madison Central 15-9. This week: hosts Laurel.
2. Oxford (6-0): Beat Horn Lake 50-27. This week: hosts Olive Branch.
3. West Point (4-3): Lost to Grenada 28-21. This week: hosts Columbus.
4. Pontotoc (6-1): Beat Caledonia 37-12. This week: hosts Itawamba AHS.
5. Corinth (5-2): Beat New Albany 58-35. This week: at Ripley.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (6-1): Beat Nettleton 14-0. This week: at Booneville.
2. Booneville (5-1): Beat Kossuth 38-7. This week: hosts Amory.
3. Biggersville (7-0): Beat Coldwater 62-6. This week: at Falkner.
4. Nettleton (5-1): Lost to Amory 14-0. This week: at Alcorn Central.
5. Calhoun City (5-2): Beat Bruce 33-6. This week: Idle.
LOOKING BACK
Starkville took its first loss of the season, 15-9 versus Madison Central. It was the Yellowjackets’ lowest point output since 2017. … Amory got a huge Division 1-3A win when it shut out Nettleton, 14-0. At 3-0, the Panthers are tied for first place with Booneville. … Corinth won a shootout against New Albany, 58-35, to remain unbeaten in 1-4A play. … With its 28-21 setback to Grenada, West Point has lost two games in a row for the first time in six years.
LOOKING AHEAD
Amory visits Booneville in a game that could decide the 1-3A title. Booneville won this game last year, 28-16. … Ripley hosts Corinth in a clash of division co-leaders. Corinth won this game 41-0 last season. … Another big division showdown is in 2-4A, where Pontotoc hosts Itawamba AHS. Both teams are 3-0 in division play.
STAR POWER
Biggersville’s Goldman Butler rushed for 224 yards and 4 TDs on 16 carries in a 62-6 win over Coldwater. … Corinth’s Cayden Betts tied a school record when he scored 5 touchdowns in a 58-35 win over New Albany. Betts had 4 rushing TDs and also had a kickoff return for touchdown. … Tupelo QB Jake Weir completed 14 of 16 passes (87.5%) for 224 yards and 3 TDs in a 30-14 win against Lewisburg. … T.J. Colom had 286 total yards on 13 touches and scored 6 TDs as Walnut rolled past Potts Camp, 61-26.
Brad Locke