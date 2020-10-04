HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (5-0): Beat Germantown 41-7. This week: Idle.
2. West Point (4-1): Beat Saltillo 27-0. This week: hosts Lake Cormorant.
3. Oxford (4-0): Beat Lewisburg 39-7. This week: at DeSoto Central.
4. Pontotoc (4-1): Beat Mooreville 36-8. This week: at South Pontotoc.
5. Corinth (3-2): Beat Tishomingo County 52-20. This week: at Noxubee County.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (4-1): Beat Kossuth 37-29. This week: hosts Alcorn Central.
2. Booneville (3-1): Beat Alcorn Central 50-14. This week: hosts Belmont.
3. Biggersville (5-0): Beat Ashland 54-0. This week: hosts Baldwyn.
4. Nettleton (4-0): Beat Belmont 48-31. This week: hosts Kossuth.
5. Houston (2-3): Lost to Noxubee County 15-13. This week: at Choctaw County.
LOOKING BACK
Amory rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 37-29 win over Division 1-3A foe Kossuth. … With a 48-31 win over Belmont, Nettleton is 4-0 for the first time since 2006, when it reached the 3A state championship game. … Biggersville defeated Ashland 54-0, giving the Lions three-straight shutouts. They’ve allowed only 27 points in five games. … Ripley got a huge win, knocking off North Pontotoc 35-21 in its 1-4A opener. The Tigers (2-3) have matched last season’s win total.
LOOKING AHEAD
Walnut (4-1, 1-0) visits East Union (4-1, 1-0) in a game that will likely decide the champion of an otherwise weak Division 1-2A. … North Pontotoc (3-2), which lost its Division 1-4A opener against Ripley, will try to bounce back when it hosts New Albany (2-2). … There are three Thursday games involving area teams, including Pontotoc visiting county rival South Pontotoc. Also that night, Biggersville hosts Baldwyn, which hasn’t seen the field since Sept. 11.
STAR POWER
Luke Altmyer passed for a school-record 426 yards and 5 touchdowns as Starkville rolled past Germantown, 41-7, to remain unbeaten. … Amory QB Hunter Jones completed 17 of 24 passes for a career-high 374 yards and 5 TDs against Kossuth. … Jayden Reed rushed for 202 yards and a TD on 29 carries in Lafayette’s 35-14 win over Grenada. … {strong}Jackson Mayer rushed for 113 yards and 3 TDs on just five carries as Myrtle beat Falkner 55-0.
Brad Locke