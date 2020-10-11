HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (5-0): Idle. This week: at Madison Central.
2. West Point (4-2): Lost to Lake Cormorant 35-26. This week: at Grenada.
3. Oxford (4-0): Idle. This week: hosts Horn Lake.
4. Pontotoc (5-1): Beat South Pontotoc 36-29. This week: at Caledonia.
5. Corinth (3-2): Idle. This week: hosts New Albany.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (5-1): Beat Alcorn Central 48-0. This week: hosts Nettleton.
2. Booneville (4-1): Beat Belmont 45-19. This week: at Kossuth.
3. Biggersville (6-0): Beat Baldwyn 40-13. This week: at Coldwater.
4. Nettleton (5-0): Beat Kossuth 55-20. This week: at Amory.
5. Calhoun City (4-2): Beat Eupora 24-7. This week: at Bruce.
LOOKING BACK
The four-time defending 5A champs, West Point suffered their first Division 1-5A loss at home since 2014 as Lake Cormorant upset the Green Wave 35-26. ... East Union took control of Division 1-2A with a 56-30 win over Walnut. The Urchins are on pace for their third-straight division title. ... Biggersville’s offense was held to a season-low 40 points against Baldwyn on Thursday. It’s been that kind of season for the Lions (6-0), who stay unbeaten with the 40-13 win. ... Nettleton’s offense stays hot as they beat Kossuth 55-20 to move to 5-0 on the year.
LOOKING AHEAD
Daily Journal No. 1-ranked small school Amory (5-1, 2-0) hosts No. 4 small school Nettleton (5-0, 2-0) with control in Division 1-3A at stake. ... After a week off, No. 5-ranked large school Corinth (3-2, 1-0) welcomes high-powered New Albany (3-2, 1-0) in a game that could decide Division 1-4A. ... Tupelo returns to action with Lewisburg (2-4, 0-3), which has lost its last three games by an average of 29.7 points. ... West Point (4-2, 2-1) looks to rebound on the road at Grenada (3-2, 2-1), which they only defeated 20-13 a season ago.
STAR POWER
Colton Plunk rushed for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns in East Union’s 56-30 win over Walnut. ... In the loss, Walnut’s T.J. Colom totaled 282 yards and 3 total touchdowns. ... Jermarkus Whitfield led Pontotoc to a 36-29 win over rival South Pontotoc behind his 165 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 19 carries. ... Biggersville’s Goldman Butler had 134 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 carries in a 40-13 win over Baldwyn. On defense, he added 9 tackles, 6 passes defended and an interception.
