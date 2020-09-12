HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (2-0): Beat Louisville 24-14. This week: hosts Meridian.
2. West Point (1-1): Beat Tupelo 24-14. This week: hosts Noxubee County.
3. Oxford (2-0): Beat Lafayette 33-22. This week: at Southaven.
4. Corinth (1-1): Lost to Olive Branch 24-23. This week: hosts Kossuth.
5. Tupelo (0-2): Lost to West Point 24-14. This week: hosts Grenada.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (2-0): Beat Aberdeen 47-0. This week: at Ripley.
2. Booneville (1-1): Lost to New Albany 45-14. This week: hosts Saltillo.
3. Houston (1-1): Lost to Shannon 40-32. This week: at Pontotoc.
4. Calhoun City (0-2): Lost to North Panola 34-20. This week: at Water Valley.
5. Biggersville (2-0): Beat Hatley 60-6. This week: hosts Smithville.
LOOKING BACK
Starkville found themselves down to 4A power Louisville 14-8 at the half but kept their composure to storm back for the 24-14 win. ... West Point‘s defense flexed their muscle in a 24-14 win over Tupelo. The Green Wave held Tupelo to minus-8 yards rushing for the game. ...New Albany forced three turnovers in the first half that resulted in 17 points. The Bulldogs blew past Booneville 45-14. ... Shannon gave up a pair of late touchdowns in the fourth to send their game with Houston to overtime. The Red Raiders pulled through with a Sentwali White score and conversion.
LOOKING AHEAD
West Point gets its first home game of the year with another stiff challenge, Noxubee County. The Green Wave won 52-7 last season. ... Smithville will hit the field for the first time this season after dealing with COVID-19 but their first game will be against 2-0 Biggersville. ... East Union clashes with high-powered East Webster in a non-division 2A matchup. ... Shannon welcomes Louisville, a team that gave Starkville some trouble on Friday.
STAR POWER
New Albany QB Joe Mathis was 11 of 13, 216 yards and 4 TDs in a 45-14 win over Booneville. ... Shannon RB Sentwali White pounded Houston for 179 yards, 3 TDs and 5 two-point conversions in their 40-32 win in overtime. ... Houston QB Red Parker totaled 297 yards of offense and 5 total TDs in the loss. ... North Pontotoc QB Reece Kenter was 5 of 6, 245 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT in a 34-0 win over South Pontotoc.
Dillon Barnes