HOW THEY FARED
(Rankings updated on Monday)
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (3-0): Beat Meridian 35-14. This week: at South Panola.
2. West Point (2-1): Beat Noxubee County 31-15. This week: hosts Lafayette.
3. Oxford (2-0): Idle. This week: at Southaven.
4. Corinth (2-1): Beat Kossuth 66-27. This week: hosts MRA.
5. New Albany (1-2): Lost to Hernando 59-35. This week: at Amory.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (3-0): Beat Ripley 21-14. This week: hosts New Albany.
2. Houston (1-2): Lost to Pontotoc 28-12. This week: hosts Itawamba AHS.
3. Booneville (2-1): Beat Saltillo 12-8. This week: Idle.
4. Biggersville (3-0): Beat Smithville 64-0. This week: at Myrtle.
5. Nettleton (2-0): Idle. This week: at Aberdeen.
LOOKING BACK
Six days after Booneville junior DB Logan Harr was killed in a car wreck, the Blue Devils defeated Saltillo at home, 12-8. … Gavin Dyer made a 17-yard field goal as time expired to give North Pontotoc a 37-34 win over Independence. … Ty Hardin picked up his first win as Tupelo head coach when the Golden Wave beat West Lauderdale, 21-20. … Biggersville snapped a 30-game losing streak to Smithville with a 64-0 win.
LOOKING AHEAD
Division play begins for several teams this week, including Tupelo, which hosts Hernando. … West Point opens its 1-5A slate at home versus Lafayette. West Point has won the last four meetings by a total of 19 points. … Corinth was originally off this week but will now play Madison-Ridgeland Academy, the defending MAIS Class 6A state champion. Corinth is the reigning MHSAA 4A champ. … Starkville and South Panola, both 3-0, clash in a 2-6A heavyweight bout in Batesville.
STAR POWER
Tupelo Christian QB Khi Holiday completed 16 of 29 passes for 356 yards and 7 TDs, plus he rushed for 204 yards and 2 TDs in a 61-20 win over French Camp. … North Pontotoc RB Raquan Booth rushed for 217 yards and 2 TDs on 21 carries in a 37-34 win against Independence. … Corinth RB Cayden Betts rushed for 223 yards and 3 TDs on 12 carries, and he had a 79-yard kickoff return for TD in a 66-27 win over Kossuth. … Walnut RB T.J. Colom had five carries for 161 yards and 4 TDs in a 70-0 win against Falkner.
Brad Locke