HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (0-1): Lost to Starkville 40-28. This week: at Tupelo.
2. Starkville (1-0): Beat West Point 40-28. This week: hosts Louisville.
3. Oxford (1-0): Beat Grenada 37-20. This week: hosts Lafayette.
4. Corinth (1-0): Beat Holly Springs 46-12. This week: at Olive Branch.
5. Tupelo (0-1): Lost to Neshoba Central 25-17. This week: hosts West Point.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (1-0): Beat Caledonia 44-33. This week: at Aberdeen.
2. Booneville (1-0): Beat Ripley 22-12. This week: at New Albany.
3. Houston (1-0): Beat New Hope 20-7. This week: at Shannon.
4. Calhoun City (0-1): Lost to Choctaw County 14-12. This week: hosts North Panola.
5. Tupelo Christian (0-1): Lost to Biggersville 46-21. This week: hosts Nanih Waiya.
LOOKING BACK
Starkville held off defending Class 5A champ West Point, 40-28, in a battle of top-ranked Journal teams. QB Luke Altmyer passed for 315 yards and 2 TDs and also had a 74-yard TD run. … Reigning 6A champ Oxford started fast and rolled to a 37-20 win at Grenada. … Tupelo could not recover from an early deficit and lost to Neshoba Central, 25-17, in coach Ty Hardin’s debut. … Despite QB Quinton Knight being out for the year with an injury, Biggersville’s offense was dominant in a 46-21 win over Tupelo Christian.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tupelo opens its home schedule against West Point, which won last year’s meeting, 37-7. … Lafayette meets Oxford in the annual Crosstown Classic. Oxford has won seven of the last eight meetings. … Tupelo Christian hosts two-time defending 1A champ Nanih Waiya. … Reigning 4A champ Corinth will travel to Olive Branch, which reached the 6A quarterfinals last season.
STAR POWER
Amory QB Hunter Jones completed 18 of 25 passes for 326 yards and 5 TDs in a 44-33 win against Caledonia. … Ashton Maffett drilled a 23-yard field goal in overtime to give Pontotoc a 38-35 win over New Albany. … Parker Beasley made a 22-yard field goal in OT to lift Hamilton past Ethel, 18-15. … Nettleton’s Roderick Patterson rushed for 112 yards and 3 TDs on just eight carries. … Walnut’s T.J. Colom rushed for 164 yards and 3 TDs on 17 carries in a 41-7 win over Alcorn Central.
Brad Locke