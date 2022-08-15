High school football schedule: Area jamboree games Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 15, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Jayden Reed and the Lafayette Commodores will host South Panola in a preseason jamboree on Friday. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Northeast Mississippi Jamboree ScheduleFridayAlcorn Central at Tishomingo County, 7:30 p.m.East Union at Pontotoc, 6:30 p.m.East Webster at Houston, 6 p.m.Tupelo Christian/Walnut at Booneville, 6 p.m.Horn Lake at Tupelo, 5 p.m.Itawamba AHS vs. Ripley (at Tupelo), 7:30 p.m.Kossuth at Amory, 7:30 p.m.Nettleton at New Albany, 7 p.m.South Panola at Lafayette, 6 p.m.South Pontotoc at Eupora, 7 p.m.West Point at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.SaturdayShannon vs. Newton County (at Louisville), 1 p.m.Please contact Brad Locke at brad.locke@djournal.com for any changes or corrections. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Jamborees Schedule Jamboree Hydrography High School Mississippi Shannon Tupelo Correction Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters