Itawamba's Isaac Smith

Isaac Smith and the Itawamba AHS Indians open the season Friday at Amory.

Friday, Aug. 27

Ashland at Walnut

Baldwyn at Kossuth

Bayou Academy at Marshall Academy

Belmont at Smithville

Benton Academy at Oak Hill Academy

Biggersville at West Lowndes

Clarkdale at Tupelo Christian

Coffeeville at Bruce

Columbus at Starkville

DeSoto (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy

East Union at New Albany

East Webster at Okolona

Falkner at Potts Camp

Holly Springs at Northside

H.W. Byers at Bluff City (Tenn.)

Itawamba AHS at Amory

Lamar School at Starkville Academy

Mantachie at Tishomingo County

Mooreville at Booneville

Myrtle at Vardaman

Oxford at Brandon

Pontotoc at Shannon

Ripley at Byhalia

Saltillo at Corinth

Southeast Lauderdale at Hamilton

Tupelo at Lafayette

West Point at Louisville

Idle: Alcorn Central, Thrasher

