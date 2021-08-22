agate High school football schedule, Aug. 27 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Isaac Smith and the Itawamba AHS Indians open the season Friday at Amory. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Aug. 27Ashland at WalnutBaldwyn at KossuthBayou Academy at Marshall AcademyBelmont at SmithvilleBenton Academy at Oak Hill AcademyBiggersville at West LowndesClarkdale at Tupelo ChristianCoffeeville at BruceColumbus at StarkvilleDeSoto (Ark.) at Calhoun AcademyEast Union at New AlbanyEast Webster at OkolonaFalkner at Potts CampHolly Springs at NorthsideH.W. Byers at Bluff City (Tenn.)Itawamba AHS at AmoryLamar School at Starkville AcademyMantachie at Tishomingo CountyMooreville at BoonevilleMyrtle at VardamanOxford at BrandonPontotoc at ShannonRipley at ByhaliaSaltillo at CorinthSoutheast Lauderdale at HamiltonTupelo at LafayetteWest Point at LouisvilleIdle: Alcorn Central, Thrasher brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Football Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists