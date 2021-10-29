Thursday, Nov. 4

Ashland at Biggersville

Hamilton at Sebastopol

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

New Hope at Saltillo

Okolona at Falkner

Oxford at Madison Central

Starkville at Grenada

Thrasher at Smithville

Tupelo at Germantown

Tupelo Christian at H.W. Byers

West Lowndes at Vardaman

West Point at Columbus

Friday, Nov. 5

Playoffs begin for Classes 2A, 3A and 4A

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus