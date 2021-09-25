Friday, Oct. 1

Alcorn Central at Mantachie

Amory at Aberdeen

Booneville at Kossuth

Caledonia at Corinth

Clinton at Starkville

East Union at Belmont

East Webster at Calhoun City

Eupora at Bruce

Hamilton at Noxapater

H.W. Byers at Ashland

Independence at Holly Springs

Itawamba AHS at Tishomingo County

Lee Academy at Marshall Academy

Magnolia Heights at Starkville Academy

Marvell (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy

Mooreville at Shannon

Myrtle at Potts Camp

Nettleton at Senatobia

New Albany at Pontotoc

New Hope at West Point

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Noxubee County at Hatley

Oak Hill Academy at North Delta

Saltillo at Lafayette

Smithville at Okolona

South Pontotoc at Houston

Thrasher at Falkner

Tupelo at Oxford

Tupelo Christian at Biggersville

Vardaman at Sebastopol

Walnut at Baldwyn

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus