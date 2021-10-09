Thursday, Oct. 14

Holly Springs at Rosa Fort

Friday, Oct. 15

Aberdeen at East Webster

Alcorn Central at Booneville

Amory at Noxubee County

Bruce at Calhoun City

Calhoun Academy at Humphreys Academy

Central Holmes at Oak Hill Academy

Corinth at Itawamba AHS

Greenville at Saltillo

Houston at Pontotoc

H.W. Byers at Biggersville

Mantachie at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.)

Marshall Academy at Kirk Academy

Mooreville at Caledonia

Myrtle at East Union

Nettleton at Hatley

New Albany at North Pontotoc

New Hope at Lafayette

Oxford at Clinton

Potts Camp at Baldwyn

Smithville at Falkner

South Pontotoc at Ripley

Starkville at Murrah

Starkville Academy at Bayou Academy

Thrasher at Okolona

Tishomingo County at Shannon

Tupelo at Madison Central

Tupelo Christian at Ashland

Vardaman at French Camp

Walnut at Belmont

Water Valley at Kossuth

West Lowndes at Hamilton

West Point at Lake Cormorant

