High school football schedule, Oct. 14-15

Thursday, Oct. 14
Holly Springs at Rosa Fort

Friday, Oct. 15
Aberdeen at East Webster
Alcorn Central at Booneville
Amory at Noxubee County
Bruce at Calhoun City
Calhoun Academy at Humphreys Academy
Central Holmes at Oak Hill Academy
Corinth at Itawamba AHS
Greenville at Saltillo
Houston at Pontotoc
H.W. Byers at Biggersville
Mantachie at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.)
Marshall Academy at Kirk Academy
Mooreville at Caledonia
Myrtle at East Union
Nettleton at Hatley
New Albany at North Pontotoc
New Hope at Lafayette
Oxford at Clinton
Potts Camp at Baldwyn
Smithville at Falkner
South Pontotoc at Ripley
Starkville at Murrah
Starkville Academy at Bayou Academy
Thrasher at Okolona
Tishomingo County at Shannon
Tupelo at Madison Central
Tupelo Christian at Ashland
Vardaman at French Camp
Walnut at Belmont
Water Valley at Kossuth
West Lowndes at Hamilton
West Point at Lake Cormorant