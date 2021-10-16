Friday, Oct. 22

Belmont at Baldwyn

Booneville at Water Valley

Byhalia at Holly Springs

Caledonia at Itawamba AHS

Choctaw County at Bruce

Columbus at Saltillo

East Union at Potts Camp

East Webster at Eupora

Falkner at Biggersville

Hamilton at Vardaman

Hatley at Aberdeen

H.W. Byers at Smithville

Kossuth at Mantachie

Lafayette at Cleveland Central

Manchester Academy at Calhoun Academy

Marshall Academy at Oak Hill Academy

Middleton (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central

Mooreville at Tishomingo County

Murrah at Tupelo

North Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Noxubee County at Nettleton

Okolona at Ashland

Oxford at Starkville

Ripley at Houston

Shannon at Corinth

South Pontotoc at New Albany

Tupelo Christian at Thrasher

Walnut at Myrtle

Washington School at Starkville Academy

West Point at Greenville

Idle: Amory, Calhoun City

brad.locke@journalinc.com

