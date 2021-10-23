Thursday, Oct. 28

Aberdeen at Noxubee County

Baldwyn at East Union

Bruce at East Webster

Caledonia at Shannon

Calhoun City at Choctaw County

Corinth at Tishomingo County

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

Kossuth at Hatley

Mantachie at Booneville

Myrtle at Belmont

Nettleton at Amory

New Albany at Houston

North Panola at Holly Springs

North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Pontotoc at Ripley

Potts Camp at Walnut

Water Valley at Alcorn Central

Friday, Oct. 29

Ashland at Falkner

Biggersville at Okolona

Germantown at Starkville

Greenville at Lafayette

Grenada at Oxford

Leake County at Hamilton

Saltillo at West Point

Smithville at Tupelo Christian

Thrasher at H.W. Byers

Tupelo at Clinton

Vardaman at Ethel

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus