Thursday, Oct. 7

Baldwyn at Myrtle

Calhoun City at Eupora

Houston at North Pontotoc

Kossuth at Alcorn Central

Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Friday, Oct. 8

Aberdeen at Nettleton

Ashland at Thrasher

Belmont at Potts Camp

Biggersville at Smithville

Booneville at Bruce

Calhoun Academy at North Sunflower

Choctaw County at East Webster

Corinth at Mooreville

East Union at Walnut

Falkner at H.W. Byers

Hamilton at Ethel

Hatley at Amory

Lafayette at Columbus

Lake Cormorant at Saltillo

Leake County at Vardaman

Mantachie at Water Valley

Oak Hill Academy at Carroll Academy

Okolona at Tupelo Christian

Oxford at Germantown

Ripley at New Albany

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

Starkville at Tupelo

Starkville Academy at Pillow Academy

Tishomingo County at Caledonia

West Point at Cleveland Central

Winona Christian at Marshall Academy

Idle: Holly Springs

brad.locke@djournal.com

