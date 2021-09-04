Friday, Sept. 10

Aberdeen at Calhoun City

Alcorn Central at Falkner

Baldwyn at Tishomingo County

Byhalia at New Albany

Caledonia at Holly Springs

Choctaw County at Pontotoc

Corinth at Tupelo

East Union at Booneville

Eupora at Biggersville

Hamilton at Smithville

H.W. Byers at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)

Itawamba AHS at North Pontotoc

Magnolia Heights at Okolona

Mantachie at Hatley

Marshall Academy at South Pontotoc

Mooreville at Amory

Myrtle at Thrasher

Oak Hill Academy at Canton Academy

Potts Camp at Coldwater

Ripley at Kossuth

Saltillo at Nettleton

Shannon at Houston

Southaven at Lafayette

Starkville at Olive Branch

Starkville Academy at French Camp

Strayhorn at Ashland

Unity Christian at Calhoun Academy

Vardaman at East Webster

Walnut at Middleton (Tenn.)

West Lowndes at Tupelo Christian

West Point at Noxubee County

Saturday, Sept. 11

Oxford vs. Ruston (La.), at Shreveport (La.)

Idle: Belmont

Canceled: Bruce at Water Valley

