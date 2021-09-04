agate High school football schedule, Sept. 10-11 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Sept. 10Aberdeen at Calhoun CityAlcorn Central at FalknerBaldwyn at Tishomingo CountyByhalia at New AlbanyCaledonia at Holly SpringsChoctaw County at PontotocCorinth at TupeloEast Union at BoonevilleEupora at BiggersvilleHamilton at SmithvilleH.W. Byers at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)Itawamba AHS at North PontotocMagnolia Heights at OkolonaMantachie at HatleyMarshall Academy at South PontotocMooreville at AmoryMyrtle at ThrasherOak Hill Academy at Canton AcademyPotts Camp at ColdwaterRipley at KossuthSaltillo at NettletonShannon at HoustonSouthaven at LafayetteStarkville at Olive BranchStarkville Academy at French CampStrayhorn at AshlandUnity Christian at Calhoun AcademyVardaman at East WebsterWalnut at Middleton (Tenn.)West Lowndes at Tupelo ChristianWest Point at Noxubee CountySaturday, Sept. 11Oxford vs. Ruston (La.), at Shreveport (La.)Idle: BelmontCanceled: Bruce at Water Valley brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Football Schedule Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists