Friday, Sept. 17

Aberdeen at Mooreville

Amory at North Pontotoc

Biggersville at Walnut

Calhoun Academy at Kemper Academy

Columbus at Tupelo

East Union at Eupora

East Webster at Baldwyn

Hamilton at Okolona

Hatley at Belmont

Holly Springs at J.Z. George

Houston at Corinth

H.W. Byers at Coldwater

Kossuth at Tishomingo County

Louisville at Starkville

Nettleton at Caledonia

New Albany at Booneville

New Hope at Itawamba AHS

North Delta at Marshall Academy

Noxubee County at Shannon

Oak Hill Academy at Lee Academy

Oxford at Lafayette

Pontotoc at Saltillo

Senatobia at Ripley

Smithville at Alcorn Central

South Pontotoc at Bruce

Starkville Academy at Heritage Academy

Strayhorn at Potts Camp

Thrasher at Mantachie

Water Valley at Calhoun City

Idle: Ashland, Falkner, Myrtle, Tupelo Christian, Vardaman, West Point

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus