High school football schedule, Sept. 17

Friday, Sept. 17
Aberdeen at Mooreville
Amory at North Pontotoc
Biggersville at Walnut
Calhoun Academy at Kemper Academy
Columbus at Tupelo
East Union at Eupora
East Webster at Baldwyn
Hamilton at Okolona
Hatley at Belmont
Holly Springs at J.Z. George
Houston at Corinth
H.W. Byers at Coldwater
Kossuth at Tishomingo County
Louisville at Starkville
Nettleton at Caledonia
New Albany at Booneville
New Hope at Itawamba AHS
North Delta at Marshall Academy
Noxubee County at Shannon
Oak Hill Academy at Lee Academy
Oxford at Lafayette
Pontotoc at Saltillo
Senatobia at Ripley
Smithville at Alcorn Central
South Pontotoc at Bruce
Starkville Academy at Heritage Academy
Strayhorn at Potts Camp
Thrasher at Mantachie
Water Valley at Calhoun City
Idle: Ashland, Falkner, Myrtle, Tupelo Christian, Vardaman, West Point