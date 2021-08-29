agate High school football schedule, Sept. 2-3 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Sept. 2Smithville at HatleyWalnut at FalknerFriday, Sept. 3Alcorn Central at ThrasherAmory at CaledoniaAshland at MantachieBenton Academy at Oak Hill AcademyBooneville at BaldwynCharleston at North PontotocChoctaw County at South PontotocColumbus Christian at Calhoun AcademyGrenada at PontotocHeritage Academy at East UnionHolly Springs at RipleyKossuth at CorinthLafayette at Horn LakeLeake Academy at Starkville AcademyMarshall Academy at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)McAdams at HamiltonNanih Waiya at East WebsterNettleton at MoorevilleNew Albany at Itawamba AHSOkolona at West LowndesPotts Camp at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.)Shannon at New HopeTishomingo County at BelmontTupelo at SaltilloTupelo Christian at ECS (Memphis)Idle: Biggersville, H.W. ByersCanceled: Houston at Aberdeen, North Panola at Calhoun City, Oak Hill Academy at Winona Christian, Oxford at South Panola, Starkville at West Point, Strayhorn at Myrtle, Vardaman at Bruce brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Football Schedule Oak Hill Academy South Panola Tupelo School Geophysics Transports Aeronautics Tenn. County West Point Oxford Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists