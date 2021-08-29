Thursday, Sept. 2

Smithville at Hatley

Walnut at Falkner

Friday, Sept. 3

Alcorn Central at Thrasher

Amory at Caledonia

Ashland at Mantachie

Benton Academy at Oak Hill Academy

Booneville at Baldwyn

Charleston at North Pontotoc

Choctaw County at South Pontotoc

Columbus Christian at Calhoun Academy

Grenada at Pontotoc

Heritage Academy at East Union

Holly Springs at Ripley

Kossuth at Corinth

Lafayette at Horn Lake

Leake Academy at Starkville Academy

Marshall Academy at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)

McAdams at Hamilton

Nanih Waiya at East Webster

Nettleton at Mooreville

New Albany at Itawamba AHS

Okolona at West Lowndes

Potts Camp at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.)

Shannon at New Hope

Tishomingo County at Belmont

Tupelo at Saltillo

Tupelo Christian at ECS (Memphis)

Idle: Biggersville, H.W. Byers

Canceled: Houston at Aberdeen, North Panola at Calhoun City, Oak Hill Academy at Winona Christian, Oxford at South Panola, Starkville at West Point, Strayhorn at Myrtle, Vardaman at Bruce

