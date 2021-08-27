FEATURED GAMES
Pontotoc at Shannon
THE PLAYERS
Pontotoc: QB Conner Armstrong passed for 1,645 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs last season. … RB Jordan Ball is team’s top returning rusher, with 607 yards, 8 TDs on 93 carries. … CB/WR Nic Townsend recorded 6 INTs on defense.
Shannon: QB Jamarcus Shines passed for 514 yards, 4 TDs, 8 INTs; rushed for 321 yards, 4 TDs. … WR Omarion Guyton made 24 catches for 325 yards; LB Jaiden Shannon recorded 46 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 forced fumbles.
FOUR DOWNS
• These teams had been division foes since 2005, but the latest realignment separated them.
• Pontotoc has beaten Shannon four of the past five years, including a forfeit win last season.
• Pontotoc has achieved double-digit win totals in four of coach Jeff Carter’s six seasons.
• Former Shannon QB Ken Topps is now a part of the Red Raiders’ coaching staff.
NEXT UP: Pontotoc hosts Grenada; Shannon at New Hope.
Itawamba AHS at Amory
THE PLAYERS
IAHS: QB Ty Davis passed for 1,483 yards, 17 TDs, 10 INTs last year. … ATH Isaac Smith had 851 yards of total offense with 12 TDs; made 12 takeaways on defense. … RB/DB Tae Chandler had 1,142 yards of total offense with 14 TDs; had 14 takeaways on defense.
Amory: RB Charleston French rushed for 920 yards, 6 TDs on 164 carries. … LB T.J. Huppert recorded 62 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks. … DB Cameron Haynes made 31 tackles, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• IAHS defeated Amory 46-28 in the last meeting (2019) and has won 11 of the last 13 matchups.
• Brooks Dampeer is making his debut as Amory’s head coach.
• IAHS forced 52 turnovers last season.
• The Indians have averaged 8.3 wins per season under seventh-year coach Clint Hoots.
NEXT UP: IAHS vs. New Albany; Amory is idle.
Tupelo at Lafayette
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: DL Jacarius Clayton made 34 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks last season. … WR K.D. Gibson made 20 catches for 318 yards, 3 TDs. … CB Zech Pratt recorded 44 tackles, 1 INT, 13 passes defended.
Lafayette: RB Jayden Reed rushed for 1,249 yards, 10 TDs on 198 carries. … WR Kylen Vaughn made 43 catches for 642 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Mario Wilbourn made 110 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• These teams have met only four times, most recently in 2014. The series is even at 2-2.
• Both teams were forced to forfeit their first-round playoff games last year due to COVID-19.
• This is the first of seven home games for Lafayette, which had only three last season.
• Tupelo is expected to play two QBs tonight: Jeremiah Harrell and Lake Reed.
NEXT UP: Tupelo at Saltillo; Lafayette at Horn Lake.
East Union at New Albany
THE PLAYERS
East Union: QB Rett Johnson passed for 525 yards, 4 TDs in injury-shortened 2020 season. … ATH Hayden Roberts had 422 yards passing, 176 rushing and 168 receiving. … RB/LB Hayden Frazier rushed for 307 yards, 4 TDs.
New Albany: QB Joe Mathis passed for 1,143 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB CJ Hill rushed for 1,230 yards, 16 TDs. … WR/DB Cameron Knox had 18 catches for 448 yards, 9 TDs; made 39 tackles, 2 INTs on defense.
FOUR DOWNS
• New Albany has won all three meetings against East Union, including 40-7 last year.
• East Union reached the Class 2A North final last season and had a program-record 10 wins.
• New Albany averaged 252.7 rushing yards per game, while East Union averaged 245.5.
• East Union head coach Todd Lott was previously athletics director at New Albany.
NEXT UP: East Union hosts Heritage Academy; New Albany at Itawamba AHS.
Mooreville at Booneville
THE PLAYERS
Mooreville: QB Dawson Phillips passed for 1,743 yards, 11 TDs, 11 INTs last year. … LB/WR Shepard Stupcka made 55 tackles, 2 TFL. … WR/S Jordan Franks made 51 tackles; had 16 catches for 185 yards, 1 TD.
Booneville: LB/TE J.D. Nanney made 122 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 INT. … WR/CB T.J. Brown made 17 catches for 258 yards, 2 TDs; had 25 tackles, 2 INTs on defense. … ATH L.J. Shumpert made 31 tackles, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Booneville leads the series 23-2 and won the previous meeting (2019) by a 32-20 score.
• Mike Mattox has won 80 games in 11 years as Booneville’s head coach.
• Booneville had a plus-6 turnover ratio.
• Mooreville allowed 29.6 points per game.
NEXT UP: Mooreville hosts Nettleton; Booneville at Baldwyn.
ALSO TONIGHT
Alcorn Central at Walnut
Alcorn Central’s Charlie Staley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in last season’s opener against Walnut, but is back to lead the Bears rushing attack. Walnut won that game 41-7 and is only returning one starter on offense.
Baldwyn at Kossuth
The Bearcats will lean on four returning starters along the offensive line. Kossuth QB Jack Johnson, a McNairy Central transfer, passed for 1,094 yards and 11 TDs last season for the Bobcats. The Aggies defeated Baldwyn 34-33 in 2019.
Biggersville at West Lowndes
Biggersville defeated West Lowndes 36-14 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs last season. Case Ingram will be making his head coaching debut for the Lions after serving the past three seasons as an assistant.
Clarkdale at Tupelo Christian
TCPS will have to replace the likes of Khi Holiday, Noah Foster and John Avery Herrod on offense. Look for Saltillo transfers, Jake Prather at quarterback and Jaden Warren at running back to give the Eagles a new look on that side of the ball.
Columbus at Starkville
Starkville missed the playoffs for the first time in six seasons last year. The Yellowjackets lost their entire receiver room to graduation. Sophomore WR Braylon Burnside is a young, promising prospect that is already receiving Division 1 scholarship offers. Starkville is 19-4 all-time versus Columbus.
East Webster at Okolona
Louisiana Tech commit Zy Ford rushed for 514 yards and 8 TDs on 49 carries last season; adding a team-high 96 tackles on defense for the Wolverines. Okolona took down East Webster 36-25 in its last meeting in 2018.
Falkner at Potts Camp
Potts Camp’s Joshua Blake has rushed for 1,928 yards and 22 TDs on 284 carries over the past three seasons. His four touchdowns – two passing, two rushing – helped the Cardinals to a 34-6 over Falkner in last season’s opener.
Holly Springs at Northside
Northside shutout Holly Springs 42-0 in its only meeting between the two teams in 2019. Josephus Clark returns with 31 tackles, 2 TFL at linebacker for the Hawks. Brandon Lester, an Oxford transfer, will start at running back for Holly Springs.
H.W. Byers at Bluff City (Tenn.)
The Lions won 48-40 over Bluff City in their only meeting back in 2019. Devin Moore had 30 receptions for 427 yards and 4 TDs last season, while adding 5 INTs on defense. QB Michael James totaled 1,419 yards and 13 TDs on offense last season for Byers.
Mantachie at Tishomingo County
Mantachie LB Austin Nichols led the team with 71 tackles last season. Tishomingo County QB Blake Counce threw for 1,442 yards, 11 TDs, and 17 INTs last season. The Braves hold an 8-4 all-time mark against the Mustangs, including a 28-6 win in their last meeting in 2016.
Myrtle at Vardaman
Myrtle’s Caden Hutcheson had 50 tackles and 3 INTs on defense last season. Vardaman RB Jadarious Shaw had 356 all-purpose yards and 1 TD a year ago. The Hawks took a 34-21 win in 2019 in their only matchup with the Rams.
Oxford at Brandon
Oxford’s Alex Sanford totaled 116 tackles, 23 TFL and 4 sacks last season. Sanford will move to defensive end this season. Brandon head coach Sam Williams will make his Bulldog debut after leading the Ridgeland program to a 10-3 record last season. This is the first-ever meeting between Oxford and Brandon.
Ripley at Byhalia
Ripley RB Immanuel Griffin totaled 1,444 all-purpose yards and 16 TDs as a junior last season. Safety Chazton Crudup had 94 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 INTs and 3 passes defended. The Tigers are 5-1 all-time versus Byhalia, losing their last meeting 35-10 in 2018.
Saltillo at Corinth
Corinth’s Brawner Cregeen completed 57.5 % of his passes for 1,003 yards, 9 TDs and 5 INTs. Chris Rodgers made 58 team-high 58 tackles for the Warriors defense. Saltillo’s Carter Finch led the team with 67 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2000.
Southeast Lauderdale at Hamilton
Former Hamilton head coach Wade Pierce will make his debut as the new coach of Southeast Lauderdale. Hamilton’s new head coach, Wade Tackett, is also making his debut for the Lions. Hamilton’s Rye Howard rushed for 979 yards and 15 TDs last season.
Other Games
Bayou Academy (1-0) at Marshall Academy (1-0)
Benton Academy (1-0) at Oak Hill Academy (0-1)
DeSoto (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy (1-0)
Lamar School (0-1) at Starkville Academy (0-1)
Idle: Thrasher.