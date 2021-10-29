FEATURED GAMES
Tupelo (6-3, 2-3) at Clinton (4-4, 3-2)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell has completed 61 of 113 passes for 755 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 237 yards, 3 TDs on 66 carries. … RB Quay Middlebrooks has rushed for 594 yards, 4 TDs on 93 carries. … CB Fred Adams has 22 tackles, 4 INTs.
Clinton: QB Jordyn Battee has completed 48 of 93 passes for 973 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs; he has rushed for 401 yards, 1 TD on 90 carries. … RB Jakobe Calvin has rushed for 741 yards, 13 TDs on 120 carries. … LB Tywon Alexander Jr. has made 41 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat Murrah 35-0; Clinton beat Grenada 23-0.
• These teams haven’t met since 2007; Clinton leads the series 4-2.
• Tupelo’s Fred Adams has recorded an INT in three of his last four games.
• Tupelo must win tonight to keep its playoff hopes alive.
NEXT UP: Tupelo at Germantown; Clinton at Murrah.
Germantown (4-5, 2-3) at Starkville (8-1, 4-1)
THE PLAYERS
Germantown: RB Branson Robinson has rushed for 545 yards, 9 TDs on 104 carries. … WR Tony Knight Jr. has 33 catches for 496 yards, 4 TDs. … DL Zxavian Harris has recorded 69 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks.
Starkville: QB Trey Petty has completed 85 of 140 passes for 1,149 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 632 yards, 9 TDs on 110 carries. … WR Braylon Burnside has made 28 catches for 573 yards, 5 TDs. … DB Devontae Brooks has made 60 tackles, 6 PBUs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Germantown lost to Madison Central 31-0; Starkville lost to Oxford 42-35.
• Starkville won its first two meetings against Germantown by a combined score of 68-7.
• Starkville has scored 27 TDs in its 30 trips to the red zone.
• Starkville is in a three-way tie for first place in Division 2-6A.
NEXT UP: Germantown hosts Tupelo; Starkville at Grenada.
Nettleton (3-6, 1-2) at Amory (5-3, 3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Nettleton: QB Ty Walton has completed 80 of 162 passes for 1,407 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 267 yards, 5 TDs on 46 carries. … RB Roderick Patterson has rushed for 822 yards, 11 TDs on 107 carries. … WR Zavian Dilworth has made 29 catches for 483 yards, 3 TDs.
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware has completed 60 of 97 passes for 747 yards, 6 TDs. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 840 yards, 7 TDs on 119 carries. … DL Nathaniel Walker has made 45 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Nettleton lost to Noxubee County 46-24; Amory was idle.
• Amory has won seven straight against Nettleton and leads the overall series 20-4.
• Amory has already wrapped up the Division 4-3A title.
• Nettleton has lost five of its last six games.
NEXT UP: Nettleton at Kossuth in playoffs; Amory vs. TBD in playoffs.
Smithville (7-2, 4-1) at Tupelo Christian (6-2, 5-0)
THE PLAYERS
Smithville: QB Tyler Lann has completed 22 of 51 passes for 330 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 387 yards, 8 TDs on 76 carries. … RB/S Dylan Christian has rushed for 423 yards, 9 TDs on 67 carries; on defense, he has made 29 tackles. … LB Ryan Christian has made 44 tackles.
TCPS: QB Jake Prather has completed 54 of 104 passes for 1,053 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB Emmanuel Randle has rushed for 935 yards, 14 TDs on 107 carries. … LB Jaden Warren has made 57 tackles, 9 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Smithville beat H.W. Byers 43-12; TCPS beat Thrasher 47-6.
• TCPS won last year’s meeting 57-0.
• Smithville has a plus-16 turnover ratio.
• TCPS is seeking its first division championship.
NEXT UP: Smithville hosts Thrasher; TCPS at H.W. Byers.
ALSO TONIGHT
Ashland (1-6, 1-4) at Falkner (1-7, 1-4)
Both teams have no path to the Class 1A playoffs out of Division 1-1A. Ashland won its first game over Falkner last season with a 30-0 win. Before that, Falkner had won the previous three meetings by a combined score of 115-56.
Biggersville (6-2, 4-1) at Okolona (4-5, 3-2)
Biggersville’s Zae Davis has 1,325 all-purpose yards and 16 total TDs this season. Okolona would clinch a playoff berth with a win this week. The Lions defeated Okolona in their last meeting 40-21 back in 2018. It is Biggersville’s only win in the series.
Greenville (1-5, 0-5) at Lafayette (7-2, 4-1)
Lafayette RB Jayden Reed has 1,057 yards and 10 TDs on 176 carries. DL D.J. Burgess has 76 tackles, 23 TFL, 10 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 1 INT. WR Kylen Vaughn has 342 yards and 2 TDs on 19 receptions. This is the first matchup between the two teams.
Grenada (5-4, 1-4) at Oxford (6-3, 4-1)
Oxford RB Roman Gregory has 511 yards and 8 TDs on 94 carries. LB Alex Sanford has 63 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks and 2 blocked punts. Grenada RB Joe Moss has 1,424 yards and 10 TDs on 206 carries. Oxford won this game 37-20 last season.
Leake County (1-7, 1-4) at Hamilton (2-7, 1-4)
Hamilton QB Evan Pounders is 58 of 135 for 736 yards, 6 TDs and 9 INTs. RB Rye Howard has 901 yards and 5 TDs on 127 carries. Howard adds 48 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 blocked punt. Hamilton is 0-2 against Leake County, including a 52-12 loss in 2018.
Saltillo (2-7, 1-4) at West Point (6-2, 5-0)
West Point RB Cameron Young has 826 yards and 9 TDs on 100 carries. The Green Wave has rushed for 1,276 yards over the past three weeks. West Point can secure the Division 1-5A title for the fifth time in the last six years with a win. Saltillo is 0-14 against the Green Wave.
Thrasher (0-8, 0-5) at H.W. Byers (5-3, 2-3)
Byers has been outscored 84-12 in losses to Biggersville and Smithville in back-to-back weeks. The Lions can keep their postseason hopes alive with a win over Thrasher. The Rebels won this matchup 24-14 last season.
Vardaman (4-4, 2-3) at Ethel (5-3, 2-2)
Vardaman is 6-2 all-time versus Ethel. The Rams won the last meeting 27-20 back in 2018. Ethel averages 30.7 points per game in games of which it won this season.. The Rams have lost three of their last four games.