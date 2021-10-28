FEATURED GAMES
Baldwyn (8-1, 4-0) at East Union (5-4, 4-0)
THE PLAYERS
Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall has completed 78 of 141 passes for 1,499 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Jojo Christian has rushed for 754 yards, 11 TDs on 46 carries. … DL Rodney Stewart has made 66 tackles, 30 TFL, 12 sacks.
East Union: QB Rett Johnson has completed 63 of 117 passes for 878 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Hayden Frazier has rushed for 825 yards, 10 TDs on 151 carries. … WR Hayden Roberts has 27 catches for 382 yards, 8 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Baldwyn beat Belmont 42-14; East Union beat Potts Camp 37-12.
• These teams last met in 2018, with East Union winning 48-14.
• Baldwyn averages 383.9 yards per game; East Union averages 294.7.
• This game will decide the Division 1-2A championship.
NEXT UP: Baldwyn vs. TBD in playoffs; East Union vs. TBD in playoffs.
Pontotoc (5-4, 3-1) at Ripley (8-1, 4-0)
THE PLAYERS
Pontotoc: RB Jordan Ball has rushed for 737 yards, 8 TDs on 126 carries. … RB Montinique Wilson has rushed for 376 yards, 2 TDs on 59 carries. … LB Walker Tackett has recorded 74 tackles.
Ripley: RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 1,348 yards, 17 TDs on 172 carries. … LB Savion Brooks has made 68 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries. … CB C.J. Martin has made 28 tackles, 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Pontotoc beat North Pontotoc 26-13; Ripley beat Houston 52-44.
• Pontotoc has won eight in a row versus Ripley, including a 31-20 victory last year.
• Ripley rushed for 479 yards last week.
• This game will decide the Division 2-4A championship.
NEXT UP: Pontotoc vs. TBD in playoffs; Ripley vs. TBD in playoffs.
ALSO TONIGHT
Aberdeen (5-4, 2-1) at Noxubee County (5-4, 2-1)
The winner of this game will be the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed in Division 4-3A. The Tigers have won this game 12 times in a row, dating back to Aberdeen’s last win in 1996.
Bruce (0-9, 0-3) at East Webster (6-3, 2-1)
With a win, East Webster would be no worse than the No. 2 seed in Division 2-2A. Bruce is already eliminated from postseason contention. The Wolverines won 40-0 last season.
Caledonia (7-2, 3-1) at Shannon (4-5, 3-1)
The winner of this game will be the No. 2 seed and the loser the No. 3 seed in Division 1-4A. Shannon won 44-38 last season.
Calhoun City (2-6, 2-1) at Choctaw County (5-3, 3-0)
Both teams have punched its tickets to the playoffs in Division 2-2A. A win for the Chargers would clinch the division title. Choctaw County won 14-12 against the Wildcats last season.
Corinth (1-8, 0-4) at Tishomingo County (1-8, 0-4)
Corinth has won this matchup 14 years in a row. Both teams have been eliminated from postseason conversation within Division 1-4A.
Itawamba AHS (8-1, 4-0) at Mooreville (3-6, 2-2)
IAHS clinched the Division 1-4A title with a win over Caledonia last week. Mooreville has locked up the No. 4 spot. The Indians won 41-13 over the Troopers last season.
Kossuth (7-2, 4-0) at Hatley (0-9, 0-4)
Kossuth won the Division 1-3A crown for the first time since 2016. It’s the seventh division title for the Aggies in program history. Kossuth and Hatley have never met on the field.
Mantachie (6-3, 1-2) at Booneville (5-4, 1-2)
The winner of this game will be the No. 3 seed and the loser the No. 4 seed in Division 1-3A. Booneville is 13-0 all-time against the Mustangs, including a 40-0 win in 2018.
Myrtle (3-5, 1-3) at Belmont (5-3, 2-2)
Belmont has secured a playoff spot and is playing for the No. 3 seed with a win. Myrtle needs a win and a Potts Camp loss to Walnut to get in the playoffs out of Division 1-2A.
New Albany (4-5, 0-4) at Houston (7-2, 2-2)
Houston has played its way into the postseason within Division 2-4A regardless of the outcome of this game. New Albany is eliminated from all postseason discussion. The Bulldogs won 21-17 in 2011.
North Panola (6-1, 3-0) at Holly Springs (1-7, 0-3)
North Panola has secured the Division 2-3A crown, while Holly Springs has been dismissed from the hopes of the playoffs. This game was not played last year due to COVID-19.
North Pontotoc (4-5, 2-2) at South Pontotoc (3-6, 1-3)
A win for North Pontotoc secures them a spot in the playoffs out of Division 2-4A. South Pontotoc can clinch a spot with a win and some help from other games in the division.
Potts Camp (4-4, 1-3) at Walnut (2-7, 0-4)
Potts Camp will clinch a postseason berth with a win. It would be just the second playoff appearance in program history. The Cardinals are 0-4 against Walnut.
Water Valley (5-3, 2-1) at Alcorn Central (4-5, 0-3)
Water Valley is the No. 2 seed in Division 1-3A, while Alcorn Central has been eliminated from the postseason. This is the first meeting between the two teams.