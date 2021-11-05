FEATURED GAMES
Houston (8-2) at Senatobia (8-2)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 63 of 102 passes for 1,065 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 971 yards, 18 TDs on 91 carries. … RB Jalen Washington has rushed for 1,780 yards, 18 TDs on 136 carries. … WR E.J. Stovall has 24 catches for 485 yards, 5 TDs.
Senatobia: QB Tyrese Hullette has completed 62 of 105 passes for 984 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 463 yards, 7 TDs on 89 carries. … RB Jordan Osborn has rushed for 1,182 yards, 17 TDs on 170 carries. … CB Jabrysten Abram has made 41 tackles, 3 TFL, 5 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Houston beat New Albany 51-15; Senatobia lost to Clarksdale 8-7.
• This is a Class 4A first-round playoff game.
• These teams first met last season in the 3A playoffs, with Senatobia winning 7-6 in the first round.
• Houston averages 290.9 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Winner of this game faces winner of Mooreville at West Lauderdale.
Nettleton (3-7) at Kossuth (8-2)
THE PLAYERS
Nettleton: Stats not available.
Kossuth: QB Jack Johnson has completed 31 of 77 passes for 476 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 751 yards, 12 TDs on 114 carries. … RB Brady Kelly has rushed for 771 yards, 8 TDs on 103 carries. … DL Trace Wegmann has made 76 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Nettleton lost to Amory 46-14; Kossuth beat Hatley 33-0.
• This is a Class 3A first-round playoff game.
• Nettleton beat Kossuth 55-20 during the 2020 regular season.
• This is the 32nd meeting between these teams but first in the playoffs.
NEXT UP: Winner of this game faces winner of Yazoo County at Rosa Fort.
Mantachie (6-4) at Amory (6-3)
THE PLAYERS
Mantachie: QB Jaycob Hawkes has completed 54 of 118 passes for 1,116 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB Hunter Hester has rushed for 600 yards, 3 TDs on 69 carries. … RB Braedon Sauls has rushed for 546 yards, 13 TDs on 88 carries.
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware has completed 66 of 112 passes for 854 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 378 yards, 13 TDs on 95 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 1,177 yards, 10 TDs on 135 carries. … DL Nathaniel Walker has made 46 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Mantachie lost to Booneville 27-16; Amory beat Nettleton 46-14.
• This is a Class 3A first-round playoff game.
• These teams have never met on a football field.
• Mantachie averages 246.5 rushing yards per game; Amory averages 217.4.
NEXT UP: Winner of this game faces winner of Independence at Humphreys County.
Aberdeen (5-4) at Water Valley (6-3)
THE PLAYERS
Aberdeen: QB Jermaine Strong has completed 68 of 132 passes for 891 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 525 yards, 8 TDs on 94 carries. … WR T.J. Fields has 42 catches for 572 yards, 5 TDs. … RB Chris Holliday has rushed for 344 yards, 3 TDs on 59 carries.
Water Valley: QB C.J. Telford has completed 58 of 103 passes for 1,130 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 585 yards, 10 TDs on 107 carries. … RB Jaden Morgan has rushed for 812 yards, 9 TDs on 108 carries. … WR Marion Morgan has made 22 catches for 483 yards, 7 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Aberdeen lost to Noxubee County 34-8; Water Valley beat Alcorn Central 42-0.
• This is a Class 3A first-round playoff game.
• These teams last met in 2015, with Water Valley winning 42-13 in a second-round playoff game.
• Water Valley averages 258.4 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Winner of this game faces winner of Thomas Edwards at North Panola.
ALSO TONIGHT
Class 4A
First Round
Choctaw Central (4-4) at Itawamba AHS (9-1)
IAHS QB Ty Davis is 95 of 169 for 2,010 yards, 19 TDs and 4 INTs. Indians have made the postseason 16 years in a row and are 8-7 in first-round playoff games over that span. This will be the first meeting with Choctaw Central.
Yazoo City (4-6) at Ripley (8-2)
Ripley RB Immanuel Griffin has 1,382 yards and 17 TDs on 189 carries; he adds 114 yards and 2 TDs on 5 receptions. The Tigers defeated Yazoo City in last year’s first-round matchup on a 75-yard kick return for a TD with one second remaining in the game.
Mooreville (3-7) at West Lauderdale (9-1)
Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips leads the state and is 7th in the nation with 3,633 passing yards, completing 67.1% of his passes, with 40 TDs and 11 INTs. This is the Troopers’ first playoff appearance since 2016. West Lauderdale has won 8 games in a row.
South Pontotoc (4-6) at Clarksdale (7-1)
South Pontotoc has a point differential margin of 0 (252-252) on the season. Clarksdale’s defense has allowed just 4.6 points per game over the last six contests. This is the first meeting between the two programs.
Shannon (4-6) at Louisville (8-2)
Shannon has scored 16, 50, 48 and 58 points in its four wins this season. The Red Raiders average 10.3 points in their six losses. Louisville won this matchup 21-8 in the regular season last year. The Wildcats are the defending 4A champs.
Gentry (5-4) at Pontotoc (6-4)
Pontotoc is making its sixth-straight playoff appearance. The Warriors are 5-0 in the first round over this stretch, outscoring their opponents by an average of 20.2 points in those contests. This will be the first matchup with Gentry on the field.
Class 3A
First Round
Booneville (6-4) at Noxubee County (6-4)
Booneville RB Zion Nunn has 945 yards and 5 TDs on 126 carries. The Blue Devils have made the postseason every year since 1993. Noxubee County defeated Booneville 32-8 in the second round last season on its way to finishing as the 3A state runner-up.
Class 2A
First Round
O’Bannon (4-5) at East Union (6-4)
East Union QB Rett Johnson has completed 53% of his passes for 992 yards, 15 TDs and 4 INTs; he adds 419 yards and 5 TDs on 56 carries. This is a rematch of last year’s first-round matchup, which the Urchins won 57-6.
Coahoma County (4-4) at East Webster (7-3)
East Webster LB Kobe Smith has 109 tackles, 28 TFL, 11 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. The Wolverines met Coahoma County in the first round back in 2009 and came away with a 33-8 win.
Potts Camp (4-5) at Leflore County (6-3)
Potts Camp QB Peyton Aldridge is 85 of 149 for 1,701 yards, 20 TDs and 7 INTs; he adds 526 yards and 5 TDs on 90 carries. This is just the second playoff appearance for the Cardinals. Leflore County is 6-17 in first-round playoff games.
Calhoun City (2-7) at Northside (8-1)
Calhoun City has made the playoffs every year since 1984. This is the first meeting with Northside, which won the 2A North Half final in 2019. The Wildcats are 27-7 in first-round games.
Belmont (6-3) at J.Z. George (6-4)
Belmont is averaging 32.5 points on offense, while its defense is allowing 23.8 points per game. This is the first meeting with J.Z. George, and first playoff appearance for the Cardinals since a four-year run from 2015-2018.
Leland (2-7) at Baldwyn (8-2)
Baldwyn is in the playoffs for the 21st consecutive year. The Bearcats defeated Leland 16-6 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs back in 2005. RB Jojo Christian has 808 yards and 12 TDs on 59 carries.