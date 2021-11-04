FEATURED GAMES
Lake Cormorant (6-4, 4-2) at Lafayette (8-2, 5-1)
THE PLAYERS
Lake Cormorant: QB Telvin Amos has completed 80 of 180 passes for 1,383 yards, 14 TDs, 8 INTs; he has rushed for 707 yards, 10 TDs on 110 carries. … RB Jeremy Henderson has rushed for 1,044 yards, 8 TDs on 169 carries. … WR Jordan Martin has 16 catches for 482 yards, 2 TDs.
Lafayette: QB Charlie Fair has completed 57 of 95 passes for 791 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Jayden Reed has rushed for 1,057 yards, 10 TDs on 176 carries. … DE D.J. Burgess has made 85 tackles, 27 TFL, 12 sacks, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Lake Cormorant beat Columbus 34-33; Lafayette beat Greenville 49-8.
• Lake Cormorant won last year’s meeting 26-16.
• Lafayette can clinch the No. 2 playoff seed from Division 1-5A with a win.
• Lafayette’s defense has forced 31 turnovers.
NEXT UP: Lake Cormorant vs. TBD in playoffs; Lafayette vs. TBD in playoffs.
Oxford (7-3, 5-1) at Madison Central (8-1, 5-1)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: RB Roman Gregory has rushed for 751 yards, 12 TDs on 127 carries. … LB Demonte Mitchell has made 84 tackles, 9 TFL. … LB Alex Sanford has made 76 tackles, 16 TFL, 2 sacks.
Madison Central: QB Vic Sutton has completed 78 of 136 passes for 1,400 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 261 yards, 4 TDs. … RB Robert Dumas has rushed for 855 yards, 17 TDs on 139 carries. … LB Victor Hollins has made 93 tackles, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford beat Grenada 19-17; Madison Central beat Murrah 49-16.
• Oxford beat Madison Central 25-23 last year in the first round of the playoffs.
• A win will give Oxford the Division 2-6A title.
• Madison Central is averaging 231 passing yards over its last three games.
NEXT UP: Oxford vs. TBD in playoffs; Madison Central vs. TBD in playoffs.
ALSO TONIGHT
Ashland (1-7, 1-5) at Biggersville (7-2, 5-1)
Biggersville has wrapped up the No. 2 seed in Division 1-2A. Ashland has been eliminated from postseason contention. The Lions shut out the Blue Devils 54-0 last season.
Hamilton (3-7, 2-4) at Sebastopol (5-5, 3-3)
A Sebastopol win would grant it the No. 2 seed in Division 3-1A. A Hamilton win would put the Lions in as the No. 4 seed. Hamilton hasn’t made the postseason since 2013. Sebastopol won 28-9 in 2018.
H.W. Byers (6-3, 3-3) at Tupelo Christian (7-2, 6-0)
A win over TCPS and a Falkner win over Okolona would give the Lions the No. 4 seed in Division 1-1A. A loss would eliminate Byers from postseason contention. TCPS clinched the No. 1 seed last week. TCPS won this matchup 69-12 in 2018.
New Hope (4-5, 1-5) at Saltillo (2-8, 1-5)
Both teams’ playoff hopes are dashed, and they will play their final game of the season. New Hope is 9-7 all-time against Saltillo, including a 16-15 win over the Tigers last season.
Okolona (4-6, 3-3) at Falkner (2-7, 2-4)
An Okolona win clinches the No. 4 seed in Division 1-1A. The Chieftains are 6-2 against Falkner, including a 52-14 win in their last meeting in 2018.
Starkville (9-1, 5-1) at Grenada (5-5, 1-5)
Starkville’s path to the No. 1 seed is a win over Grenada, a Clinton loss to Murrah and an Oxford loss to Madison Central. The Yellowjackets have punched their ticket to the Class 6A playoffs. Starkville defeated Grenada 14-7 in its last meeting back in 2013.
Thrasher (0-9, 0-6) at Smithville (7-3, 4-2)
Smithville has earned the No. 3 seed in Division 1-1A. Thrasher has been eliminated from postseason discussion. The Seminoles won this matchup 34-6 in 2018.
Tupelo (6-4, 2-4) at Germantown (4-6, 2-4)
Both teams will conclude their seasons after missing the postseason. The two teams have never met on the field. The Golden Wave’s defense is allowing just 13.1 points per game.
West Lowndes (7-2, 6-0) at Vardaman (4-5, 2-4)
West Lowndes is the Division 3-1A champion with an undefeated mark in division play so far. Vardaman has been eliminated from playoff contention. West Lowndes won 41-0 last season.
West Point (7-2, 6-0) at Columbus (4-6, 3-3)
West Point has won the Division 1-5A crown. It’s the program’s 18th division title. Columbus has been eliminated from playoff contention. West Point won 47-14 last season.