FEATURED GAMES
CLASS 6A
Oxford (7-4) at South Panola (8-2)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: QB Michael Harvey has completed 77 of 167 passes for 865 yards, 6 TDs, 7 INTs. … RB Roman Gregory has rushed for 803 yards, 12 TDs on 132 carries. … LB Alex Sanford has made 105 tackles, 17 TFL, 2.5 sacks.
South Panola: QB David Hubbard has completed 89 of 129 passes for 1,232 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs. … RB D’mariun Perteet has rushed for 862 yards, 10 TDs on 154 carries. … LB Julius Pope has recorded 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford lost to Madison Central 48-7; South Panola beat Center Hill 42-9.
• These teams last met in 2019, with Oxford winning 17-7 in a second-round playoff game.
• South Panola averages 345.6 yards per game.
• Oxford has a minus-9 turnover ratio.
NEXT UP: Winner of this game faces winner of DeSoto Central at Madison Central.
CLASS 4A
Ripley (9-2) at Itawamba AHS (10-1)
THE PLAYERS
Ripley: RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 1,564 yards, 20 TDs on 220 carries. … LB Savion Brooks has made 80 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries. … LB Keegan Colyer has recorded 71 tackles, 4 forced fumbles.
IAHS: QB Ty Davis has completed 104 of 184 passes for 2,137 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs. … ATH Isaac Smith has rushed for 914 yards, 21 TDs on 98 carries; on defense, he has 51 tackles, 5 INTs. … LB Gavin Freeman has 60 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Ripley beat Yazoo City 35-14; IAHS beat Choctaw Central 28-14.
• These teams last met in 2019, with IAHS winning 42-13 in a first-round playoff game.
• Ripley’s defense has forced 30 turnovers; Itawamba’s has forced 31.
• IAHS averages 368.5 total yards per game.
NEXT UP: Winner of this game faces winner of Senatobia at West Lauderdale.
CLASS 2A
East Webster (7-3) at East Union (7-4)
THE PLAYERS
East Webster: QB Kaleb Warnock has completed 57 of 125 passes for 1,001 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB/LB Zy Ford has rushed for 603 yards, 7 TDs on 92 carries; on defense, he’s made 116 tackles, 7 sacks. … LB Kobe Smith has made 121 tackles, 14 sacks.
East Union: QB Rett Johnson has completed 84 of 149 passes for 1,112 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 465 yards, 5 TDs on 60 carries. … RB Hayden Frazier has rushed for 861 yards, 11 TDs on 168 carries. … WR Hayden Roberts has 35 catches for 509 yards, 10 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, East Webster beat Coahoma County 47-0; East Union beat O’Bannon 43-7.
• East Webster beat East Union during the regular season, 23-21.
• East Webster’s defense has recorded 47 sacks and 26 turnovers.
• East Union is on a six-game winning streak.
NEXT UP: Winner of this game faces winner of Northside at Leflore County.
CLASS 1A
South Delta (9-2) at Biggersville (8-2)
THE PLAYERS
South Delta: QB LaBroderick Williams has completed 22 of 46 passes for 644 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT. … RB Trevon Brown has rushed for 1,128 yards, 17 TDs on 115 carries. … LB Jonathan Nicholson has recorded 110 tackles, 5 sacks.
Biggersville: QB Drew Rowsey has completed 66 of 105 passes for 1,292 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Jathan Hatch has rushed for 909 yards, 15 TDs on 95 carries. … ATH Zae Davis 1,239 all-purpose yards, 18 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, South Delta beat West Bolivar 41-0; Biggersville beat Ashland 47-0.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
• South Delta’s defense has recorded 41 sacks and 22 turnovers.
• Biggersville averages 41.3 points per game.
NEXT UP: Winner of this game faces winner of Okolona at Simmons.
Also tonight
Class 6A
First Round
Hernando (5-6) at Starkville (10-1)
Starkville QB Trey Petty is 110 of 176 for 1,342 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs; he adds 737 yards, 9 TDs on 126 carries. Hernando QB Zach Wilcke is completing 60% of his passes for 2,308 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs; he adds 623 yards, 7 TDs on 92 carries. The Yellowjackets beat Hernando 42-28 in a 2011 Class 5A first-round matchup.
Class 5A
First Round
Ridgeland (6-4) at West Point (8-2)
West Point RB Cameron Young has 1,153 yards and 14 TDs on 127 carries. RB Keshawn Henley has 905 yards and 13 TDs on 75 carries. This is a rematch of last year’s 5A North Half final, where the Green Wave snuck out a 29-22 win.
Holmes County Central (7-4) at Lafayette (9-2)
Lafayette RB Jayden Reed has 1,238 yards, 11 TDs on 203 carries. D.J. Burgess has 97 tackles, 34 TFL, 15 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 INT. The Commodores won this matchup in the first round of the 5A playoffs 34-28 back in 2019.
Class 4A
Second Round
Caledonia (9-2) at Pontotoc (7-4)
Pontotoc sophomore RB Andru Berry has 136 yards, 6 TDs on 25 carries over the last two weeks. QB Nic Townsend has 1,137 total yards of offense and 14 TDs. The Warriors are 10-0 against former division rival Caledonia, including a 37-12 win last season. This is the first meeting in the playoffs against the Cavaliers.
Class 3A
Second Round
Kossuth (9-2) at Yazoo County (5-5)
Kossuth QB Jack Johnson is 34 of 84 for 547 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; he adds 855 yards, 14 TDs on 131 carries. DL Trace Wegmann has a team-high 87 tackles. A win would place the Aggies in the third round for the first time since 2011.
Amory (7-3) at Independence (4-6)
Amory RB Charleston French has 1,342 yards, 13 TDs on 148 carries. QB Jatarian Ware is 70 of 118 for 964 yards, 7 TDs; he adds 379 yards, 14 TDs on 96 carries. The Panthers are 3-2 all-time against Independence with both losses coming in the playoffs, including a 26-24 loss in 2019.
North Panola (8-1) at Aberdeen (6-5)
North Panola’s offense averages 40.6 points per game, while Aberdeen’s defense allows just 18.4 points per game. The Bulldogs picked up their first playoff win since 2015 last week. This is the fifth playoff meeting between these two, with the series split 2-2 as the Cougars claimed wins in 2017 and 2020.
Class 2A
Second Round
Baldwyn (9-2) at Choctaw County (7-3)
Baldwyn RB Jojo Christian has 932 yards, 14 TDs on 68 carries. DL Rodney Stewart has 85 tackles, 38 TFL and 15 sacks. Choctaw County RB Antonio Kennedy has 1,356 yards, 13 TDs on 185 carries. The Bearcats are 11-8 in second-round playoff games.
Class 1A
First Round
West Tallahatchie (5-5) at Tupelo Christian (8-2)
TCPS QB Jake Prather is 73 of 131 for 1,393 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs; he adds 5 rushing TDs. RB Emmanuel Randle has 1,057 yards, 16 TDs on 124 carries. The Eagles are on an 8-game win streak, which is a program record.
Smithville (8-3) at McEvans (9-2)
Smithville averages 26.2 points per game on offense, while its defense allows 14.6 points per contest. McEvans, formerly known as Shaw, is 2-2 all-time against the Seminoles. This will be the first matchup since the name change in 2020.
Okolona (5-6) at Simmons (10-0)
Okolona RB Kelsey Loving has 575 yards, 8 TDs on 78 carries. QB Trejin Pickens is 25 of 65 for 369 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs; he adds 420 yards, 6 TDs on 86 carries. In 9 games of action, Simmons averages 56 points per game and its defense has accumulated six shutouts on its way to a 2.8 points per game mark.