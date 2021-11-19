FEATURED GAMES
Southaven (9-3) at Starkville (11-1)
THE PLAYERS
Southaven: Stats not available.
Starkville: QB Trey Petty has completed 118 of 191 passes for 1,460 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 727 yards, 10 TDs on 134 carries. … RB Jordan Mitchell has rushed for 828 yards, 13 TDs on 120 carries. … DB Devontae Brooks has recorded 78 tackles, 7 pass break-ups.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Southaven beat Clinton 14-10; Starkville beat Hernando 63-21.
• These teams last met in 2017, with Starkville winning 6-0 in a first-round game.
• Starkville rushed for a season-high 483 yards last week.
• Southaven’s nine wins are its most since winning 10 in 2014.
NEXT UP: Winner will play winner of Oxford at Madison Central.
Vicksburg (7-4) at West Point (9-2)
THE PLAYERS
Vicksburg: QB Ronnie Alexander has passed for 1,161 yards, 6 TDs. … RB Otis James has rushed for 1,023 yards, 11 TDs on 122 carries. … RB Malik Montgomery has rushed for 808 yards, 10 TDs on 114 carries.
West Point: RB Cameron Young has rushed for 1,234 yards, 16 TDs on 136 carries. … RB Keshawn Henley has rushed for 968 yards, 14 TDs on 81 carries. … CB Jacoby McQuiller has recorded 34 tackles, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Point beat Ridgeland 40-7; Vicksburg beat Cleveland Central 25-3.
• West Point is 4-0 all-time against Vicksburg – all in the playoffs (1983, ’89, 2003, ’07).
• Vicksburg averages 319.8 rushing yards per game; West Point averages 392.8.
• West Point is seeking its seventh-straight berth in the North final.
NEXT UP: Winner will play the winner of Lafayette at Neshoba Central.
Amory (8-3) at Kossuth (10-2)
THE PLAYERS
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware has completed 73 of 126 passes for 1,058 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 488 yards, 15 TDs on 104 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 1,504 yards, 16 TDs on 168 carries. … LB Thomas Huppert has made 53 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 INTs.
Kossuth: QB Jack Johnson has completed 37 of 90 passes for 681 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 970 yards, 15 TDs on 152 carries. … RB Brady Kelly has rushed for 884 yards, 9 TDs on 134 carries. … DL Trace Wegmann has made 100 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Amory beat Independence 45-6; Kossuth beat Yazoo County 27-14.
• Amory beat Kossuth 37-29 in a regular season game last year.
• Kossuth averages 260.6 rushing yards per game.
• Amory averages 36 ppg, while Kossuth allows just 9.7 ppg.
NEXT UP: Winner will play the winner of Winona at North Panola.
Charleston (8-3) at Baldwyn (10-2)
THE PLAYERS
Charleston: RB Corterrius Johnson has rushed for 515 yards, 7 TDs on 67 carries. … RB Q.T. Suggs has rushed for 403 yards, 1 TD on 63 carries. … WR Clay Taylor has made 12 catches for 286 yards, 3 TDs.
Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall has completed 97 of 179 passes for 1,726 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB Jojo Christian has rushed for 1,017 yards, 15 TDs on 79 carries. … DL Rodney Stewart has recorded 90 tackles, 38 TFL, 15 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Charleston beat J.Z. George 42-12; Baldwyn beat Choctaw County 30-14.
• Tonight marks the first meeting between these teams.
• Baldwyn has rushed for 300-plus yards four times, including 317 yards last week.
• Charleston averages 261.1 total yards per game.
NEXT UP: Winner will play winner of Leflore County at East Webster.
ALSO TONIGHT
Class 6A
Second Round
Oxford (8-4) at Madison Central (10-1)
Oxford RB Roman Gregory has 903 yards and 13 TDs on 152 carries. LB Alex Sanford has 120 tackles, 17 TFL and 3 sacks. Madison Central RB Robert Dumas has 1,011 yards and 21 TDs on 162 carries. Jaguars won 48-7 in regular season meeting on Nov. 4.
Class 5A
Second Round
Lafayette (10-2) at Neshoba Central (11-0)
Lafayette RB Jayden Reed has 1,342 yards and 12 TDs on 219 carries. DL D.J. Burgess was named Class 5A’s Mr. Football this week. Neshoba Central QB Eli Anderson is 169 of 266 for 2,719 yards, 37 TDs and 9 INTs. Rockets picked up a forfeited win in last year’s first-round matchup with Lafayette due to COVID-19. The Commodores won the only other meeting 27-13 in 1997.
Class 4A
Third Round
Itawamba AHS (11-1) at Senatobia (10-2)
IAHS QB Ty Davis is 121 of 205 for 2,364 yards, 22 TDs and 5 INTs. RB Issac Smith has 1,196 yards and 23 TDs on 121 carries; he adds 320 yards and 5 TDs on 21 receptions. Senatobia’s defense allows just 14.9 points per game. These two met in the regular season a year ago, with the Warriors winning 28-13.
Class 2A
Third Round
Leflore County (8-3) at East Webster (9-3)
East Webster’s Zy Ford was named the Class 2A Mr. Football this week. Ford has 795 yards and 10 TDs on 106 carries; he adds 132 tackles, 20 TFL and 7 sacks on defense. East Webster is 2-1 against Leflore County, winning its only playoff meeting 39-16 in 2016. This is the Tigers’ first quarterfinals appearance in program history. The Wolverines are 2-6 in third-round games.
Class 1A
Second Round
McEvans (10-2) at Tupelo Christian (9-2)
TCPS RB Emmanuel Randle has 1,057 yards and 16 TDs on 124 carries. Jaden Warren has 377 yards and 10 TDs on 38 carries; he adds 75 tackles, 11 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 INT. McEvans allows just 9.1 points per game, while TCPS scores 39.2. A win for the Eagles would place them in the semifinals for the first time in program history.
Biggersville (9-2) at Simmons (11-0)
Biggersville ATH Zae Davis has 1,381 all-purpose yards and 19 TDs on 69 touches. QB Drew Rowsey is 75 of 122 for 1,514 yards, 21 TDs and 3 INTs. Simmons’ Vontrez Rush was named the Class 1A Mr. Football this week after totaling 1,946 yards of offense and 30 TDs on 143 touches. The Blue Devils score 51.9 points, while their defense has allowed just 26 points all season.