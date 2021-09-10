Corinth (1-1) at Tupelo (2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Corinth: QB Brawner Cregeen has completed 7 of 10 passes for 261 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT. … RB/LB Chris Rodgers has rushed for 135 yards, 2 TDs on 13 carries; he also has 2 catches for 115 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Jaylon Stackins has rushed for 70 yards on 11 carries.
Tupelo: RB Quay Middlebrooks has rushed for 139 yards, 1 TD on 26 carries. … WR KD Gibson has made 5 catches for 116 yards, 1 TD. … LB Tyler Vaughn has recorded 18 tackles, 3 TFL and 1 sack.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Corinth lost to Kossuth via forfeit; Tupelo beat Saltillo, 41-6.
• Tupelo is the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked large school.
• Tupelo’s defense has allowed 242 total yards in two games.
• Corinth had 603 total yards in its Week 1 win over Saltillo.
NEXT UP: Corinth hosts Houston; Tupelo hosts Columbus.
Shannon (0-2) at Houston (2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Shannon: STATS NOT AVAILABLE.
Houston: QB Red Parker completed 69 of 129 passes for 1,606 yards, 14 TDs and 5 INTs last season. … RB Jalen Washington rushed for 745 yards, 8 TDs on 124 carries. … LB Jamal Cooperwood made 94 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Shannon lost to New Hope, 34-0; Houston beat Aberdeen via forfeit.
• This is Houston’s first game on the field after its first two opponents forfeited (COVID).
• Shannon defeated Houston last year, 40-32 in overtime.
• Shannon is allowing 33.5 points per game.
NEXT UP: Shannon hosts Noxubee County; Houston at Corinth.
Mooreville (0-2) at Amory (0-2)
THE PLAYERS
Mooreville: QB Dawson Phillips is 50 of 77 for 701 yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs. … WR Jacob Scott has made 23 catches for 353 yards, 5 TDs. … RB Jordan Franks has rushed for 92 yards, 2 TDs and has 157 yards, 1 TD receiving.
Amory: RB Charleston French has rushed for 234 yards, 1 TD on 31 carries. … LB Jarquez Ivy has made 10 tackles. … DB Cameron Haynes has recorded 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Mooreville lost to Nettleton, 37-34; Amory lost to Caledonia, 30-18.
• Amory is 4-0 all time versus Mooreville, including a 41-21 win in 2018.
• Mooreville is averaging 429.5 yards per game.
• Amory is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2009.
NEXT UP: Mooreville hosts Aberdeen; Amory at North Pontotoc.
Ripley (2-0) at Kossuth (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Ripley: QB Ty Long has completed 7 of 8 passes for 141 yards, 2 TDs; he has rushed for 92 yards, 1 TD on 9 carries. … RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 233 yards, 4 TDs on 24 carries. … LB Savion Brooks has made 17 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries.
Kossuth: QB/S Jack Johnson has completed 3 of 11 passes for 62 yards; he has 7 tackles on defense. … RB Brady Kelly has rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries. … RB/LB Tate Rogers has rushed for 73 yards, 1 TD on 8 carries; on defense, he’s made 4 tackles, 1 sack.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Ripley beat Holly Springs, 62-0; Kossuth beat Corinth via forfeit.
• Ripley leads the all-time series, 44-13-4.
• These teams last met in 2019, with Ripley winning, 23-13.
• Ripley is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2014.
NEXT UP: Ripley hosts Senatobia; Kossuth at Tishomingo County.
Mantachie (2-0) at Hatley (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Mantachie: QB Jaycob Hawkes is 6 of 15 for 89 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. … RB Hunter Hester has rushed for 101 yards, 2 TDs on 10 carries. … LB Jake Spradling has recorded 13 tackles, 2 sacks.
Hatley: QB Logan Brown has completed 8 of 14 passes for 93 yards, 1 TD. … LB Rob Ford has recorded 10 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Mantachie beat Ashland, 35-12; Hatley lost to Smithville, 33-13.
• Hatley has won five in a row versus Mantachie, including a 28-14 win last year.
• Mantachie head coach Ken Adams was previously head coach at Hatley (2017-19).
• Mantachie is seeking its first 3-0 start since 1995.
NEXT UP: Mantachie hosts Thrasher; Hatley at Belmont.
ALSO TONIGHT
Friday, Sept. 10
Aberdeen (0-2) at Calhoun City (0-2)
This is the season opener for both teams after missing the first two weeks with COVID-19 issues. Calhoun City QB Jackson Lee was 88 of 169 for 1,397 yards, 14 TDs and 9 INT, while adding 589 yards and 7 TDs on 128 carries last season.
Alcorn Central (2-0) at Falkner (0-2)
The Bears defeated Thrasher 54-0 last week, marking their largest point total since 1987. Falkner has been outscored 84-0 over the first two weeks. Central beat Falkner 43-6 last season.
Baldwyn (1-1) at Tishomingo County (1-1)
Tishomingo County broke a school record with 456 rushing yards in a 52-37 win over Belmont last week. Baldwyn’s defense held Booneville to just 55 yards of offense in a 2-0 loss. The Bearcats are 4-0 all-time against the Braves, including a 42-14 win in their last meeting in 2014.
Byhalia (0-2) at New Albany (1-1)
New Albany averages 8.9 yards per carry and 263.5 yards per game on the ground this season. Junior Kody Atkinson leads the charge with 149 yards and 2 TDs on 17 carries. WR Elijah Fleming has 6 catches for 152 yards and 2 TDs. QB Joe Mathis is 16 of 29 for 260 yards, 3 TDs and 4 INT.
Caledonia (1-1) at Holly Springs (0-2)
Holly Springs gave up 376 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs in a 62-0 loss to Ripley last week. Caledonia took down Amory 30-18 last week. The Cavaliers won 54-16 in their first-ever meeting with Holly Springs in 2020.
Choctaw County (1-1) at Pontotoc (1-1)
Pontotoc WR Nic Townsend has 10 catches for 183 yards and 4 TDs; adds 1 INT on defense. Choctaw County defeated South Pontotoc 48-26 last week. Choctaw County RB Antonio Kennedy has 178 yards and 2 TDs on 17 carries this season. This is the first meeting between the two programs.
East Union (0-2) at Booneville (2-0)
East Union RB Hayden Frazier has 115 yards and 1 TD on 33 carries. Booneville RB Zion Nunn has 230 yards and 2 TDs on 23 carries. Booneville LB J.D. Nanney has 26 tackles, including 4 TFL. LB Tapp Frasier has 15 tackles, 5 TFL and 4 sacks.
Eupora (2-0) at Biggersville (1-0)
Eupora RB Jay Stevenson has 170 yards and 5 TDs on 22 carries. The Eagles average 281.5 rushing yards per contest through the first two weeks. Biggersville and Eupora have never met in a game.
Hamilton (1-1) at Smithville (1-1)
Smithville RB Dylan Christian has 88 yards and 1 TD on 8 carries. Fabian Sproulls adds 64 yards and 2 TDs on 6 carries. Hamilton RB Rye Howard has 253 yards and 2 TDs on 31 carries. Joshua Harrison helps Hamilton with 124 yards on 26 carries. The Lions won 19-8 last season to break four-game losing streak to the Seminoles.
Heritage Academy (3-0) at South Pontotoc (0-2)
Heritage Academy is averaging 40.6 points per game in three wins over Lamar, Jackson Prep and East Union. South Pontotoc gave up 48 points in their season opener last week to Choctaw County. These two teams have never met on the field.
Itawamba AHS (2-0) at North Pontotoc (1-1)
IAHS QB Ty Davis is 21 of 34 for 196 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INT. Issac Smith has 208 yards of offense, 4 TDs on 22 touches. RB Marquion Green has 121 yards and 2 TDs on 25 carries. North Pontotoc WR Winn Naverette had 6 catches for 141 yards, including the game-winning 69-yard TD in an 18-12 win over Charleston last week.
Magnolia Heights (1-2) at Okolona (0-2)
Okolona’s defense is giving up just 24.5 points per game, but its offense averages just 9 points per contest through the first two weeks. Magnolia Heights’ offense also averages 9 points through its first three games. This is the first meeting between the two programs.
Myrtle (0-2) at Thrasher (0-1)
This is Myrtle’s season opener after forfeiting the first two weeks due to COVID-19 issues. Thrasher took a 54-0 loss to Alcorn Central in its opener last week. The Hawks are 3-0 all-time versus Thrasher, including a 35-0 win last season.
Potts Camp (2-0) at Coldwater (0-1)
Potts Camp is outscoring its opponents 81-0 so far this season. RB Treyion Rooks has 92 yards and 2 TDs on 16 carries. WR Britten Traylor has 5 catches for 152 yards and 1 TD; adds 2 INT on defense. This will be the first matchup between the Cardinals and Cougars.
Saltillo (0-2) at Nettleton (1-1)
Nettleton QB Ty Walton is 11 of 22 for 216 yards and 3 TDs; adds 13 yards and 1 TD on 6 carries. RB Roderick Patterson has 111 yards and 1 TD on 16 carries. Saltillo QB Tyler Smith is 20 of 74 for 364 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT; adds 114 yards and 1 TD on 34 carries. Saltillo won 44-6 in the last meeting between the two teams in 2004.
Southaven (1-1) at Lafayette (1-1)
Lafayette bounced back with a 38-7 win over Horn Lake last week. The Commodores are 2-0 all-time against Southaven, including a 20-16 win in 2019. Southaven dropped a 10-6 contest to Columbus last week.
Starkville (2-0) at Olive Branch (2-0)
Starkville started its season with a 28-0 win over Columbus but was off last week due to West Point going to virtual learning. The Yellowjackets lead the series over Olive Branch 9-7 with their last win coming in 2019 with a 20-3 decision.
Walnut (1-1) at Middleton (Tenn.) (1-1)
Walnut’s James Hinson leads the team with 19 tackles, 6 TFL and 2.5 sacks. RB Eli Dollar has 132 yards and 2 TDs on 16 carries. RB Tyler Trussell adds 131 yards on 20 carries. Walnut is 33-9 all-time against Middleton and are winners of seven in a row.
West Lowndes (1-1) at Tupelo Christian (0-2)
TCPS QB Jake Prather is 21 of 45 for 358 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INT. RB Emmanuel Randel has 214 yards and 1 TD on 35 carries. WR Jon Paul Yates has 169 yards and 1 TD on 8 receptions. The Eagles are 2-0 against West Lowndes, including a 35-6 win in 2020.
West Point (0-2) at Noxubee County (1-1)
This is both team’s season opener after dealing with COVID-19 issues. West Point RB rushed for 1,452 yards and 21 TDs on 219 carries last season. LB Keon Cunningham had 115 tackles, 5 TFL and 3 sacks last season.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Oxford (2-0) vs. Ruston (La.) (1-1)
Oxford QBs Tripp Maxwell and Michael Harvey are a combined 7 for 27 for 180 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT. Sophomore WR Dane Harmon has 107 yards and 1 TD on 2 receptions. Lbs Ben Goubeaux and Keegan Wilfawn combine for 29 tackles and 6 TFL.
OTHER GAMES
H.W. Byers (1-0) at Rossville Christian (Tenn.) (0-1)
Oak Hill Academy (1-2) at Canton Academy (2-1)
Starkville Academy (1-2) at French Camp (0-2)
Strayhorn (2-0) at Ashland (0-2)
Unity Christian (0-1) at Calhoun Academy (3-0)
Idle: Belmont
Canceled: Bruce at Water Valley, Marshall Academy at South Pontotoc