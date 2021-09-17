FEATURED GAMES
Columbus (1-2) at Tupelo (3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Columbus: RB Tawonn Troop has rushed for 302 yards on 52 carries. … DB Michael Mosley has made 16 tackles, 4 INTs. … ATH Isaiah Harris has recorded 18 tackles, 3.5 sacks.
Tupelo: RB Quay Middlebrooks has rushed for 260 yards, 3 TDs on 35 carries. … LB Tyler Vaughn has made 26 tackles, 3 TFL. … CB Zech Pratt has made 24 tackles, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Columbus lost to Louisville, 29-7; Tupelo beat Corinth, 56-0.
• These teams last met in 2018, with Tupelo winning 14-0.
• Tupelo’s defense has recorded 13 sacks.
• Tupelo is seeking its first 4-0 start since 2017.
NEXT UP: Columbus at New Hope; Tupelo hosts Grenada.
Oxford (2-1) at Lafayette (2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: RB Roman Gregory has rushed for 120 yards, 1 TD on 21 carries. … LB Ben Goubeaux has recorded 28 tackles, 5 TFL. … LB Demonte Mitchell has made 23 tackles, 4 TFL.
Lafayette: RB Jayden Reed has rushed for 286 yards, 3 TDs on 60 carries. … LB Mario Wilbourn has made 23 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries. … DL D.J. Burgess has made 22 tackles, 6 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford lost to Ruston (La.), 28-14; Lafayette beat Southaven, 12-8.
• Lafayette leads the Crosstown Classic series, 25-23-2.
• Oxford won last year’s meeting, 33-22.
• The Chargers are No. 1 in the Daily Journal’s large school rankings; Lafayette is No. 5.
NEXT UP: Oxford hosts Murrah; Lafayette at West Point.
Houston (3-0) at Corinth (1-2)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: QB Red Parker is 9 of 14 for 205 yards, 2 TDs; he has rushed for 75 yards, 2 TDs on 6 carries. … RB Jalen Washington has rushed for 230 yards, 2 TDs on 18 carries. … WR E.J. Stovall has 5 catches for 126 yards, 1 TD.
Corinth: QB Brawner Cregeen has completed 14 of 26 passes for 315 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs. … RB/LB Chris Rodgers has rushed for 148 yards, 2 TDs on 23 carries. … WR Broderick Alexander has 5 catches for 61 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Houston beat Shannon, 49-6; Corinth lost to Tupelo, 56-0.
• This is the first regular season meeting between these teams since 1985.
• Last week’s loss was Corinth’s worst since a 66-0 setback against Central Jackson in 1950.
• Houston had 581 total yards last week.
NEXT UP: Houston at Amory; Corinth at New Albany.
East Webster (3-0) at Baldwyn (2-1)
THE PLAYERS
East Webster: RB/LB Zy Ford has rushed for 116 yards, 2 TDs on 25 carries; on defense, he’s made 22 tackles, 4 sacks. … LB Kobe Smith has made 25 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 sacks. … C/DL Britt Burleson has 22 tackles, 5 sacks.
Baldwyn: RB/LB Jojo Christian has rushed for 268 yards, 4 TDs on 14 carries; he has 16 tackles on defense. … WR/DB Hastin Nelson has 9 catches for 268 yards, 3 TDs. … DL Adam Floyd has made 23 tackles, 3 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, East Webster beat Vardaman, 33-0; Baldwyn beat Tishomingo County, 60-14.
• These teams have met three times, all in the playoffs, with East Webster winning twice.
• Baldwyn rushed for 436 yards last week.
• Baldwyn is the Journal’s No. 3-ranked small school, while East Webster is No. 5.
NEXT UP: East Webster at East Union; Baldwyn at Alcorn Central.
Louisville (3-0) at Starkville (3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Louisville: QB Jace Hudspeth has completed 30 of 55 passes for 456 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs. … RB Emory James has rushed for 284 yards, 5 TDs on 37 carries. … WR Jarvis Rush has made 9 catches for 157 yards.
Starkville: QB Trey Petty has completed 17 of 32 passes for 232 yards, 0 TDs and 1 INT. … RB Tyler Nichols has rushed for 220 yards, 3 TDs on 29 carries. … LB Ny’Jadus Holloway has made 20 tackles, 3 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Louisville beat Columbus, 29-7; Starkville beat Olive Branch, 38-7.
• Louisville is the reigning Class 4A state champion.
• Starkville won last year’s meeting, 24-14.
• Starkville is averaging 234.5 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Louisville at Noxubee County; Starkville hosts Madison Central.
ALSO TONIGHT
Aberdeen (1-2) at Mooreville (0-3)
Aberdeen took down Calhoun City 6-0 last week in its season opener. Aberdeen QB Jermaine Strong is 15 of 26 for 152 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips is 66 of 102 for 942 yards, 8 TDs and 4 INTs. WR Jacob Scott has 546 yards and 7 TDs on 28 receptions. The Bulldogs are 5-1 all-time versus Mooreville but lost their last meeting to the Troopers, 38-24, in 2016.
Amory (1-2) at North Pontotoc (1-2)
Amory RB Charleston French rushed for 223 yards and 3 TDs last week in a 50-21 win over Mooreville. North Pontotoc QB Reece Kentner is 27 of 53 for 457 yards, 3 TDs and 3 INTs. North Pontotoc WR Winn Navarette has 10 receptions for 276 yards and 3 TDs. This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Biggersville (1-1) at Walnut (2-1)
Biggersville lost to Eupora 42-30 last week – its first regular season loss since Sept. 6, 2019. Walnut FB C.J. Adams has 125 yards and 4 TDs on 29 carries. RB Tyler Trussell has 159 yards and 1 TD on 26 carries. These two haven’t played each other since 2006. The Lions' last win came in 2003.
East Union (0-3) at Eupora (3-0)
East Union hasn’t lost four games in a row since the end of the 2017 season. East Union RB Hayden Frazier has 156 yards and 3 TDs on 47 carries. Eupora RB Jay Stevenson has 378 yards and 7 TDs on 47 carries. The Eagles are averaging 32.7 points per game. Eupora won the only meeting, 42-7, back in 2013.
Hamilton (1-2) at Okolona (0-3)
Hamilton RB Rye Howard has 392 yards and 2 TDs on 48 carries; adds 1 reception for 19 yards and 1 TD. Okolona QB Trejin Pickens is 17 of 36 for 246 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs; adds 117 yards and 1 TD on 42 carries. This game was a forfeit loss for Okolona last year due to COVID-19 issues.
Holly Springs (0-3) at J.Z. George (1-2)
Holly Springs is giving up an average of 52.3 points per game through the first three weeks, while scoring just 4.6 points on offense over than span. J.Z. George has given up 43.6 points per game to opposing offenses. The all-time series is split 1-1, with Holly Springs pulling out a 36-6 win in 2018.
H.W. Byers (2-0) at Coldwater (0-2)
H.W. Byers is 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The Lions are averaging 44 points per game while giving up 23 to opposing offenses. Coldwater is 6-4 all-time against H.W. Byers, winning last season’s matchup, 42-34.
Kossuth (1-2) at Tishomingo County (1-2)
Tishomingo County QB Blake Counce is 22 of 48 for 219 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs; adds 299 yards and 3 TDs on 31 carries. Braves RB Chandler Williams has 323 yards and 5 TDs on 34 carries. Freshman LB Tristan Poling has a team-high 42 tackles through three games. Kossuth is 14-6 all-time versus the Braves and has won five straight.
New Albany (2-1) at Booneville (3-0)
New Albany RB Kody Atkinson has 344 yards and 5 TDs on 29 carries. Bulldogs WR Cameron Knox has 4 receptions for 77 yards and 2 TDs; adds 193 yards and 3 TDs on 13 carries. Booneville freshman RB Zion Nunn has 403 yards and 2 TDs on 36 carries. Booneville WR Tavarius Brown had 8 receptions for 128 yards and 3 TDs. New Albany defeated Booneville 45-14 last season.
New Hope (2-0) at Itawamba AHS (3-0)
IAHS QB Ty Davis is 35 of 56 for 482 yards, 5 TDs and 2 INTs. Issac Smith has 301 yards of offense and 6 total TDs on 30 touches. The Indians have 4 defensive TDs through three games. The Trojans pitched a 34-0 shutout over Shannon in their only action of the season. IAHS defeated New Hope 27-19 last season.
Noxubee County (1-2) at Shannon (0-3)
Shannon gave up 581 yards of offense, including 376 on the ground, in a 49-6 loss to Houston last week. Over the past two weeks, the Red Raiders have been outscored 83-6. Noxubee County QB Vernorrius Chaney is 14 of 27 for 233 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT; adds 15 yards and 1 TD on 1 carry in last week’s season-opening loss to West Point.
Senatobia (2-1) at Ripley (3-0)
Ripley is 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Since being held to 6 points in a Week 1 loss to Desoto Central, Senatobia has scored 76 points in wins over Water Valley and Independence over the last two weeks. Ripley leads the all-time series 9-5, but the Warriors took the last meeting, 42-13, in 2018.
Smithville (2-1) at Alcorn Central (3-0)
Alcorn Central is 3-0 for the first time since 1995. Central WR Alex Moore has 6 receptions for 293 yards and 5 TDs, while adding 2 INTs and 5 PBUs on defense. Freshman QB Talen Kemp is 8 of 11 for 330 yards and 5 TDs. Smithville RB Dylan Christian has 162 yards and 3 TDs on 14 carries. Alcorn Central took the only meeting 42-0 in 1980.
South Pontotoc (0-3) at Bruce (0-3)
This is Bruce’s first action of the season after forfeiting the first three weeks due to COVID-19 issues. South Pontotoc is giving up 45 points per game through two games. The Trojans are 14-4 all-time against South Pontotoc. The Cougars won last season’s matchup, 28-0.
Starkville Academy (2-2) at Heritage Academy (4-0)
Heritage Academy is averaging 41 points per game so far this season. QB Mack Howard has 1,095 yards passing with 19 total TDs. The Patriots lead the all-time series 27-26 after picking up a 21-19 win last season over the Volunteers.
Strayhorn (3-0) at Potts Camp (3-0)
Potts Camp has never started a season 3-0. The Cardinals are averaging 40.3 points per game on offense. WR Britten Traylor has 7 receptions for 261 yards and 3 TDs. These two teams were division opponents the last two seasons, splitting the matchups after Strayhorn took a 30-6 win last season.
Thrasher (0-2) at Mantachie (3-0)
Mantachie is 3-0 for the first time since 1995. The Mustangs have rushed for 950 yards, averaging 8 yards per carry, and have 14 rushing TDs. RB Luke Ellis has 236 yards and 4 TDs on 36 carries. Thrasher has been outscored 98-7 this season.
Water Valley (2-1) at Calhoun City (0-3)
Water Valley broke a school record with 76 points in a win over Northpoint Christian last week. Calhoun City is coming off a 6-0 overtime loss to Aberdeen in its season opener last week. This is the first time Calhoun City has had a 3-game losing streak since 2009.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy (3-0) at Kemper Academy (1-3)
North Delta (1-3) at Marshall Academy (2-1)
Oak Hill Academy (1-3) at Lee Academy (0-4)
Idle: Ashland, Falkner, Tupelo Christian, West Point