FEATURED GAMES
Grenada (4-0) at Tupelo (4-0)
THE PLAYERS
Grenada: RB Joe Moss has rushed for 997 yards, 8 TDs on 124 carries. … LB Jalon Townes has recorded 43 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT. … LB Dtrevion Parker has made 37 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks.
Tupelo: QB Lake Reed is 15 of 33 for 213 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; he’s rushed for 133 yards, 2 TDs on 22 carries. … WR KD Gibson has made 13 catches for 277 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Tyler Vaughn has made 35 tackles, 3 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Grenada beat DeSoto Central 27-20; Tupelo beat Columbus 38-14.
• These teams last met in 2014; Tupelo leads the all-time series, 28-6-1.
• Grenada is averaging 324 rushing yards per game.
• Tupelo is the Journal’s No. 1 ranked large school.
NEXT UP: Grenada at Madison Central; Tupelo at Oxford.
Lafayette (3-1) at West Point (1-2)
THE PLAYERS
Lafayette: RB Jayden Reed has rushed for 513 yards, 6 TDs on 93 carries. … LB Mario Wilbourn has made 29 tackles, 4 TFL. … DB Jeremiah Tanner has made 16 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries.
West Point: QB Kahnen Daniels has completed 4 of 9 passes for 51 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; he’s rushed for 142 yards on 12 carries. … RB Cameron Young has rushed for 212 yards, 2 TDs on 21 carries. … DB Fred McMillian has made 5 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Lafayette beat Oxford 34-23; West Point was idle.
• West Point is the Journal’s No. 2 large school, Lafayette is No. 3.
• West Point beat Lafayette last season, 21-15.
• Due to virtual learning, West Point forfeited its first two games.
NEXT UP: Lafayette hosts Saltillo; West Point hosts New Hope.
Booneville (3-1) at Ripley (3-1)
THE PLAYERS
Booneville: RB Zion Nunn has rushed for 489 yards, 2 TDs on 48 carries. … ATH T.J. Brown has made 15 catches for 200 yards, 3 TDs. … LB J.D. Nanney has made 49 tackles, 5 TFL.
Ripley: RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 329 yards, 5 TDs on 51 carries. … LB Saivion Brooks has made 32 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries. … DB Chazton Crudup has made 31 tackles, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Booneville lost to New Albany 42-14; Ripley lost to Senatobia 39-6.
• Booneville has won six in a row over Ripley, including a 22-12 win last year.
• This is the final non-division tune-up for both teams.
• Booneville is the Journal’s No. 2-ranked small school.
NEXT UP: Booneville at Kossuth; Ripley hosts North Pontotoc.
Pontotoc (2-2) at Itawamba AHS (3-1)
THE PLAYERS
Pontotoc: QB Conner Armstrong is 42 of 88 for 600 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Jordan Ball has rushed for 355 yards, 4 TDs on 53 carries. … WR Nic Townsend has 23 catches for 341 yards, 4 TDs.
IAHS: QB Ty Davis has completed 42 of 79 passes for 542 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB/S Isaac Smith has rushed for 221 yards, 4 TDs on 29 carries; on defense, he has 19 tackles, 1 INT. … LB Gavin Freeman has recorded 17 tackles, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Pontotoc lost to Saltillo 29-26; Itawamba AHS lost to New Hope 24-0.
• Pontotoc won last year’s meeting, 24-21.
• These teams were division foes for 16-straight seasons until this year.
• Pontotoc’s first four games have all been decided by five points or less.
NEXT UP: Pontotoc hosts New Albany; IAHS at Tishomingo County.
North Pontotoc (1-3) at Nettleton (2-2)
THE PLAYERS
North Pontotoc: QB Reece Kentner has completed 35 of 66 passes for 517 yard, 3 TDs, 5 INTs. … WR Winn Navarette has 10 catches for 276 yards, 3 TDs. … LB Leyton Walker has made 17 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries.
Nettleton: QB Ty Walton has completed 31 of 58 passes for 501 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; he’s rushed for 145 yards, 5 TDs on 23 carries. … RB Roderick Patterson has rushed for 378 yards, 3 TDs on 47 carries. … WR Anterion Vinson has made 11 catches for 180 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, North Pontotoc lost to Amory 38-7; Nettleton lost to Caledonia 42-21.
• Nettleton is the Journal’s No. 1-ranked small school.
• These teams last met in 2016, with North Pontotoc winning 52-41.
• Nettleton is averaging 362 yards per game.
NEXT UP: North Pontotoc at Ripley; Nettleton at Senatobia.
ALSO TONIGHT
Adamsville (Tenn.) (2-3) at Kossuth (2-2)
Kossuth’s secondary has held opposing quarterbacks to a 25% completion rate and 93 yards over the last two weeks. The defense as a whole is giving up just 15 points per game this season. The Aggies are 4-2 all-time against Adamsville but lost last year’s matchup 28-7.
Ashland (0-3) at Smithville (3-1)
Smithville has scored 33, 32 and 33 points over its current three-game winning streak. RB Dylan Christian has 248 yards and 6 TDs on 31 carries; adds 20 tackles, 2 INTs and 3 forced fumbles on defense. LB Ryan Christian has a team-high 26 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries.
Baldwyn (3-1) at Alcorn Central (3-1)
Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall is 37 of 78 for 622 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT. Baldwyn RB Jojo Christian has 279 yards and 5 TDs on 24 carries. Alcorn Central RB Charlie Staley has 437 rushing yards and 7 TDs. Central QB Talen Kemp is 13 of 24 for 442 yards and 6 TDs.
Belmont (2-1) at Red Bay (Ala.) (1-2)
Belmont RB/LB River Ford rushed for 70 yards and 2 TDs in a 47-0 win over Hatley last week. He also had 10 tackles and 3 INTs on defense. The Cardinals lost last season’s matchup with Red Bay, 22-13. Belmont has lost 8 of the last 9 meetings with the Tigers, with their last win coming in 2018.
Bruce (0-4) at Nanih Waiya (1-3)
Bruce opened its season last week with a 22-6 loss to South Pontotoc. Nanih Waiya picked up its first win of the year with a 10-0 shutout over French Camp. This is just the second meeting between the two programs, with the Warriors pulling out a 42-31 win in 2019.
Caledonia (3-1) at Aberdeen (2-2)
Aberdeen QB Jermaine Strong is 19 of 34 for 195 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs; adds 185 yards and 2 TDs on the ground. Aberdeen WR T.J. Fields has 12 receptions for 144 yards; has 3 INTs on defense. Caledonia won 28-18 in the last meeting back in 2019.
Corinth (1-3) at New Albany (3-1)
New Albany RB Kody Atkinson has 456 yards and 6 TDs on 42 carries. Cameron Knox has 334 yards and 6 TDs on 21 carries; adds 92 yards and 2 TDs on 5 receptions. Corinth RB Chris Rodgers has 215 yards and 3 TDs on 24 carries; adds 130 yards and 2 TDs on 3 receptions. Corinth has won the last 9 years with the Bulldogs’ last win coming in by a 14-0 score in 2011.
Falkner (0-3) at Tupelo Christian (1-2)
TCPS RB Emmanuel Randel has 230 yards and 3 TDs on 50 carries. WR Jon Paul Yates has 216 yards and 1 TD on 10 receptions. LB Brewer Bailey has a team-leading 44 tackles. The all-time series is 2-2 between the two teams. TCPS won 63-28 in 2018.
French Camp (0-4) at Hamilton (1-3)
Hamilton RB Rye Howard has 524 yards and 3 TDs on 60 carries. Freshman Kyzer Verner has 164 yards and 2 TDs on 21 carries. French Camp QB Cody Perry is 33 of 60 for 383 yards and 2 TDs; adds 36 yards and 1 TD on 10 carries. The Panthers won 41-14 last season.
Hatley (0-4) at Holly Springs (0-4)
Hatley’s defense is giving up an average of 37.3 points in three games played and has only scored 13 points all season, being held scoreless each of the last two weeks. Holly Springs has been outscored 177-22 through the first four weeks. This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Houston (4-0) at Amory (2-2)
Houston RB Jalen Washington has 580 yards and 7 TDs on 38 carries in only two games played. This is the first meeting as head coaches between the Dampeer brothers. Baylor Dampeer coaches the Hilltoppers, while his older brother Brooks leads the Panthers.
Madison Central (3-0) at Starkville (4-0)
Madison Central RB Robert Dumas Jr. has 342 yards and 7 TDs on 49 carries. The Jaguars average 35.6 points per game this season. Starkville is 11-8 against Madison Central. The Yellowjackets dropped a 15-9 decision last season to end their four-game winning streak against the Jags.
Marshall Academy (3-1) at Walnut (2-2)
Marshall Academy’s defense has allowed just two touchdowns all season. The Patriots average 24.6 points per game on offense. Walnut RB Eli Dollar has 200 yards and 3 TDs on 28 carries. This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Middleton (Tenn.) (1-2) at Myrtle (1-3)
Myrtle is coming off a 43-0 loss to Vardaman last week. The week before, the Hawks took a 44-7 win over Thrasher in their season opener. The Hawks won 46-8 over Middleton back in 2018, avenging a 34-6 loss to the Tigers the year before.
Mooreville (0-4) at Mantachie (4-0)
Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips is 92 of 146 for 1,210 yards, 10 TDs and 5 INTs; adds 141 yards and 3 TDs on 50 carries. WR Jacob Scott has 663 yards and 9 TDs on 39 receptions. Mantachie has outscored its opponents 142-25, including back-to-back shutouts over Hatley and Thrasher. The Troopers defeated the Mustangs 48-22 last season.
Murrah (1-3) at Oxford (2-2)
Oxford LB Ben Goubeaux has a team-high 40 tackles, 6 TFL and 1 sack. Demonte Mitchell has 36 tackles and 5 TFL. Oxford has lost back-to-back games for the first time since the start of the 2018 season. The Chargers have never faced Murrah.
Noxapater (1-3) at Vardaman (2-1)
Vardaman is coming off a 43-0 thrashing of Myrtle last week. Noxapater averages just 137.1 yards per game on offense. The Rams are 2-14 against the Tigers after winning 26-6 in last season’s matchup.
Okolona (1-3) at H.W. Byers (3-0)
H.W. Byers is 3-0 for the first time since 2013 – head coach Chris Daniels’ first season with the Lions. Okolona picked up a 28-8 win over Hamilton last week for its first win of the season. Okolona QB Trejin Pickens is 22 of 46 for 308 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs; adds 183 yards and 3 TDs on 52 carries.
Potts Camp (3-0) at Eupora (3-1)
Potts Camp RB Treyion Rooks has 166 yards and 3 TDs on 25 carries. Eupora RB Jay Stevenson has 439 yards and 8 TDs on 58 carries. Potts Camp and Eupora have never met in a game.
Saltillo (1-3) at Cleveland Central (1-2)
Saltillo QB Chance Johnson is 40 of 90 for 716 yards, 7 TDs and 6 INTs in only two games of action. Sophomore WR J.T. Beasley has 430 yards and 4 TDs on 19 receptions. WR E.J. Fisk has 190 yards and 3 TDs on 11 catches. This is the first meeting between the two teams.
South Pontotoc (1-3) at Tishomingo County (1-3)
South Pontotoc won its first game last week in a 22-6 decision over Bruce. Tishomingo County QB Blake Counce is 24 of 51 for 223 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs; adds 323 yards and 3 TDs on 35 carries. RB Chandler Williams leads the team with 372 yards and 6 TDs on 45 carries. The Braves won 26-7 in the last meeting back in 2000.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy (4-0) at Tunica Academy (2-2)
Kirk Academy (4-1) at Oak Hill Academy (2-3)
Winston Academy (4-1) at Starkville Academy (2-3)