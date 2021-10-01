FEATURED GAMES
Tupelo (5-0, 1-0) at Oxford (3-2, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell has completed 25 of 37 passes for 411 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; he has rushed for 96 yards, 3 TDs on 20 carries. … RB Quay Middlebrooks has rushed for 374 yards, 4 TDs on 55 carries. … DL Jacarius Clayton has made 26 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks.
Oxford: QB Michael Harvey has completed 33 of 84 passes for 353 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs. … LB Ben Goubeaux has made 42 tackles, 6 TFL. … S E.J. Wadley has made 35 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat Grenada 35-6; Oxford beat Murrah 38-0.
• Tupelo is the Journal’s No. 1-ranked large school; Oxford is No. 4.
• Oxford won last year’s meeting, 25-14.
• Tupelo is allowing just 5.8 points per game.
NEXT UP: Tupelo hosts Starkville; Oxford at Germantown.
Clinton (2-2, 1-0) at Starkville (5-0, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Clinton: QB Jordyn Battee has completed 26 of 50 passes for 543 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 227 yards, 4 TDs on 48 carries. … RB Jakobe Calvin has rushed for 336 yards, 8 TDs on 54 carries. … RB Juan Taylor has rushed for 202 yards on 53 carries.
Starkville: QB Trey Petty has completed 34 of 63 passes for 515 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 297 yards, 7 TDs on 58 carries. … RB Tyler Nichols has rushed for 302 yards, 4 TDs on 51 carries. … LB Ny’Jadus Holloway has recorded 37 tackles, 4 TFL
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Clinton beat Germantown 35-31 in OT; Starkville beat Madison Central 35-28.
• Clinton won last year’s meeting, 35-7.
• Clinton is averaging 338.8 yards per game.
• Starkville’s defense has recorded 12 sacks.
NEXT UP: Clinton hosts Madison Central; Starkville at Tupelo.
New Albany (4-1) at Pontotoc (2-3)
THE PLAYERS
New Albany: QB Joe Mathis has completed 27 of 58 passes for 469 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB Kody Atkinson has rushed for 630 yards, 8 TDs on 55 carries. … LB Jareil Bowling has made 39 tackles, 9 TFL.
Pontotoc: QB Conner Armstrong has completed 48 of 103 passes for 704 yards, 5 TDs, 9 INTs; he has rushed for 132 yards, 4 TDs on 25 carries. … RB Jordan Ball has rushed for 408 yards, 6 TDs on 75 carries. … WR Nic Townsend has 28 catches for 434 yards, 5 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, New Albany beat Corinth 49-21; Pontotoc lost to Itawamba AHS 55-28.
• Pontotoc has won four of the last five meetings, including a 38-35 OT win last year.
• New Albany is averaging 40.6 points per game.
• This is the Division 2-4A opener for both teams.
NEXT UP: New Albany hosts Ripley; Pontotoc at South Pontotoc.
Amory (2-3) at Aberdeen (2-3)
THE PLAYERS
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware has completed 35 of 56 passes for 500 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 283 yards, 8 TDs on 55 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 587 yards, 5 TDs on 65 carries. … DL Nathaniel Walker has made 36 tackles, 5 sacks.
Aberdeen: QB Jermaine Strong has completed 31 of 52 passes for 336 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 185 yards, 2 TDs on 27 carries. … WR T.J. Fields has 22 catches for 270 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Jayden Walker has made 22 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Amory lost to Houston 32-20; Aberdeen lost to Caledonia 41-21.
• Amory beat Aberdeen 47-0 last year and leads the A-Game series 49-39.
• This is the Division 4-3A opener for both teams.
• These teams are in the same division for the first time since 2008.
NEXT UP: Amory hosts Hatley; Aberdeen at Nettleton.
Alcorn Central (3-2) at Mantachie (4-1)
THE PLAYERS
Alcorn Central: QB Talen Kemp has completed 13 of 24 passes for 442 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Charlie Staley has rushed for 542 yards and scored 7 total TDs. … LB Dylan White has recorded 41 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack.
Mantachie: RB Braedon Sauls has rushed for 357 yards, 11 TDs on 52 carries. … RB Luke Ellis has rushed for 342 yards, 6 TDs on 57 carries. … RB Hunter Hester has rushed for 303 yards, 2 TDs on 36 carries; he has made 11 catches for 195 yards, 2 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Alcorn Central lost to Baldwyn 34-2; Mantachie lost to Mooreville 70-58.
• These teams last met in 2018, with Alcorn Central winning 16-14.
• This is the Division 1-3A opener for both teams.
• Central’s top receiver, Alex Moore, is out for the season with a broken leg.
NEXT UP: Alcorn Central hosts Kossuth; Mantachie at Water Valley.
ALSO TONIGHT
Booneville (3-2) at Kossuth (3-2)
Booneville RB Zion Nunn has 549 yards and 2 TDs on 66 carries. Blue Devils’ LB J.D. Nanney leads the team with 69 tackles, 5 TFL. Both of Kossuth’s losses this year have been by one point. Booneville leads the all-time series 39-28-2, including a 38-7 win last season.
Caledonia (4-1) at Corinth (1-4)
Corinth is 3-0 all-time against Caledonia, including a 48-7 win in the first round the Class 4A playoffs in 2019. The Cavaliers are 4-0 on the field with their only loss coming via forfeit. Caledonia’s offense is averaging 41.5 points per game. Corinth head coach Justin Dye will not be coaching as he had brain surgery on Tuesday to remove a tumor.
East Union (1-4) at Belmont (3-1)
East Union has scored over 21 points just once this season and it resulted in its only win of the season. Belmont outscored its opponents 68-0 in its current 2-game winning streak. This is the first meeting between the two teams.
East Webster (4-1) at Calhoun City (0-5)
East Webster RB/LB Zy Ford has 241 yards and 2 TDs on 60 carries; has 51 tackles, 8 TFL and 4 sacks on defense. Calhoun City QB Jackson Lee leads the team with 189 yards and 2 TDs on 44 carries. The Wildcats are on a 5-game losing streak for the first time since 1984, and has started a season 0-5 for the first time since 1977. East Webster hasn’t beat Calhoun City since 2009.
Eupora (4-1) at Bruce (0-5)
Bruce gave up 392 rushing yards and 469 total yards in a 36-13 loss to Nanih Waiya last week. Eupora averages 278.4 rushing yards per game. Eupora RB Jay Stevenson has 635 yards and 11 TDs on 78 carries. Bruce has lost 4 of the last 5 against the Eagles with its last win coming in 2016.
Hamilton (1-4, 0-1) at Noxapater (1-4, 0-1)
Hamilton RB Rye Howard has 560 yards and 3 TDs on 72 carries; adds 51 yards and 1 TD on 4 receptions. The Lions are 0-5 all-time against Noxapater, including a 16-14 loss last season. It was the second 2-point loss over the last four seasons in this matchup.
Itawamba AHS (4-1) at Tishomingo County (1-4)
IAHS’ Issac Smith has 489 yards of total offense with 11 TDs on 54 touches. On defense, Smith has 26 tackles, 4 INTs with 2 returned for TDs. Tishomingo County RB Chandler Williams has 379 yards and 7 TDs on 63 carries. The Braves’ defense is allowing 47.6 points per game. IAHS is 20-4 against Tish. County, including a 31-8 win in its last meeting in 2016. The Braves’ last win came in 2006.
Marvell (Ark.) (5-1, 2-0) at Calhoun Academy (5-0, 2-0)
Calhoun Academy is outscoring its opponents 228-104 over the first five games of the season. QB Logan Stewart is 28 of 47 for 471 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT; adds 250 yards and 2 TDs on 31 carries. RB Austin Stroup has 545 yards and 8 TDs on 72 carries. RB Connor McCormick has 414 yards and 8 TDs on 23 carries. Marvell and Calhoun Academy have never met on the field.
Mooreville (1-4) at Shannon (1-4)
Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips is 130 of 189 for 1,847 yards, 19 TDs and 5 INTs; adds 188 yards and 4 TDs on 59 carries. WR Jacob Scott has 851 yards and 9 TDs on 52 receptions. Shannon QB Jamarcus Shines is 38 of 85 for 514 yards, 4 TDs and 4 INTs; adds 250 yards on 45 carries. Shannon is 4-0 against the Troopers, outscoring them 184-61 over the series.
Myrtle (2-3) at Potts Camp (3-1)
Myrtle RB Caden Hutcheson has 263 yards and 2 TDs on 23 carries over the last two weeks in wins over Thrasher and Middleton (TN). Potts Camp QB Peyton Aldridge is 27 of 46 for 484 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT; adds 104 yards and 1 TD on 32 carries. WR Britten Traylor has 299 yards and 3 TDs on 10 receptions. Myrtle won the lone meeting between the two with a 40-30 win in 2018.
Nettleton (2-3) at Senatobia (4-1)
Nettleton QB Ty Walton is 48 of 87 for 780 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT; adds 177 yards and 5 TDs on 27 carries. RB Roderick Patterson has 493 yards and 5 TDs on 59 carries, averaging 8.4 yards a tote. Senatobia is on a 4-game winning streak, outscoring its opponents 132-45 over that span. The Warriors are 2-1 against Nettleton, including a 44-7 win in 2019.
New Hope (3-1, 0-1) at West Point (2-2, 1-0)
West Point RB Cameron Young has 310 yards and 2 TDs on 38 carries. RB Keshawn Henley has 236 yards and 3 TDs on 19 carries. The Green Wave is 24-3 against New Hope, including a 41-0 shellacking last season. New Hope’s last win over West Point was in 2014.
North Pontotoc (2-3) at Ripley (4-1)
North Pontotoc QB Reece Kentner is 55 of 102 for 878 yards, 6 TDs and 6 INTs; adds 181 yards and 4 TDs on 58 carries. WR Winn Navarette has 436 yards and 4 TDs on 18 receptions. Ripley RB Immanuel Griffin has 522 yards and 7 TDs on 72 carries. Ripley LB A’Quan McDonald has 32 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 blocked kick. Ripley is 15-3 against North Pontotoc with a 35-21 win last season.
Noxubee County (2-3) at Hatley (0-5)
Noxubee County RB Martavius Wicks has 324 yards and 1 TD on 34 carries. WR Anthony Little has 163 yards and 3 TDs on 11 receptions. Hatley has been shutout twice this season and is giving up 36 points on defense. Noxubee County has won this game each of the last two years including a 60-0 rout last season.
Saltillo (1-4, 0-1) at Lafayette (3-2, 0-1)
Saltillo QB Chance Johnson is 61 of 138 for 956 yards, 8 TDs and 10 INTs. Saltillo WR E.J. Fisk has 309 yards and 4 TDs on 18 receptions. Lafayette RB Jayden Reed has 530 yards and 6 TDs on 100 carries. Lafayette’s D.J. Burgess has 47 tackles, 14 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 INT and 6 forced fumbles.
Smithville (4-1, 1-0) at Okolona (2-3, 1-0)
Smithville QB Tyler Lann is 15 of 30 for 282 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT; adds 267 yards and 6 TDs on 41 carries. Smithville RB Dylan Christian has 267 yards and 7 TDs on 33 carries. Okolona QB Trejin Pickens is 22 of 49 for 308 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs; adds 221 yards and 4 TDs on 60 carries. RB Kelsey Loving has 200 yards and 3 TDs on 34 carries. Smithville won 26-20 last season.
South Pontotoc (2-3) at Houston (5-0)
Houston QB Red Parker is 19 of 31 for 296 yards, 3 TDs and no INTs; adds 389 yards and 6 TDs on 32 carries. RB Jalen Washington has 677 yards and 8 TDs on 52 carries in just 3 games of action. WR E.J. Stovall has 216 yards and 2 TDs on 12 receptions. The Hilltoppers are 15-1 against South Pontotoc, whose lone win came in 2002.
Tupelo Christian (2-2, 1-0) at Biggersville (3-1, 1-0)
TCPS RB Emmanuel Randle has 350 yards and 6 TDs on 61 carries. LB Jaden Warren has 34 tackles and 4 TFL. Biggersville RB Zae Davis has 404 all purpose yards and 6 TDs, 2 coming on special teams. WR/DB Dylan Rowsey has 274 yards and 4 TDs on 9 receptions; adds 27 tackles and 1 INT for a TD on defense. Biggersville won both matchups last season, including a 32-17 win in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Vardaman (3-1, 1-0) at Sebastopol (2-3, 0-1)
Vardaman’s defense has given up just 13 points in its two wins over the past two weeks. Sebastopol is riding a two-game losing streak after dropping a close 28-22 contest to West Lowndes last week. Vardaman is 2-0 against the Bobcats, including a 48-0 win in the last meeting back in 2018.
Walnut (2-3) at Baldwyn (4-1)
Baldwyn WR Hastin Nelson has 618 yards and 6 TDs on 25 receptions. Baldwyn RB Jojo Christian has 313 yards and 6 TDs on 27 carries. The Bearcats are 20-3 all time against Walnut, with the Wildcats’ last win coming in 1998. Baldwyn took the last matchup 45-29 in 2018.
OTHER GAMES
H.W. Byers (3-1, 0-1) at Ashland (0-4, 0-1)
Independence (1-4) at Holly Springs (1-4)
Lee Academy (1-5, 0-2) at Marshall Academy (4-1, 1-0)
Magnolia Heights (3-3, 1-1) at Starkville Academy (3-3, 0-1)
Oak Hill Academy (3-3, 2-0) at North Delta (1-5, 0-2)
Thrasher (0-4, 0-1) at Falkner (0-4, 0-1)