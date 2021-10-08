FEATURED GAMES
Starkville (6-0, 2-0) at Tupelo (5-1, 1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Starkville: QB Trey Petty has completed 54 of 90 passes for 755 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 413 yards, 7 TDs on 73 carries. … WR/DB Braylon Burnside has made 15 catches for 319 yards, 2 TDs; he has 2 INTs on defense. … LB Ny’Jadus Holloway has made 44 tackles.
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell has completed 35 of 56 passes for 506 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 144 yards, 3 TDs on 34 carries. … LB Tyler Vaughn has made 60 tackles, 3 TFL. … LB Kaylen Roddy has made 32 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Starkville beat Clinton 28-21; Tupelo lost to Oxford 22-6.
• These teams haven’t met since 2014; Starkville has won five-straight in the series.
• Tupelo is the Journal’s No. 4-ranked large school, while Starkville is No. 5.
• Starkville averages 364.2 yards per game.
NEXT UP: Starkville at Murrah; Tupelo at Madison Central.
Ripley (5-1, 1-0) at New Albany (4-2, 0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Ripley: RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 684 yards, 8 TDs on 94 carries. … LB Savion Brooks has recorded 45 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries. … LB Keegan Colyer has made 38 tackles, 2 TFL.
New Albany: RB Kody Atkinson has rushed for 714 yards, 8 TDs on 71 carries. … WR/DB Cameron Knox has 597 yards of total offense and 10 TDs; on defense he has 31 tackles, 1 INT. … LB Jareil Bowling has 46 tackles, 10 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Ripley beat North Pontotoc 28-7; New Albany lost to Pontotoc 14-13.
• New Albany has won three in a row against Ripley, including a 42-0 win last year.
• Ripley’s defense has created 21 turnovers, including 10 interceptions.
• New Albany averages 286.8 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Ripley hosts South Pontotoc; New Albany at North Pontotoc.
Aberdeen (2-4, 0-1) at Nettleton (2-4, 0-0)
THE PLAYERS
Aberdeen: QB Jermaine Strong has completed 42 of 72 passes for 414 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 244 yards, 2 TDs on 40 carries. … WR T.J. Fields has 22 catches for 270 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Chris Holliday has rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries.
Nettleton: QB Ty Walton has completed 54 of 101 passes for 879 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 176 yards, 5 TDs on 32 carries. … RB Roderick Patterson has rushed for 566 yards, 6 TDs on 70 carries. … WR Anterion Vinson has 16 catches for 326 yards, 3 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Aberdeen lost to Amory 28-0; Nettleton lost to Senatobia 42-22.
• Nettleton won last year’s meeting 20-0.
• Aberdeen averages just 182.4 yards per game; Nettleton averages 338.
• This is Nettleton’s Division 4-3A opener.
NEXT UP: Aberdeen at East Webster; Nettleton at Hatley.
Belmont (3-2, 0-1) at Potts Camp (4-1, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Belmont: RB Myles Cox has rushed for 576 yards, 4 TDs on 75 carries. … RB Eli Reno has rushed for 258 yards, 4 TDs on 29 carries. … LB River Ford has made 47 tackles, 3 INTs.
Potts Camp: QB Peyton Aldridge has completed 44 of 83 passes for 787 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 253 yards, 4 TDs on 49 carries. … RB/DB Joshua Blake has rushed for 227 yards, 1 TD on 24 carries; on defense he has 27 tackles, 3 TFL. … LB Tucker Owings has 28 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Belmont lost to East Union 42-14; Potts Camp beat Myrtle 40-12.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
• Potts Camp has forced 15 turnovers.
• Belmont averages 284.8 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Belmont hosts Walnut; Potts Camp at Baldwyn.
Biggersville (3-2, 1-1) at Smithville (5-1, 2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Biggersville: QB Drew Rowsey is 35 of 51 for 700 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT. … ATH Zae Davis has 496 total yards on 26 touches and 8 total TDs. … WR/S Dylan Rowsey has 12 catches for 315 yards, 4 TDs; on defense he has 40 tackles, 2 INTs.
Smithville: QB Tyler Lann is 20 of 38 for 314 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 312 yards, 6 TDs on 56 carries. … RB/DB Dylan Christian has rushed for 312 yards, 7 TDs on 47 carries; he has 24 tackles on defense. … LB Ryan Christian has made 30 tackles, 9 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Biggersville lost to Tupelo Christian 35-25; Smithville beat Okolona 10-8.
• Smithville had won 30 in a row over Biggersville before losing 64-0 last year.
• Smithville has forced 17 turnovers.
• This is a Division 1-1A game.
NEXT UP: Biggersville hosts H.W. Byers; Smithville at Falkner.
ALSO TONIGHT
Booneville (3-3, 0-1) at Bruce (0-6, 0-1)
Booneville LB J.D. Nanney has 77 tackles, which is fifth most in the state and at tops for MHSAA member schools. This is both teams’ last non-division game. The two teams haven’t met since 2004, where Booneville took 14-10 win to run its record to 6-3 all-time against the Trojans.
Choctaw County (2-3) at East Webster (5-1, 1-0)
East Webster LB Kobe Smith has 73 tackles, including 21 TFL, which is tied for the best mark in the state. Choctaw County won 50-18 last season. This series has been played since 2015 with the Wolverines holding a 4-2 advantage. This will be the first meeting as Division 2-2A foes.
Corinth (1-5, 0-1) at Mooreville (1-5, 0-1)
Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips is 149 of 221 for 2,063 yards, 21 TDs and 7 INTs in the Troopers’ Air Raid system. He adds 188 yards and 4 TDs on 59 carries. Corinth’s defense is giving up 45.6 points per game, while Mooreville allows 44.3 points per game. The Warriors are 4-0 against the Troopers with a 56-0 rout in their last meeting in 2008.
East Union (2-4, 1-0) at Walnut (2-4, 0-1)
East Union QB Rett Johnson was 13 of 14 for 268 yards and 6 total TDs (5 passing, 1 rushing) in a 42-14 win over Belmont last week. Walnut won the first four times in the series, but the Urchins have won each of the last four, including a 56-30 win last season. East Union’s last Division 1-2A loss came in 2017.
Falkner (1-4, 1-1) at H.W. Byers (4-1, 1-1)
Falkner head coach Jeff Anglin picked up his first career win with a 54-0 stomping over Thrasher last week. The 54 points is more points than his team scored in his first 13 games combined as head coach. H.W. Byers defeated Falkner 50-6 last season in Division 1-1A play.
Hamilton (1-5, 0-2) at Ethel (3-2, 1-1)
Hamilton RB Rye Howard has 723 yards and 4 TDs on 91 carries. He adds 81 yards and 1 TD on 6 receptions. The Lions defeated Ethel in overtime 18-15 in last season’s opener. Hamilton is 4-2 all-time against the Tigers, and 1-1 when they’ve been division opponents.
Hatley (0-6, 0-1) at Amory (3-3, 1-0)
These two played four years straight from 1987 to 1990 with Amory coming out 4-0, outscoring Hatley 218-14 over that span. This will be the first meeting between the two since that last game in 1990. The schools are just 5.4 miles apart. This is a Division 3-3A game.
Lafayette (4-2, 1-1) at Columbus (3-3, 2-0)
Lafayette RB Jayden Reed has 685 yards and 9 TDs on 113 carries. DE D.J. Burgess has 49 tackles, 15 TFL and 9 sacks this season, which is tied for third most in the state. The Commodores are 2-0 against Columbus ever since the Falcons moved into Division 1-5A in 2019. Lafayette won 24-18 last season.
Lake Cormorant (3-3, 1-1) at Saltillo (1-5, 0-2)
Saltillo WR J.T. Beasley has 488 yards and 5 TDs on 23 receptions. E.J Fisk has 359 yards and 4 TDs on 23 receptions; adds 4 INTs on defense. The Gators have won the last six meetings over Saltillo, averaging 39.5 points against the Tigers over that stretch. The two teams have been Division 1-5A opponents since 2009.
Leake County (0-5, 0-2) at Vardaman (3-2, 1-1)
Vardaman has been outscored 56-6 in its two losses this season as they come off a 23-6 defeat to the hands of Division 3-1A foe Sebastopol last week. Leake County has been outscored 164-20 in its five contests. The two teams split their meetings in 2017 and 2018 as division opponents.
Mantachie (5-1, 1-0) at Water Valley (3-2, 0-0)
Mantachie RB Braedon Sauls has 351 yards and 10 TDs on 47 carries this season. The Mustangs’ offense is averaging 41.3 points per game, which is on pace for a program record. Water Valley won both meetings in 2011 and 2012 as division foes by a combined score of 98-9.
Oxford (3-2, 2-0) at Germantown (3-3, 1-1)
Oxford’s Alex Sanford has 35 tackles, including a team-high 11 TFL and 2 sacks. Germantown features the state’s top-ranked senior in 5-star Georgia commit RB Branson Robinson. The Mavericks also have 4-star DT Zxavian Harris, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 335 pounds. The Chargers defeated Germantown 40-33 in the second round of the 2015 Class 5A playoffs in both teams only meeting..
Shannon (2-4, 1-0) at Itawamba AHS (5-1, 1-0)
IAHS is scoring 34.3 points per game, while holding its opponents to 18.3 points. Shannon and IAHS have been division foes since 2003, with the Indians winning 8 of the last 9 meetings, including a 12-6 win last season. Shannon QB Jamarcus Shines has 1,095 yards of offense with 6 total TDs.
West Point (3-2, 2-0) at Cleveland Central (3-2, 2-0)
West Point has outscored its first two Division 1-5A opponents 48-0 over the last two weeks. In just three games played this season, the Green Wave offense is scoring 28.6 points per game, while the defense is allowing just 6.3 points. This is the first meeting between the two programs, as Cleveland Central has competed in Division 2-5A over the last four years.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy (5-1, 2-1) at North Sunflower (4-3, 1-2)
Oak Hill Academy (3-4, 2-1) at Carroll Academy (3-4, 0-2)
Starkville Academy (4-3, 1-1) at Pillow Academy (4-3, 1-1)
Winona Christian (2-5, 0-2) at Marshall Academy (5-1, 2-0)
Idle: Holly Springs